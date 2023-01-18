Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Birthplace of temperance
Visitors entering the Hillsboro city limits are greeted with a prominently displayed sign commemorating Eliza Jane Thompson, an early temperance crusader. However, the road to temperance for which Thompson and others vociferously advocated in the latter part of the nineteenth century was replete with many twists and turns that eventually culminated in the long since repealed Eighteenth Amendment, which barred, “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors”, at the Federal level, to be enforced one year following its initial ratification on Jan. 16, 1919.
Times Gazette
Stolen gasoline, Barrett’s Mill, hoops records
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Washington outrolls McClain
The Washington High School bowling teams rolled off against McClain recently at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro. Washington’s boys team defeated the Tigers, 2,461 to 1,824. Washington was led by Luke Crabtree with a 256 and a 205 for a 461 total. Mason Mullins had game scores of 227 and...
Times Gazette
Patterson book updated
Sabina native and former Greenfield resident Christopher Nelson has released a new copy of his award-winning book “The C.R. Patterson and Sons Company: Black Pioneers in the Vehicle Building Industry, 1865-1939.” The book is about the Greenfield family believed to be the only Black manufacturers of automobiles in the history of the United States.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro’s Williams, Thoroman honored
The top cross country runners in the Frontier Athletic Conference were given their first team awards at the FAC’s fall sports banquet for 2022. Pictured (l-r) are Kaelin Pfeifer, Miami Trace; Simone Fleurima, Alana McKenzie and Katherine McCallum of Chillicothe; Addie Wechter, Jackson; and Jailyn Williams and Taylor Thoroman, of Hillsboro.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro’s Winkle honored by FAC
First team, All-Frontier Athletic Conference boys cross country runners were recognized at the conference’s fall sports banquet. Pictured (l-r) are Eli Fliehman, Miami Trace; Corbin Winkle, Hillsboro; Griffin Peters and Matthew Gibson of Jackson; Sam Parker, Reid Proctor and Daniel Hurff, all of Chillicothe.
Times Gazette
Land bank will pay $50K toward Elliott Hotel demo
An agreement was made for action on the Elliott Hotel — the more than 130-year-old Greenfield structure that partially collapsed in August of 2021 — at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation. Todd Book, the land bank’s legal counsel, said that after discussions...
Times Gazette
East Clinton senior killed in crash
An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pickup truck driven by Timmi L. Mahanes, 18, of New Vienna, was headed...
Times Gazette
Fire guts house on Greenfield’s Lovers Lane
Firefighters are pictured at the scene of a house fire Thursday at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield. Emergency personnel at the scene told AIM Media Midwest that all occupants of the house were able to escape safely.
