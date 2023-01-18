Read full article on original website
GG Jackson goes for 30 as Gamecocks drop third straight
For the third straight game, South Carolina Men's Basketball failed to ever hold a lead as the Gamecocks fell to visiting No. 16 Auburn 81-66 Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. GG Jackson represented the lone real bright spot as the freshman Ridge View product notched a career high 30 points on on 10-for-21 shooting.
Aliyah Boston ties double-double record as No. 1 South Carolina crushes Vanderbilt
Aliyah Boston continued to cement herself in South Carolina folklore as the No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team crushed Vanderbilt 96-48 on Thursday. Boston scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to notch the 72nd double-double of her career. She also shot 8-8 from the field. That ties Boston...
"The redeem team": Camden, Joyce Edwards determined to get back to state championship
(WACH) - The Camden girls' basketball team has one goal; to get a ring. The 2022 3A state championship runner-up is coming back to finish the job. She's a walking double-double," said head coach Natalie Norris. "She's going to get double-digit rebounds, double-digit points automatically. Camden's Joyce Edwards is averaging...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area
Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
St. Pat's in Five Points announces 2023 musical lineup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — St. Pat's in Five Points announced it will return to the streets of Columbia on March 18 with 20 bands across four stages. Soda City will host headlining performers Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, Drivin N Cryin and Hippo Campus. Many of the artists are South Carolina natives. To see the full lineup - click here.
Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"
A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
SC State seeking $209 million for campus, infrastructure updates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina State University leaders made a $209 million request to state legislators on Wednesday in hopes of upgrading several outdated campus buildings. It's been 30 years since SC State received full state appropriation for new academic facilities, SC State President Alexander Conyers told the...
Columbia police recover 14 guns, some stolen, some unlawfully carried
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police says it's recovered 14 guns recently, with two being reported stolen from Greenville and North Charleston. Other guns were taken from people who officials say possessed them unlawfully due to prior convictions. This comes as part of a series of 'discharging in the...
Weekend turns soggy with inches of rain possible
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll cool down another 10+ as we head into the weekend as clouds and rain take over for Sunday. Our coldest timeframe will be Saturday morning with lows in the upper 30s and wind chills in the mid 30s for a lot of the area.
West Columbia elects George Crowe as district three councilman
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia has announced a new District Three councilman following a special election on Tuesday. Voters have chosen native and businessman George Crowe to the seat, following a January 17 special election. Crowe will serve as representative for the newly redrawn district, with his...
Periods of heavy rain moving in for most of Sunday, totals could reach over 1"
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Dry skies turn to wet skies by Sunday, soaking most of the Midlands. Rain will start in the very early morning hours of Sunday. The moisture moves into the Southeast from a low pressure center that will slide to our south. By the time most of...
Lexington Police search for Walgreens shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are searching for two people involved in shoplifting from a Sunset Blvd. Walgreens. Reports say the two stole $672.95 worth of merchandise from the store before leaving in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. In security footage, both men were seen with dark...
Crash in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left one Lexington County deputy in the hospital. Lexington police say the incident happened Friday night on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road. The deputy was on-duty at the time of the crash and driving a marked patrol...
Alvin S. Glenn officer stabbed by inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials say an officer at Alvin S. Glenn detention Center was stabbed by an inmate last Friday. The officer was stabbed with a metal object back on Jan. 11 but officials say the investigation began two days later. The incident remains under investigation.
Richland One hosts first family engagement workshop
We are One. That’s the motto of Richland District One’s new event. Saturday they held a family engagement summit for the very first time where they held sessions for students and parents to improve learning skills. "We just want to make sure the parents have the tools to...
Richland Two names interim superintendent days after previous leader resigned
COLUMBIA, SC — The Richland Two School Board voted in an interim superintendent Thursday night after the resignation of Baron Davis in a special called meeting earlier this week. Board members met for more than four hours to name Nancy Gregory the interim superintendent. She's a former Richland Two...
Police discover marijuana at Five Points dispensary, three charged
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police say a search warrant at a local cannabis dispensary has led to three people being charged with marijuana and hemp-related charges Wednesday afternoon. Police and SLED agents arrested Crowntown Cannabis store manager Connie Jackson, 32, and gave citations to Alessandra Morales, 23, and...
Sumter County searching for man wanted for burglary, indecent exposure
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County authorities are searching for a man wanted on two separate cases of burglary and indecent exposure that took place earlier this month. 41-year old James Lamont Brown is accused of breaking into a home on Guyton Street on January 18 - taking several items.
Deputies shot at while serving an eviction notice, facing attempted murder charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sherriff's Deputies have arrested a man who shot at while serving an eviction notice Friday morning, officials said. Deputies arrested Johnathan Ballard after he was seen attempting to run away from the area. County officials charged him with third counts of attempted murder.
