nexttv.com

Nexstar’s CW Network Agrees To Carry Controversial LIV Golf

Confirming persistent reports, Nexstar Media Group’s The CW Network said it reached a deal to televise tournaments staged by Saudi-backed LIV Golf. LIV Golf has been controversial because of its financing from the Saudi Public Investment Fund–seen by some as spending millions to “sports-wash” the kingdom’s record of human rights violations.
