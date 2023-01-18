ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke City Council delays accepting federal grant for police

The council held off accepting a $37,248 no-match Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant during its Jan. 17 meeting. Councilor at-large Kevin A. Jourdain said the Finance Committee recommended approving the grant contingent that a police department representative outline how the grant dollars would be spent. But no one from the Holyoke Police Department was available for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield councilors keep 3-year contracts, split on other charter changes

WESTFIELD — City councilors gave mixed support to proposed charter changes at a public hearing at their Jan. 19 meeting. Councilors voted in favor of excluding the fire chief from the state Civil Service system, but were split on a proposal to allow city officials to be hired on personal service agreements, or PSAs, of less than three years, and a proposal to give the council more control over the budgeting process.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing

SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Volunteers to repair homes in Springfield's North End

A project where hundreds of volunteers help make critical repairs and renovations to the houses of dozens of low-income families will return to a neighborhood in Springfield, Massachusetts this spring after a three-year hiatus. The program called “GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild” is operated by Revitalize Community Development Corporation. This...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy