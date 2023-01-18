ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

A sampling of bills introduced Wednesday, Jan. 18

By David Beard, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5wYB_0kJ8SQdz00
WV Capitol

MORGANTOWN — Here is a sampling of bills introduced on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Local sponsors and co-sponsors, if any, are noted. HB 2752, to create the Non-Profit Transparency and Account

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hinton News

West Virginia governor tests positive 2nd time for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, hours after he met with West Virginia University Athletic Director Wren Baker and Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Huggins, the governor's office said. It marked the second time the Republican governor tested positive for COVID-19, following a positive result in January 2022 that forced him to postpone his annual State of the State address. The 71-year-old Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus, had a sudden onset of mild symptoms. He was isolating at home and was under the care of several physicians,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Appalachian Power gets approval for renewable energy for West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A big step for companies that want renewable energy. The Public Service Commission just approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Companies’ request for cost recovery of two purchase and sales agreements for renewable generation facilities. The Companies argued that the agreements were necessary because Nucor, a large industrial customer requires that 20% […]
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why West Virginia Could Have and Should Have Landed Deion Sanders

Morgantown, West Virginia – If West Virginia University was more forward-thinking and more open to real change, Deion Sanders would be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. And if Deion Sanders was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, everything would be different in the state...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Slammed For Poor Performance

Morgantown, West Virginia – National college football analyst Josh Pate has a YouTube show called “The Late Kick” and on this show, he has a segment called “Head Coach Approval Ratings.”. West Virginia’s Neal Brown was his subject for the segment yesterday and Pate absolutely lit...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling business to close indoor facility

An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Blue with her and talked about how many dogs are at the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Students involved in crash near North Marion High School

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
FARMINGTON, WV
WDTV

WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
CLARKSBURG, WV
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
8K+
Followers
185
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy