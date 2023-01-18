Dear Edward Trailer: Connie Britton Stars in FNL Boss' Teary Apple Drama

Get out your tissues, because Apple TV+ has released an emotional trailer for Parenthood and Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims’ upcoming drama Dear Edward , which features FNL vet Connie Britton among its cast.

Adapted by Katims from Ana Napolitano novel of the same name, the series is described as “a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human,” per the official synopsis. The story centers on 12-year-old boy Edward (Colin O’Brien), who is the only survivor of a tragic plane crash that kills his family. “As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.”

Britton’s character is one of those left reeling from the loss of her husband and her best friend, who may have been keeping a secret from her, hints the above trailer (which was released in conjunction with the show’s Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour panel on Wednesday).

In addition to Britton and O’Brien, the cast also includes Taylor Schilling ( Orange Is the New Black ) as Edward’s aunt, plus Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez.

Dear Edward premieres Friday, Feb. 3 with its first three episodes, with new installments debuting each Friday after that.

Press PLAY to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your first impressions of the series!