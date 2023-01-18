ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
Evan Crosby

10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?

Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travelawaits.com

5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail

Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana. Khalid Sataray is known to many as a businessman and an entrepreneur who once had a very successful career. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana on January 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain after a body was recovered.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Bushwhackers bar demolished as Fat City revelopment trudges forward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Demolition crews on Friday (Jan. 20) worked to take down a strip mall that housed an old bar in the heart of Fat City. The demolition will clear the way for more parking spaces, as the reshaping of the once-thriving entertainment district continues. Bushwhackers bar is...
METAIRIE, LA
WAFB.com

Creole White Beans with Shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beans with ham and sausage have been cooking in the pots in South Louisiana for 300 years. People from all walks of life and in every area, from the bayous to New Orleans, found beans to be the basis of a delicious and satisfying meal. Imagine up-scaling this simple dish to “gourmet” with the addition of fresh Louisiana shrimp. You may wish to freeze any leftover beans for later use.
CREOLE, LA
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell to discuss crime, police on CBS' 'Face the Nation'

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to appear Sunday morning on CBS' "Face the Nation" show, in a segment about fighting crime with understaffed police departments. The show said host Margaret Brennan will speak with Cantrell and other mayors. The program airs at 9:30 a.m. central time on WWL-TV, and can be seen on CBS' streaming site at 9:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Nungesser: State party chairman 'a disgrace... ought to resign'

BATON ROUGE - A growing schism in the Louisiana Republican Party landed on the airwaves of a New Orleans radio station Thursday, when Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser unloaded on Chairman Louis Gurvich, calling on him to resign. The public venting of frustrations took place on the Newell Normand program on...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park

Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair

Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

