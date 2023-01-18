A sampling of bills introduced Wednesday, Jan. 18

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, hours after he met with West Virginia University Athletic Director Wren Baker and Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Huggins, the governor's office said.
It marked the second time the Republican governor tested positive for COVID-19, following a positive result in January 2022 that forced him to postpone his annual State of the State address.
The 71-year-old Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus, had a sudden onset of mild symptoms. He was isolating at home and was under the care of several physicians,...
