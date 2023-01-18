A winter storm continues to bring snow to parts of New Mexico overnight. Quieter weather returns this weekend before another storm arrives Monday. Our latest storm brought a round of heavy snowfall to western New Mexico Friday morning before pushing into central and northern parts of the state early this afternoon. Even Albuquerque saw some snowfall today, but it only measured a trace out at the Sunport. Snow will wrap up from across central and northern New Mexico late Friday evening, but it will continue to be heavy along the Colorado state line in northeast New Mexico. Travel could become dangerous tonight at the Raton Pass and along Highway 87/64 from Raton to Clayton. Snow will end in this part of the state though by Saturday afternoon.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO