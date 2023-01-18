Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
NOLA.com
Gayle Benson's investment firm raises $50M for new fund aimed at Gulf Coast real estate
Benson Capital Partners, the investment firm launched by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson in 2019, has raised $50 million from local investors for a new real estate investment fund focused on New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. Benson Capital Real Estate I, LP, as the fund is called, officially...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?
Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
travelawaits.com
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.
It is beyond food at Antoine’s Restaurant. The elegant space’s walls are photos and pictures of the numerous notable guests who have dined at Antoine’s, including George Patton, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana. Khalid Sataray is known to many as a businessman and an entrepreneur who once had a very successful career. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, […]
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana on January 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain after a body was recovered.
Louisiana Woman Indicted for Theft of Government Funds for Allegedly Stealing Approximately $59k
Louisiana Woman Indicted for Theft of Government Funds for Allegedly Stealing Approximately $59k. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been indicted for Theft of Government Funds for allegedly stealing $59,320.97 in Social Security Administration and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds between 2016 and 2020.
fox8live.com
Bushwhackers bar demolished as Fat City revelopment trudges forward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Demolition crews on Friday (Jan. 20) worked to take down a strip mall that housed an old bar in the heart of Fat City. The demolition will clear the way for more parking spaces, as the reshaping of the once-thriving entertainment district continues. Bushwhackers bar is...
WAFB.com
Creole White Beans with Shrimp
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beans with ham and sausage have been cooking in the pots in South Louisiana for 300 years. People from all walks of life and in every area, from the bayous to New Orleans, found beans to be the basis of a delicious and satisfying meal. Imagine up-scaling this simple dish to “gourmet” with the addition of fresh Louisiana shrimp. You may wish to freeze any leftover beans for later use.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell to discuss crime, police on CBS' 'Face the Nation'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to appear Sunday morning on CBS' "Face the Nation" show, in a segment about fighting crime with understaffed police departments. The show said host Margaret Brennan will speak with Cantrell and other mayors. The program airs at 9:30 a.m. central time on WWL-TV, and can be seen on CBS' streaming site at 9:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
wbrz.com
Nungesser: State party chairman 'a disgrace... ought to resign'
BATON ROUGE - A growing schism in the Louisiana Republican Party landed on the airwaves of a New Orleans radio station Thursday, when Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser unloaded on Chairman Louis Gurvich, calling on him to resign. The public venting of frustrations took place on the Newell Normand program on...
Serpas: NOPD hiring numbers don't tell full story
According former NOPD superintendent Ronal Serpas, those figures are a bit deceiving. Citing stats from the Police Association of New Orleans, only 450 of the nearly 2,600 applicants went through the full hiring process.
NOLA.com
Organizers of LaToya Cantrell recall say they're preparing a final push with 5 weeks to go
With five weeks remaining to meet a Feb. 22 deadline, organizers of the campaign to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell say they have more than 30,000 of the roughly 54,000 signatures needed to put the question on the ballot. Based on that count — which has not been shared publicly for...
NOLA.com
Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park
Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As residents complained about garbage left to rot on the streets for weeks, the company contracted to collect that trash in several neighborhoods was pleading with the city of New Orleans to fully pay the bills. The owner of Metro Service Group, Jimmie Woods, admits that...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair
Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
