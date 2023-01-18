ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

iheart.com

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Perform 'Brown Skin Girl' For First Time In Dubai

Beyoncé invited a slew of journalists and influencers for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai this weekend and on the agenda was a "once in a lifetime performance." That performance is happening Saturday (January 21) during the official opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, Pitchfork reports. While the show is under a strict no-phone policy, images are making their way online — and it was revealed the "Halo" singer brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage with her to perform "Brown Skin Girl" live for the first time.
Leslie Jordan's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Leslie Jordan's official cause of death has been confirmed, nearly three months after the beloved actor and comedian passed away at the age of 67. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, Jordan died after a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," or heart attack, which led to him crashing into a building in California, per People. The coroner's office determined his cause of death to be from natural causes, with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease listed as a secondary factor in his sudden death. Sources close to the Call Me Kat actor told TMZ that he had been experiencing health issues in the weeks before his death and was scheduled to see a cardiologist.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney Spears new Tattoo, Dolly, Salma, Jodie Sweetin!

'It sucks': Britney Spears gets new tattoo but immediately regrets it. OUR QUEEN!!!!!!!! Dolly Parton is 77. Salma Hayek took down a glam pic after people accused her of going too heavy on the filters. Kelsea Ballerini wouldn't confirm that she's dating "Outer Banks" actor Chase Stokes, so TMZ went...

