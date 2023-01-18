Times Gazette

Visitors entering the Hillsboro city limits are greeted with a prominently displayed sign commemorating Eliza Jane Thompson, an early temperance crusader. However, the road to temperance for which Thompson and others vociferously advocated in the latter part of the nineteenth century was replete with many twists and turns that eventually culminated in the long since repealed Eighteenth Amendment, which barred, “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors”, at the Federal level, to be enforced one year following its initial ratification on Jan. 16, 1919.

