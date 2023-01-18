Read full article on original website
Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
Holyoke City Council delays accepting federal grant for police
The council held off accepting a $37,248 no-match Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant during its Jan. 17 meeting. Councilor at-large Kevin A. Jourdain said the Finance Committee recommended approving the grant contingent that a police department representative outline how the grant dollars would be spent. But no one from the Holyoke Police Department was available for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Springfield nonprofit awarded $1 million for emergency beds
New North Citizens’ Council has been awarded around $1 million from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Springfield counselor David Ciampi announces campaign for mayor
SPRINGFIELD — Vowing to bring a month-long carnival to the city should he be elected, David F. Ciampi, a counselor and psychotherapist, said he is seeking to become Springfield’s next mayor. “As mayor, I will ensure a proclamation declaring Springfield the North American Gateway City for Rio de...
African Community Education in Worcester receives $3M for renovations, moves into Gage Street
When African Community Education was founded 16 years ago, the nonprofit was registered to co-founder Dr. Olga Valdman’s apartment and people would laugh when she drew up what a potential building would look like. On Tuesday, the nonprofit started holding its programming in its new home at 51 Gage...
Westfield councilors keep 3-year contracts, split on other charter changes
WESTFIELD — City councilors gave mixed support to proposed charter changes at a public hearing at their Jan. 19 meeting. Councilors voted in favor of excluding the fire chief from the state Civil Service system, but were split on a proposal to allow city officials to be hired on personal service agreements, or PSAs, of less than three years, and a proposal to give the council more control over the budgeting process.
Healey-Driscoll administration announces filing of first two bills supporting housing and economic development, roads and bridges
LUDLOW — Speaking from the Ludlow Mills Complex, a 130-acre former mill that’s in the process of being redeveloped into housing, Gov. Maura T. Healey said her administration’s bond bill presented to the Legislature is “only the beginning.”. The $987 million bond bill includes funds that...
Applications available for volunteer work in service to the city of Springfield
City Council President Jesse Lederman has announced that Springfield residents can now apply for the City Council's 2023 Working Groups.
Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing
SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
Palmer educator who signed confidentiality agreement, asks for forensic audit
A former educator in the Palmer School District who signed a confidentiality agreement at the end of their 19-year tenure said she supports a forensic audit of the district’s finances, an idea recently floated by School Committee members following a MassLive investigation. Sue Ann Kuszewski, a Palmer resident of...
Volunteers to repair homes in Springfield's North End
A project where hundreds of volunteers help make critical repairs and renovations to the houses of dozens of low-income families will return to a neighborhood in Springfield, Massachusetts this spring after a three-year hiatus. The program called “GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild” is operated by Revitalize Community Development Corporation. This...
People’s Pantry to increase distribution of food to immigrant community and low-wage workers across western Massachusetts
An organization dedicated to helping low-wage and immigrant workers throughout western Massachusetts was awarded funding to continue providing food at no cost.
Northampton sets limit on cannabis shops, a first for this dispensary hub
The Northampton City Council set a new limit on local cannabis dispensaries Thursday night, electing for the first time to cap the number of retail cannabis sellers in a community with among the largest populations of dispensaries in the state. The new regulation will hold Northampton to 12 dispensaries, though...
Southwick preservation panel approves funds for spray park at Whalley Park
SOUTHWICK — The town’s Community Preservation Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve $269,000 in preservation funds for a spray park to be installed into Whalley Park. Robert Levesque of site surveyor R. Levesque Associates brought the proposal forward to the CPC, where he touted how the planned...
Westfield board OKs cannabis retail shop on site being vacated by Dunkin’
WESTFIELD — The Planning Board on Tuesday approved a special permit for Pioneer Valley Trading Co. to open a retail cannabis shop at 475 Southampton Road, the current site of Dunkin’ Donuts. The hearing had been continued at the request of the Planning Board in order to host...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Bloomfield town manager Stanley revises retirement date, but keeps 'options open'
BLOOMFIELD — Just over a week after announcing he would retire in August, Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne announced he will stay until 2025. The update came "out of the blue" for some council members who wished the town manager had discussed his evolving plans with the council ahead of the announcement.
Should Mass. change laws around bail? Lawmakers, a DA and judge weigh in
Nearly a decade after Springfield resident TayClair Moore was strangled to death, her family is still searching for answers and demanding justice. A mistrial in 2016 and several delays for a second trial have led Moore’s family to publicly protest her accused killer’s release from detention in 2021.
New Ownership Brings Renewed Vibrancy to West Side Property
In many respects, Nick LaPier is back where he started. Or at least back to where he started his own accounting firm in 2003. That would be the office building at 333 Elm St. in West Springfield. Back then, he took a tiny office (600 square feet) on the first...
Inter Produce Stores hosts food giveaway in Springfield
Inter Produce Stores in Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway for families in Springfield on Saturday.
