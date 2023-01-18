Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes a stop in Reno; visits KOLO 8
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making a three day stop in the Biggest Little City in the world. KOLO 8′s Karlie Drew had a fantastic time interview Clara “Corndog” Adams and “Chad”der Cheese Colgrove, the two hotdoggers who will be in Reno all weekend long taking pictures with the family, answering all your hotdog questions and of course dishing out some hotdog buns.. we mean puns! They brought their 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels to KOLO 8′s tv station for Morning Break.
KOLO TV Reno
Crystal Garcia live at 5p at the grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market
KOLO 8 News Now's Crystal Garcia live 4p at the grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market. KOLO 8 News Now's Crystal Garcia live 4p at the grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now...
knpr
At Nevada interfaith event, Indigenous religious practices shared, discussed
Even with 27 tribal groups of different types in Nevada, not a lot is known by the general public about how these communities live and work. But even less is known about their religious beliefs. That became more apparent late last year when President Joe Biden promised that an area...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Reno Public Market invites community to grand opening weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After 7 years, the Reno Public Market is finally ready to be the premier shopping and dining experience in Reno. It has one of the largest food halls on the West Coast and tons of local retail vendors. Doors officially open Friday, Jan. 20 with tons of activities planned throughout the weekend.
2news.com
City of Reno honors Reno resident Toshiko Kato’s 105th birthday with a Mayoral Proclamation
Vice Mayor Reese and Councilmember Ebert were at the Bonanza Casino Friday to celebrate Toshiko Kato's 105th birthday. Toshiko Kato, born on January 13, 1918, is often affectionately been called “Mom” or “Grandma” by casino staff because of her caring nature. While she is not a Bonanza Casino employee, she enjoys assisting Branding Iron Café while her daughter and son-in-law play at their favorite casino.
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
Popculture
Jeremy Renner Face Bruises Removed From 'Mayor of Kingstown' Poster After Snowplow Accident
Paramount+ changed up the artwork for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 following star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. The original poster featured the actor with a bruised and bloodied face, but the injuries have since been digitally removed, reports Variety. Renner, 52, was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after he was run over by his large snowcat, which he was using to clear a road near his Reno, Nevada home. He is now recovering at home after over two weeks in the hospital.
2news.com
UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern
Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
rosevilletoday.com
Reno Public Market Food Hall Grand Opening January 20th
Weekend of food and fun for Reno locals and West Coast foodies. Reno, Nev.- Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City legal - 30654
Santa Fe Towing, Inc. filed an application to provide consent-only tow car service by tow car vehicle within the State of Nevada under Docket 22-12029. Persons with a direct and substantial interest in the filing may file Petitions for Leave to Intervene at the Authority’s office. Such Petitions must conform to the Authority’s regulations and must be filed on or before February 20, 2023.
Nevada Appeal
FISH unveils student housing program in Carson City
Friends in Service Helping – “FISH” – has a new project with long-term goals taking shape on Carson City’s main street: the Student Housing Project. Completion is planned for fall. This program is designed to help single parent families (and others) make ends meet and...
2news.com
Bordewich Bray Elementary Invites More Men to Volunteer in Schools
The Parent Teacher Organization and administrators at Bordewich Bray Elementary School in Carson City helped engage positive male role models Friday morning where more than 600 people attended “Dads and Donuts.” The effort was designed to get dads, uncles, grandparents and father-figures more involved in school and childhood learning.
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities release 911 call from Jeremy Renner snow plow accident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue released the 20-minute 911 call from the New Year’s Day crash that left actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized. “Someone is in front of my house on the ground, he’s been run over by a snowcat, he’s been crushed. Listen to me you might want to get life flight out here immediately,” said the unidentified male caller. You can hear panic in his voice as he urges the 911 dispatch operator for aid.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. A review the following...
Fox5 KVVU
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
KOLO TV Reno
Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drought has plagued the Sierra for the past three years, but with recent storms, the end could be in sight. “We’re not out yet, but we’ve had very significant improvements in our area,” said Tim Bardsley, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.
mynews4.com
Shuttered downtown Reno Nugget Casino reopens for one day only - without Awful Awfuls
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nugget Casino in downtown Reno — shuttered for a year and a half — reopened Thursday for one day only. Most casual observers walking along N. Virginia St. didn't even realize the door was slightly ajar, with a paper sign inviting the public inside.
KOLO TV Reno
Hug High School addresses rumors of threats
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Hug High School is addressing rumors circulating amongst students of a “possible incident” taking place at the Sparks school. In a Connect Ed call, principal Cristina Oronoz says school police are investigating and there is not currently any evidence of a credible threat. “Here...
