LMPD: Woman dies following shooting on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police say a woman has died following a shooting just south of Hikes Point. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the woman to UofL Hospital where she...
Wave 3
Teenager shot at Russell neighborhood apartment complex; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., police received calls to the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street on early reports of a teenage male shot at City View Park Apartments, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Wave 3
Sellersburg man arrested after woman found shot in her arm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is now in custody after a woman was shot in southern Indiana. Clark County deputies were called to an address on West Saint Joe Road in Sellersburg for a shooting report on Monday at about 9 p.m. Deputies found a woman with a gunshot...
wdrb.com
Teenage employee shot during attempted robbery at McDonald's on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage employee at McDonald's on Preston Highway was shot after an attempted robbery on Tuesday night. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of an attempted robbery and shooting at a business on Preston Highway and Indian Trail in Newburg around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Teen employee shot, injured following attempted robbery at McDonald's in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital after an attempted robbery in Newburg. According to Metro Police, their Sixth Division officers were called to the McDonald’s location on Preston Highway and Indian Trail around 7:15 Tuesday. In their preliminary investigation, police said a suspect in...
wdrb.com
42-year-old Louisville man dies 2 weeks after shooting near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died two weeks after he was shot in Louisville's Klondike neighborhood. The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane.
wdrb.com
JCPS elementary put on heightened security after shots fired at nearby apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired near a Louisville elementary school put the school on heightened security, as students were ending the day on Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB News that Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary was never on lockdown and was given an all clear. A Louisville...
wdrb.com
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week. According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old. His death comes days after his...
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd. near East Chestnut St., according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
Wave 3
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in a west Louisville hit-and-run on Wednesday. The juvenile male was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking and no driver’s license in connection to the incident at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for missing 29-year-old endangered man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for an endangered 29-year-old man. Carl Battle went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood. Police said he was last seen on Jan. 10. He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweat...
Wave 3
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recent industrial incident at the LG&E Mill Creek plant has caused the death of a man. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died from his injuries on Monday at 11:45 p.m. LG&E confirmed that Sallengs was a contractor from the Wood Group.
WLKY.com
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
Wave 3
UPDATE: LMPD confirms missing 13-year-old found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 13 year-old Alaya Craft. Craft was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Portland Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 6 p.m. wearing a gray and white Cabella’s sweatshirt, black leggings, black boots and a plaid pink and white backpack.
k105.com
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
Wave 3
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
lakercountry.com
Columbia woman dies after sign crashes on top of car in Elizabethtown
A Columbia woman passed away after a restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on top of a car she was in during a wind storm last week. According to reports, 72-year-old Lillian Curtis was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later passed away at the hospital. Lillian was in...
'He's still here with us': Family remembers man killed in downtown Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing West Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville, family members gathered to honor and remember his life. Vinnie Jacoway was described by his family as someone who was the life of the party and touched the...
Hardin County student in custody after making threat against Bluegrass Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Hardin County student is in trouble with the law after police say he made threats to his middle school. Elizabethtown Police said they were contacted by Hardin County Control around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in reference to the threat. According to their report, a 7th grade...
WHAS11
