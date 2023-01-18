Leslie Jordan's official cause of death has been confirmed, nearly three months after the beloved actor and comedian passed away at the age of 67. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, Jordan died after a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," or heart attack, which led to him crashing into a building in California, per People. The coroner's office determined his cause of death to be from natural causes, with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease listed as a secondary factor in his sudden death. Sources close to the Call Me Kat actor told TMZ that he had been experiencing health issues in the weeks before his death and was scheduled to see a cardiologist.

