A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses the controversial photo in her office: 'I understand it has disturbed some people'
While some reportedly criticized the photo, Curtis said the image featured a child playing in a bathtub, "nothing more, nothing less."
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Perform 'Brown Skin Girl' For First Time In Dubai
Beyoncé invited a slew of journalists and influencers for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai this weekend and on the agenda was a "once in a lifetime performance." That performance is happening Saturday (January 21) during the official opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, Pitchfork reports. While the show is under a strict no-phone policy, images are making their way online — and it was revealed the "Halo" singer brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage with her to perform "Brown Skin Girl" live for the first time.
Leslie Jordan's Official Cause Of Death Revealed
Leslie Jordan's official cause of death has been confirmed, nearly three months after the beloved actor and comedian passed away at the age of 67. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, Jordan died after a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," or heart attack, which led to him crashing into a building in California, per People. The coroner's office determined his cause of death to be from natural causes, with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease listed as a secondary factor in his sudden death. Sources close to the Call Me Kat actor told TMZ that he had been experiencing health issues in the weeks before his death and was scheduled to see a cardiologist.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney Spears new Tattoo, Dolly, Salma, Jodie Sweetin!
'It sucks': Britney Spears gets new tattoo but immediately regrets it. OUR QUEEN!!!!!!!! Dolly Parton is 77. Salma Hayek took down a glam pic after people accused her of going too heavy on the filters. Kelsea Ballerini wouldn't confirm that she's dating "Outer Banks" actor Chase Stokes, so TMZ went...
Paul Stanley Addresses Criticism That KISS Farewell Tour Is Taking Forever
Paul Stanley never intended his tenure in KISS to stretch into a 50th year — or for the band's 'End of the Road' farewell tour to still be going four years after it was announced — but he says they have good reason. First of all, nearly two...
