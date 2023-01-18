Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
Unico Adds to Its Contractor Support Team
Unico Inc., maker of small-duct central heating and air conditioning systems, announced major new hires to its contractor support teams with Matt Gordon assuming the duties as the manufacturer’s national trainer and David Snyder named as a technical support specialist. “We’re very excited to bring Dave and Matt on...
retrofitmagazine.com
Energy Management Association to Host ‘Decarbonization for Dummies’ Webinar
The Energy Management Association is teaming up with Kimley-Horn to host a free AIA-approved webinar where the speaker discusses how climate change impacts building construction and operation become paramount, building designers, architects, and engineers need to take immediate action. This course will provide design professionals with information about the key issues of decarbonizing the building sector. It will outline some specific steps to be taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from buildings.
retrofitmagazine.com
Vinyl Institute to Accelerate Post-consumer PVC Recycling across the U.S.
The Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, today announced the formation of VIABILITY, a first-of-its-kind, industry-wide recycling grant program aimed at accelerating post-consumer PVC recycling across the country. The grant program will make available up to $1 million in funds each year over the next three years from four PVC resin manufacturers in the U.S. (Formosa, Oxy, Shintech, and Westlake).
retrofitmagazine.com
Find the Proper Daylighting Technology with the Architectural Solutions Team
Kingspan Light + Air, a division of Kingspan Group PLC, and a global leader in daylighting, ventilation and smoke management solutions for the sustainable built environment, has added the Architectural Solutions Team, a new group of full-service project consultants dedicated to helping architects and specifiers find the right daylighting technology and integrated design solutions for their next project.
retrofitmagazine.com
Spacekit Partners with Armstrong World Industries
Spacekit, the home of the innovative, no-tools-required snap-and-go art and acoustic art system, is proud to announce its partnership with Armstrong World Industries Inc. on Armstrong’s direct-to-consumer, digital sales platform, KanopibyArmstrong.com. The Spacekit products broaden Armstrong’s assortment of high design, customizable solutions with acoustic benefits for office, retail, dining, hospitality and other commercial settings.
retrofitmagazine.com
Marcus Sheridan to Keynote SprayFoam 2023 Convention & Expo
The Spray Polyurethane Foam Alliance (SPFA) has announced the keynote speaker for the upcoming SprayFoam 2023 Convention & Expo happening Feb. 12 through 15 in Daytona Beach, Fla. On the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 14, international speaker and recognized digital marketing specialist Marcus Sheridan will lead the conference’s widely anticipated keynote address.
retrofitmagazine.com
Mosaic Collection Celebrates Company’s Decades in Business
New Ravenna is pleased to present the Heritage collection, in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary. The 14 mosaic designs in the collection are handcrafted in Virginia from stone, jewel glass, and Glazed Basalto with accents of brass and metallic glaze. Heritage was inspired by New Ravenna’s three decades of artisan innovation, which have created an American legacy in the art of mosaic design. The essential design ethos from each decade was reinterpreted to create a collection that honors ancient mosaic techniques, while celebrating innovation in materials, and imaginative design. History, Texture, and Color comprise the categories, which reflect each decade.
retrofitmagazine.com
Air-cooled Scroll Chiller Features R-32 Refrigerant
Carrier has introduced the all-new AquaSnap 30RC air-cooled scroll chiller featuring Greenspeed intelligence and R-32 refrigerant, which complies with Jan. 1, 2024 low global warming potential (GWP) requirements, with best in class energy-efficiency while delivering quieter operation within a tiered design for a broader operating range and design flexibility*. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.
retrofitmagazine.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Expands Construction Trades Support Program with Habitat for Humanity
Simpson Strong-Tie has expanded its Construction Trades Support program with Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley. Formerly held once a year, program events will now take place twice yearly, with an expanded agenda that includes hands-on activities in the plumbing and electrical trades. The second leg of the program will expand on opportunities for participants who are highly motivated to pursue a trades career, and includes a build day with Habitat.
Comments / 0