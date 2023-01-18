Read full article on original website
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Jay's Disappointing Character Arc Has Chicago PD Fans Almost Wishing He Was Gone For Good
This article contains spoilers for Season 10, Episode 12 of "Chicago P.D." Ever since "Chicago P.D." premiered in 2014 as the second series in the "One Chicago" franchise, numerous compelling characters have populated the 21st District. The series is led by morally corrupt Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), whose team of officers and detectives provides viewers with multiple personalities to root for. Of these officers, Senior Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) was the balancing act between some of Voight's and Detective Alvin Olinsky's (Elias Koteas) questionable actions. He was a popular main character, and in Soffer's own words as he announced his exit from the program, "To create this hour-long drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead" (via Variety).
Law & Order's Sam Waterson Experienced Some Serious Deja Vu When He Returned To The Show
"Law & Order" was not the start of the crime procedural, but there is certainly no doubt about its impact on popular culture. Dick Wolf's massive empire in the genre started in 1990 with the introduction of the show's simple structure (via IMDb). The show's first half starts with law enforcement solving cases, while the last half tackles prosecution in court. While the series has caught major political heat, many aspects of the series remain iconic.
The Walking Dead Fans Pick Cailey Fleming As The Best Child Actor On The Show
To put it lightly, "Walking Dead" media is not for the faint of heart nor the squeamish. When it comes to human drama, it's often an emotionally draining and disheartening watch. As for the zombie side of things, it more than brings horror and gore and is just as good at making your skin crawl as it is at convincing you to sleep with the lights on. With that in mind, it's no stretch to say that the "Walking Dead" franchise is far from suitable viewing for children, even though the original AMC series featured its fair share of young actors.
All That Mention Of Casey Has Chicago Fire Fans Speculating A Possible Return
Jesse Spencer was a longtime "Chicago Fire" staple as Firehouse 51's Matthew Casey, starting in its pilot episode and lasting for nearly a decade. Eventually, however, Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway into Season 10, capping off his run as a regular cast member with a grand total of 200 episodes under his belt.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Bridget Moynahan Hated One Blue Bloods Dinner Scene Due To A Dreadful Mashup
Over the last decade and a half, "Blue Bloods" has established itself as one of the most popular police procedurals on TV. The show is rapidly approaching 15 years on air, which puts it in the realm of "CSI," "Criminal Minds," and "Law & Order" as the longest-running cop shows. Of course, what makes "Blue Bloods" different is its cast of characters and the different perspectives of the justice system in New York. The political side of the job is covered by patriarch Frank Reagan's (Tom Selleck) voice as the police commissioner; Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) covers the detective side of the job, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) covers the beat-walking as a patrol officer, and Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) holds down the fort in the District Attorney's office.
Melissa McCarthy Once Accidentally Mortified Fans On The Set Of Gilmore Girls With A Prank
Melissa McCarthy has become one of the most beloved comedians in the genre. Known for her over-the-top, fearless comedy in films like "Bridesmaids" and "The Heat," McCarthy actually got her big break in Hollywood by playing a very sweet role. In the series' original run, from 2000-2007, McCarthy played Sookie...
Chicago Med Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over Charles And Liliana's Long-Awaited Kiss
The "One Chicago" franchise gives viewers a look into fictional departments of Chicago's emergency services. The third series in this franchise is "Chicago Med," and much like its predecessors, it places its characters in precarious positions as they attempt to find joy and happiness outside of work. That's been the case for much of Dr. Daniel Charles' (Oliver Platt) time on the series, as he's tried several times to find love. Starting with Season 8, he considered getting back into the dating pool, and he struck up a potential relationship with singer/cleaner Liliana (Alet Taylor).
Scream 6 Producer Kevin Williamson Originally Couldn't Find Hayden Panettiere To Cast Her
Fans of the "Scream" franchise are already excited about the return of a fan-favorite character to the Screamiverse for the upcoming "Scream 6." It's Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), last seen left for dead by the Ghostface killer in Wes Craven's 2011 "Scream 4." The return of Kirby to the world...
Chicago Fire Fans Are In Tears Over The News Of Taylor Kinney's Leave Of Absence
"Chicago Fire" will be losing one of its most beloved Firehouse 51 lieutenants for the time being. On January 20, Deadline broke the news that series lead Taylor Kinney, who portrays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the NBC procedural series, is taking a leave of absence from the show. While further details on the situation are still slim, the outlet confirmed that the actor was leaving "to deal with a personal matter."
Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Explains How Being Part Of The Cooper Family Is Nostalgic
"The Big Bang Theory's" unprecedented success and devoted fan base led to the heartfelt prequel "Young Sheldon," with Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) reprising his role through a reminiscing voiceover. Decades before the original series, we follow the titular eccentric scientist and the many misadventures his big brain gets him into. In the spin-off, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) navigates his unique adolescence with his supportive and unconventional family, which often steals the spotlight.
Jolene Blalock Relied On Her Eyes To Portray The Stoicism Of Star Trek: Enterprise's T'Pol
Most "Star Trek" series have one character who doesn't have emotions (or at least doesn't show them), which makes for a very unique acting challenge. The original series had the famous Vulcan character Spock (Leonard Nimoy), "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had Data (Brent Spiner), and "Star Trek: Voyager" had Tuvok (Tim Russ). In a 1978 interview with The Orlando Sentinel (via MeTV), Nimoy made a point of mentioning that Vulcans aren't devoid of emotion, but rather they are in control of their emotions, and that there was a certain subtle acting involved in making those emotions just visible under the surface.
Leonard Nimoy Credits An Unlikely Partner For The Star Trek Craze
If you say the name Leonard Nimoy, the logical but lovable Spock invariably comes to mind, especially for die-hard "Star Trek" devotees, aka Trekkies. Nimoy and Spock are quintessentially linked to science fiction, and both are household names now thanks to the success of the "Trek" franchise. However, until he won the role of Spock, Nimoy was just another struggling actor lumbering from job to job, telling CBS Sunday Morning in 2005, "I hadn't had a job that lasted longer than two weeks in 15 years."
Jeremy Renner Reveals Shocking Broken Bone Count From Snowplow Accident
Fans of Jeremy Renner have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding his disastrous snowplow accident, and it seems like the more we learn about it, the more astounding it is that he is still in one piece. Nevada Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed (via NPR) that the Marvel star was run over by his own snowplow after successfully helping a stranded family member. Renner's hospitalizations send shockwaves throughout the industry, with dozens of his colleagues and thousands of fans sending him thoughts and prayers.
Why Finn Wolfhard Is Ultimately Glad Stranger Things Is Wrapping After Season 5
"Stranger Things" has launched many young careers. Season 1 focused on such a young cast with the main group, as most of the kids cast to play the characters were unknown before the Netflix series took off. Now that the series has four seasons under its belt and most of the kids have grown up to be well-known and recognizable faces in Hollywood; some have even emerged as A-listers.
Why The First Season Of CSI: NY Feels So Different To Fans
If the first season of "CSI: NY" has a different feel than the rest of the series, then it's in good company. It's not uncommon for hit shows to take a while to find their groove. Sometimes, as is the case with "Sex and the City," it takes as little as a first episode. "The pilot of 'Sex and the City' feels different from the seasons that follow it," wrote Haley Nahman at Repeller. "It's grittier, Carrie speaks directly into the camera, and maybe most surprisingly, the fashion's extremely forgettable."
How An Unscripted Line On The Big Bang Theory Changed Kevin Sussman's Role Forever
Over the course of its 12 seasons, the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" developed a deep roster of supporting characters to go alongside the main cast, which started out as five characters before adding two more in subsequent seasons. Notable recurring characters on the show include Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), as well as Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton.
Jimmy's Season 4 Shameless Return Sent Chills Down Justin Chatwin's Spine
At the end of "Shameless" Season Three, the fate of Jimmy Lishman (Justin Chatwin), Fiona Gallagher's (Emmy Rossum) on-again, off-again criminal boyfriend, didn't look good. Jimmy and Fiona had committed to each other at the end of Season Two. But Jimmy's discovery that his father (Harry Hamlin) is gay and having an affair with Ian Gallagher (Cameron Monaghan), and the presence of Estefania (Stephanie Fantauzzi), Jimmy's wife in a previous "green card" marriage, creates tension between the couple.
Sebastian Roché Names 1923's Father Renaud The Most Hateful Character Of His Career
The success of the Paramount series "Yellowstone" has led to several spinoffs, all created and co-created by "Yellowstone" mastermind Taylor Sheridan. The first spinoff series is titled "1883" and focuses on the Dutton family's travel to Montana, where the current generation resides. The latest spinoff is titled "1923" and focuses on the Dutton family as they already own the Yellowstone ranch, fighting against outside forces trying to wrestle it away from them. The series sees Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Timothy Dalton, and Sebastian Roché join the "Yellowstone" franchise.
