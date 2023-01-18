ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman dies following shooting on Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police say a woman has died following a shooting just south of Hikes Point. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the woman to UofL Hospital where she...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sellersburg man arrested after woman found shot in her arm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is now in custody after a woman was shot in southern Indiana. Clark County deputies were called to an address on West Saint Joe Road in Sellersburg for a shooting report on Monday at about 9 p.m. Deputies found a woman with a gunshot...
SELLERSBURG, IN
WHAS11

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd. near East Chestnut St., according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in a west Louisville hit-and-run on Wednesday. The juvenile male was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking and no driver’s license in connection to the incident at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police searching for missing 29-year-old endangered man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for an endangered 29-year-old man. Carl Battle went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood. Police said he was last seen on Jan. 10. He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweat...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recent industrial incident at the LG&E Mill Creek plant has caused the death of a man. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died from his injuries on Monday at 11:45 p.m. LG&E confirmed that Sallengs was a contractor from the Wood Group.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: LMPD confirms missing 13-year-old found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 13 year-old Alaya Craft. Craft was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Portland Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 6 p.m. wearing a gray and white Cabella’s sweatshirt, black leggings, black boots and a plaid pink and white backpack.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2

Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy