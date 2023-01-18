ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Night Court' Reboot Scores Best Comedy Debut Ratings In More Than 5 Years On NBC

By Katie Campione
 3 days ago

The two-episode premiere of Night Court ushered in some impressive ratings for NBC .

The workplace comedy series, which is reboot of the original series created by Reinhold Weege that ran for nine seasons in the 1980s, debuted with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday. The first episode delivered the highest-rated and most-watched program of the night with a whopping 1.0 rating in the advertiser-targeted 18-49 demographic, according to fast national Nielsen numbers.

That’s a feat that no network show has managed this season without an assist from an NFL lead-in, and the number is likely to go up slightly when final live+same-day numbers are available on Thursday (Nielsen data is delayed this week due to Monday’s MLK holiday). The episode also managed 7.4M total viewers.

The second episode, which aired at 8:30 p.m., was the No. 2 program in both ratings and viewership on Tuesday. It dipped slightly to a 0.9 demo rating, which is still very high for even an established broadcast series. The episode averaged 6.7M viewers.

The back-to-back episode premiere equated to the highest total viewers for any comedy premiere since The Connors premiered on ABC in 2018 and the best on NBC since Will & Grace in 2017. It’s also by far the top broadcast premiere of the television season, and the top comedy premiere across both broadcast and cable.

Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone (originally played by Harry Anderson), who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding, with John Larroquette reprising his role.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: Alex Wolff To Reteam With ‘Pig’s Michael Sarnoski On Paramount Spin-Off

Alex Wolff (Hereditary) will reteam with Pig filmmaker Michael Sarnoski on Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place: Day One, Deadline can confirm. He’s set to star alongside Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn. Day One is the third film in the blockbuster franchise A Quiet Place, launched with the 2018 pop culture sensation directed by and starring John Krasinski, which grossed over $340MM at the worldwide box office and was recognized with nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and elsewhere recognizing its crafts. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps, though the original and...
Deadline

