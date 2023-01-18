ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville Country Club listing says property great for hotels, apartments and retail

By Alan Festo, The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
Residents of an upscale southwest Gainesville neighborhood could one day find themselves in a battle with developers, similar to the one residents of the now-defunct West End Golf Club have been enduring for roughly three years.

Gainesville Country Club, at 7300 SW 35th Way, is currently listed for sale for $3.25 million. The listing on Caldwell Banker Realty calls the 295-acre property an "incredible income opportunity" and notes that the land would be perfect for hotels, apartments and retail.

About 90% of the property, however, currently has a future land-use designation of recreational and/or agricultural. About 32 acres is currently zoned for low-density housing — meaning one to four units per acre. But Alachua County Growth Management Director Jeff Hays said that designation is likely a mapping mistake. He noted that several home lots are marked as recreational when they are clearly part of the neighborhood.

Hays said any land-use changes proposed to the county would likely be "extremely controversial."

"It's not any kind of a clear cut-and-dry case in terms of the development standards that would be required," he said.

David Whitley:Florida is golf mecca, but not Gainesville: Golfers like me frustrated with lack of options

August 2022:Meadowbrook Golf Club driving range plans in jeopardy despite county commission approval

The property, which includes the clubhouse and other buildings, a full-service restaurant and bar, driving range, four tennis courts, a swimming pool and the golf course, last sold in December 2018 for just over $1.5 million.

The golf course has been closed, supposedly for maintenance, since July 2022. A message on its website, which no longer has any other information or links, says it planned to reopen in October.

"We look forward to welcoming you back on the course very soon!" the website states, which was last updated on July 16, 2022.

The golf course's closure came as the power was turned off in July by Gainesville Regional Utilities due to an unpaid bill of nearly $39,000. A notice of pending levy and seizure also was posted by the Alachua County Tax Collector's Office.

West End Golf Club, the 75-acre property at 12830 W. Newberry Road, has been closed since December 2019 after being open for more than 50 years. The developer Tara Group had plans to build more residential housing in the area, as well as retail and a hotel.

The Alachua County Commission, however, has refused to change the property's land-use designation, largely due to the overwhelming response from local residents who say they want the land to remain a green space.

In an attempt to appease residents, the development's applicant, JBrown Professional Group, put forth a much smaller development plan in October 2022. The commission again rejected the zoning change with a 4-1 vote.

The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

