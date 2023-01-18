Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Clear skies, very cold tonight
Bundle up this Saturday evening, as temps are very cold statewide. Highs only climbed to 40° for Albuquerque and middle 30s north into Santa Fe. Roswell made it to 55°, but all these temps statewide are below average even for January. It will be quite frigid overnight with...
KRQE News 13
Snow pushes out this morning, breezy and cold Saturday
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to some flurries/lighter snow showers in the East Mountains and the ABQ foothills this morning. The heights saw a light dusting of snow. Meanwhile, heavier totals of 3-4″ fell in the Jemez with another half foot falling in the northern mountains near Raton Pass. There have been travel impacts for this part of the state. So drive carefully this morning if you’re traveling north. But clouds will break up later this morning into the afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Another winter storm heads into New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has stayed dry and cold through the night, but the next winter storm is approaching, and will bring snow to central and northern NM all day. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect for northern New Mexico. Forecast Continues Below.
KRQE News 13
Heavier snow to fall tonight in northeast parts of New Mexico
A winter storm continues to bring snow to parts of New Mexico overnight. Quieter weather returns this weekend before another storm arrives Monday. Our latest storm brought a round of heavy snowfall to western New Mexico Friday morning before pushing into central and northern parts of the state early this afternoon. Even Albuquerque saw some snowfall today, but it only measured a trace out at the Sunport. Snow will wrap up from across central and northern New Mexico late Friday evening, but it will continue to be heavy along the Colorado state line in northeast New Mexico. Travel could become dangerous tonight at the Raton Pass and along Highway 87/64 from Raton to Clayton. Snow will end in this part of the state though by Saturday afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Quiet and cold Thursday before next winter storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold across the state, with temperatures starting in the negatives, single digits, teens and twenties. Skies are clear and winds are mostly calm, other than a breeze in the central highlands. Thursday will be a quiet and cool day. Winds will even lighten across the state, thanks to high pressure.
12 inches of snow to hit particularly dry Colorado region
Part of Colorado that's behind on snowpack this season (and experiencing drought) is about to get hit with significant snow, with 'winter storm warnings' already posted by the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, a large portion of southeast Colorado should expect up to 12 inches of snow (with...
Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS
Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
rrobserver.com
Slight chance of snow today, chilly weekend
This weekend looks to be a wet one with chances of snow and rain but will clear up by Sunday. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “The combo of heavy snow & blowing snow could cause major impacts across NE NM late this afternoon thru Saturday morning.”. So restrict travel...
KRQE News 13
Snow returns to New Mexico Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather returning, only briefly, before another storm arrives Friday. Snow chances will return to parts of New Mexico with colder temperatures. Snow has tapered off from across New Mexico tonight. Strong winds in eastern New Mexico are also dying down from earlier today. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
This Is The Most Snow Texas Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
This Is The Most Snow Arizona Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
Another storm arrives in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a wet day across the state, but it really depends on location whether there is snow or rain falling to the surface. To the north and west, along with higher elevations, snow continues to accumulate as temperatures are right around freezing. To the south, east, and even across the Rio Grande Valley, […]
I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
Another winter storm on the way Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in […]
The New Foodie Destination for 2023 is in New Mexico
If you're a big foodie and you haven't taken a trip to the Land of Enchantment then you are missing out!. As a born and bred Texan, I have to admit, New Mexican cuisine is a completely different experience! But it's definitely a flavor bomb to your taste buds; and in New Mexico, green chile reigns supreme!
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead
Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
