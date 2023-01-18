Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Athlete of the Week: Maddy Moore
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a volleyball player from Indian River who is putting up big numbers in assists and service points. This talented volleyball setter earns this week’s title. Maddy Moore has put together an impressive season so far. Among her recent performances, 18...
wwnytv.com
In honor of local bowler Wade Oakes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Every week I read off scores for our bowling report. I’ve read many names over the years and believe or not, it seems I get to know the bowlers even though for the most part I’ve never met them. That’s the case with...
wwnytv.com
Aviation training could increase noise levels at Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - It could get noisy next week and in early February for people who live or work near Fort Drum’s Range 48. Post officials say the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will train at that range on January 24 and again February 1-3.
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum soldiers prepare for potential deployment
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers stationed at Fort Drum are being asked to prepare for a potential deployment. The Department of the Army made the announcement that soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters stationed at Fort Drum are being asked to prepare to deploy to potentially help backfill units currently in Europe. That could include the most senior commander of the division, the division’s commander, MG Gregory Anderson.
newyorkupstate.com
Leave the kids home: One of the best-rated adults-only resorts in world is in Upstate NY
Saranac Lake, N.Y. — Sure, the kids are alright. But what about mom and dad?. New York parents who need to recharge and reconnect are in luck: One of the best-rated adults-only resorts in the world calls Upstate home. The Point, an estate built on the shores of Saranac...
wwnytv.com
Carolyn A. Jones, 73, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Carolyn A. Jones, 73, a resident of Cornell Ave, Massena, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Jones passed away late Thursday evening at home with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Carloyn A. Jones.
wwnytv.com
Trial for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student pushed back
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County murder trial won’t get underway this month. Michael Snow of Massena faces a second-degree murder charge after the shooting death of Elizabeth Howell in February of last year near SUNY Potsdam. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua,...
wwnytv.com
It’s derby day in Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - With parts of the Saint Lawrence River frozen over, some folks took advantage in Alexandria Bay for this year’s ice fishing derby. In Alexandria Bay Saturday, tents were pitched with folks waiting for a bite. “It’s definitely an enjoyable day to come out....
wwnytv.com
Some north country professors concerned about students using artificial intelligence to possibly cheat
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - In school, maybe you had someone who helped you do your homework. These days, a robot can do that, and college professors in the north country are concerned about cheaters. Putting a paper together can take time and effort. First, students need to do their...
wwnytv.com
Mary Anne McPherson, 72, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Mary Anne McPherson, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 1:30PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Jude Nnadibuagha officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until 1:00PM on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. McPherson passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY.
wwnytv.com
Beatrice McEathron, 95, of Oswegatchie
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Beatrice McEathron, age 95, of Oswegatchie, NY, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. There will be calling hours for Beatrice on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Frary officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Howard K. Shettleton,75, of Black River
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Howard K. Shettleton,75, of Pinewood Drive, Black River, passed away on Tuesday, January 17,2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Howard was born on August 5,1947 in Carthage, the son of the late Kenneth L. and Clara B. (Trombley) Shettleton. He was a graduate of Carthage Central High School. He was a fire driver for the Carthage Fire Department before starting his nursing career. He married the former Lynne Guyton on October 28,1988 at the Bethany Methodist Church in Watertown. A previous marriage to Ramona Boliver ended in divorce. Lynne, a former employee of Mercy Hospital passed away on November 7, 1999. For many years, Howard was a Nursing Assistant at Mercy Hospital in Watertown before becoming disabled.
wwnytv.com
Everett J. Dibble Sr., 89, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Everett J. Dibble Sr., age 89 of the Stone Church Road Ogdensburg will be held at 12:00pm on Friday (January 27, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor David Hart officiating. Burial will follow at the Stone Church Cemetery.
wwnytv.com
Wade A. Oakes, 46, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Wade A. Oakes, 46, of Champion Street died peacefully on January 17, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital. He was born on February 3, 1976, in Carthage, NY to John G. & Donna (Chisamore) Oakes. Wade graduated from Carthage High School in 1994. He served...
wwnytv.com
Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of the Crowner Road, Carthage, was stricken suddenly and died early Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at his residence. Jonas was born on March 26, 1983 in Carthage, the son of Joseph M. and Cindy S. (Schermerhorn) LaComb. He attended schools here in Carthage. He worked for Stephano’s Pizza for 15 years helping with delivery and prep work. He was currently working at Hall Pass Tavern in West Carthage as their main chef and cook.
lakeplacidnews.com
‘It’s never been like this’
LAKE PLACID — The usual sound of people talking, laughing and shopping along Lake Placid’s Main Street was replaced with the sound of music echoing throughout the otherwise quiet business district on Thursday. Despite a reported spike in pedestrian traffic this past weekend — the Martin Luther King...
wwnytv.com
Ronald J. Guyette, 69, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Ronald J. Guyette, 69, a resident of Elm Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Guyette passed away Friday afternoon at his home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Ronald J. Guyette.
wwnytv.com
Carthage Little Theatre presents ‘The Fantasticks’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Little Theatre is presenting the popular, long-running show “The Fantasticks.”. Jane Bowman Jenkins says it’s the longest-running show in professional theater. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News At Noon. All performances of the dinner theater will be at...
wwnytv.com
Teena M. Washburn, 68 of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Teena M. Washburn, age 68 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday (January 26, 2023) at the New Testament Church in Ogdensburg with Pastor Greg Hurlbut officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Teena passed away on Wednesday...
wwnytv.com
Deborah A. Deloney, 65, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Deborah A. Deloney, 65, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on December 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Ogdensburg.
Comments / 0