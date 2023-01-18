Best-selling author to visit Sun City West

A Wall Street Journal best-selling author is coming to Sun City West.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Lecture Hall at the R.H. Johnson Rec Center, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd.

This program is open to all and a ticket is not required. The three books in the acclaimed Nina Guerrera series will be available for purchase at the venue – “The Cipher,” “The Falcon,” and “A Different Dawn.”

Maldonado, now an award-winning author, wore a gun and badge before turning to crime writing. A graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., and the first Latina to attain the rank of captain in her police department, she retired as the Commander of Special Investigations and Forensics.

Maldonado uses her law enforcement background to bring a realistic edge to her writing, which includes the bestselling FBI Special Agent Nina Guerrera series (optioned by Netflix for a feature film starring Jennifer Lopez) and the Detective Veranda Cruz series. Her books have been translated into 21 languages.

In “The Cipher,” FBI Special Agent Nina Guerrera escaped a serial killer’s trap at 16. Years later, when she’s jumped in a Virginia park, a video of the attack goes viral. Legions of new fans are not the only ones impressed with her fighting skills. The man who abducted her 11 years ago is watching. Determined to reclaim his lost prize, he commits a grisly murder designed to pull her into the investigation.

A family is murdered as they sleep in “A Different Dawn.” FBI Special Agent Nina Guerrera and her new team are tasked with determining whether there is any link between this attack and another triple homicide from four years earlier and more than two thousand miles away. In the process, they’ll discover a serial killer so cunning that his grisly trail of death spanning nearly three decades has gone undetected. Each crime scene reminds Nina of the ghostly Latin folktale of “La Llorona,” which terrified her when she was an abandoned and vulnerable child. Now it’s back to haunt her.

“The Falcon” sees Special Agent Nina Guerrera investigate the disappearance of six female undergrads at an elite university. The media descends. The families demand action. And as Guerrera follows clue by chilling clue, she realizes she’s tracking the most cunning predator of her career.

For more information, visit www.isabellamaldonado.com.