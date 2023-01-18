ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

John David Washington Talks About His Connection To ‘The Piano Lesson’, Differences He Discovered Between Film And Theater, And His Upcoming Project With Gareth Edwards – The Deadline QA

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

On my way down to Tribeca to meet actor John David Washington for lunch, I had a lot of questions swirling in my head that made me nervous about our encounter. I am meeting a man who comes from a Hollywood dynasty of sorts. Washington has had so many experiences, what questions could I possibly ask that would make our conversation relatable and engaging. John David is the oldest of four children and his parents are two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington and actress/singer Pauletta Washington.

At the age of seven, he appeared as a student in a Harlem classroom in Spike Lee’s 1992 feature film Malcolm X , which starred his father in the titular role. As he grew older, his interest shifted to something a bit more physical. He started his professional football career at Morehouse College in Atlanta, and then signed on with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent. However, it looks like the acting bug came back in full force because John David has worked with Christopher Nolan in Tenet , starred in Malcolm and Marie , worked with Spike Lee in BlacKkKlansman . Now he is starring in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson on Broadway .

Directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson and set design by Beowulf Boritt, Washington stars as Boy Willie, a man looking to sell the family piano and from the sale, he aims to start his life as a self-sustaining farmer. Along with Washington, the play stars Samuel L. Jackson , Danielle Brooks, Ray Fisher, and Michael Potts and runs through January 29th at the Ethel Barrymore Theater in NYC.

The Charles family consists of Boy Willie (Washington) family matriarch Berniece (Brooks), her daughter Grace (Matthis), and uncle Doaker Charles (Jackson).The family piano resides in Berniece’s house which is considered a symbol of the deep generational strife in the family History. The piano used to belong to the Sutter family, who once enslaved Berniece’s and Boy Willie’s ancestors. The Sutters’ traded the Charles siblings’ great-grandmother Mama Berniece and grandfather Papa Boy Charles for the piano. The siblings’ great-grandfather Papa Boy Willie carved beautiful images of his wife and son on the piano in remembrance of them. Feeling that the piano belonged in the family, Boy Willie’s and Berniece’s father, Boy Charles, stole the instrument back from the Sutters.

When Boy Willie returns from a long absence away from him he plans to sell the piano. Berniece resists this idea as she wants to hold on to the family heirloom and maybe pass it down to her daughter Maretha (Nadia Daniel/Jurnee Swan) one day. As the battle between brother and sister escalates, the two discover a newfound openness to honestly facing the past, ridding her home of haunting memories, and thereby opening the way to a better future.

Now, in the car ride, I reminisced about the play. I sat in the orchestra and remember thinking it was such a good seat because I got to see the body language of the actors, their facial expressions, and even the spit coming out of their mouth as they recited Wilson’s words. The dialogue has a familiarity that cuts deep and as a Black person I was able to identify with the struggle of the characters. They have a balanced energy that works like an assembly line as one thing would not work without the other. Washington has a particular awareness of time and space as there is a large amount of physicality required for the role.

Anyway, when I finally got to the restaurant, I walked through the door and was hit by the smell of baked bread and loud chatter. I discovered they had John David tucked in a corner out of sight from the public. He was wearing a Moorehouse sweatshirt and offered me a warm smile as we shook hands and sat down. He’s observant, considerate, gracious and easy to talk to. Our conversation was very specific–specific in a way that only people like us could have, based on his personal experiences, and the material of the play. In this interview, the actor and I talk about his connection to August Wilson’s work, the differences between theater and working on films, and what he learned working with Latanya Jackson, and Samuel L.  Jackson.

DEADLINE: When did you first learn about August Wilson and his works?

WASHINGTON: Not until my late twenties. I got to see Fences on the stage, and that was the first time I saw an August Wilson play. Then I saw LaTanya Jackson do Two Trains Running in Atlanta years later. It was around that time, when I first knew of him. His works resonated with me because the words sounded so familiar–like talking to family members in North Carolina. There was something artistically elevated about it where it also reminded me of Shakespeare (whom I love), in a way. There’s this healthy combination that really expresses an elevated narrative of the African American experience.

DEADLINE: One thing that I love about his plays is that they are not preachy. Wilson knows even the smallest details of Black life, which speaks to your previous point about familiarity.

WASHINGTON: I remember going to North Carolina as a kid, where my momma’s folks are from and being overwhelmed with joy and having this great buzz when I first saw my grandma, my cousins, aunts, and extended family. The story harps on the importance of history and family, and when my character Boy Willie enters the stage, I felt that same elation seeing the other actors on stage as I did with my family.  The joy of being around family, as complicated as it is, but I relate to that.

DEADLINE: You have a budding career as an actor, but what made you put that on hold to join the theater cast of The Piano Lesson ?

WASHINGTON: It’s almost like I’m proving something to myself. I love that dynamic. Samuel L. Jackson originated the role as he played Boy Willie in 1987, and I thought to myself  “The pressure’s on,” and I like that challenge. Danielle, master at her craft, and Ray, and Michael are so talented. This is held together by LaTanya Jackson’s direction, so I couldn’t pass this up.

DEADLINE: Can you talk about the specifics of working with LaTanya Jackson?

WASHINGTON: As a director LaTanya Jackson reminded us that we’re there to accompany and lift up August Wilson’s words. She also wanted the audience to have a lived-in-experience by bringing them into the Charles household. There is a rhythm to theater. Jackson would have us do acting and vocal drills to help animate each performance.  They all gave me a hard time throughout the rehearsals because I was a newbie and I loved it. That toughness is a language I understand, especially having a football background. You have to be tough to get on stage. You’ve got to be ready.

DEADLINE: Watching the play, I noticed your character Boy Willie has a lot of wordy monologues. I wondered what your process was for internalizing bulks of dialogue?

WASHINGTON: Memorization. Just going through it, drilling it. Having a sports background, I go by this motto of, “Amateurs practice until they get it right. Professionals practice until they can’t get it wrong.” I just knew that, if I could get it in my body, I wouldn’t have a problem on stage. I recited lines at the gym, and in front of strangers — which at times created very awkward situations–but I had to keep it pushing. We had a very strong leader in LaTanya, and she demanded we be at our best. She understands the story and it was under her guidance that I felt the confidence to be able to do it.

DEADLINE: Boy Willie strives to create a new life for himself as a farmer. How did talking to people in the profession help you get into character?

WASHINGTON: Jeremy, a man from Iowa, who is a fifth-generation farmer, was my source of information.  We had these weekly conversations about farming and sustainability. His great-great-granddaddy got his first piece of land in 1932, or something like that which is around the same time the play takes place. He explained how his grandad came into it, and the government’s influence. He showed me the deed that his great-great-granddaddy signed when he got the land, and this is the thing that Boy Willie is crazed over, this deed and getting his own property. The tangibility of that gave me motivation for why Boy Willie is on this quest.

DEADLINE: What Lesson did you learn from the story?

WASHINGTON: I learned something about the past, and the way it can creep up on you. Everybody has their own different interpretation of what that looks like and what that means for them. There are also several themes in this that attracted me to this. One is the Charles family dynamic, second is the history of our oppression. I don’t necessarily look at who’s right or wrong within this story as far as the Berniece and the Boy Willie characters. I think it’s about point of view, and what they value more as far as the continuation or the evolution of self and family.

DEADLINE: What I’m curious to know most besides the obvious is, what are some of the main differences you learned between working on a film set and working in theater and how has this new information impacted you as an actor overall?

WASHINGTON: Theater is more possessive and autonomous. What I mean by that is a film performance is edited. You act out different scenes and it’s cut together and hope “It plays like it felt.” In theater, what you see in that performance is what you get. There’s no editing. You can’t choose another take, or adjust lighting between takes. You get one shot to be totally honest. That, to me, is a major difference.

DEADLINE: The idea of autonomy in theater is interesting. Never thought of it that way…

WASHINGTON: A lot depends on the director, but there is a part of the film experience that can take away from the heart of a performance due to all the changes that are made in post. What you execute on set, may not always be what you see in the final product. On stage as an actor, I have a bigger role in portraying the character and story. It’s enormous pressure and risky because If you go up on stage and you fake it, the audience will see it. You can’t hide in the theater world.

DEADLINE: Have you been in tune to what the response was to your performance?

WASHINGTON: On opening night, an actor I’m a big fan of cornered me for a short talk about my character and how it made him feel as a person. He loved the play, and he was just praising the performances. He also discussed the process of guilt and how the show is important for white folks to see August Wilson’s works as a call out to white America–and I thought that was pretty profound.

DEADLINE: What projects do you have coming up that you can tell us? I heard about True Love which also stars Gemma Chan and Alison Janney.

WASHINGTON: True Love , directed by Gareth Edwards, wrapped filming in early 2022. It was a six month shoot and I think the story is brilliant. Edwards is such a calm human being and collaborative director who embraces every performance. True Love is a character piece about betrayal, guilt, PTSD, and dangerous technology. It takes place in the near future, and that’s all I can say about it. It’s such a complete script, and full of opportunity with a role I’ve never played before and its a project I am very excited about.

DEADLINE: Last question: earlier you talked about Shakespeare. Your father is clearly a Billy fan since he starred in Julius Caesar on Broadway in 2005. Is there any Shakespearan play you’d like to star in?

WASHINGTON: I’d like a crack at Petruchio in Taming of the Shrew . There’s something about him that I feel is a bit misunderstood. He’s dealing with a bunch of childhood trauma that may inform some of the behavior we see from him in the play. With that knowledge, I would like to examine the story and try for the part if the opportunity ever came up.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Willie Nelson & Family’ Directors Talk Legendary Musician’s Life, Legacy, Covid & Dropping A Very Different Sundance Vibe

Everybody has a Willie Nelson story, including Willie Nelson himself. “We really opened ourselves to have somewhat of a nonlinear story so that we gave ourselves the opportunities, and five hours gives you that chance to kind of go on tangents and come back into the story, skip back,” Willie Nelson & Family co-director Oren Moverman says about the decision he and Thom Zimny made for their five-part docuseries about the legendary 89-year-old musician. “Almost like talking with Willie, where he’ll tell you a story from 1963 and then tell you a story about something that happened yesterday and all these...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Cause Of Death Revealed

C.J. Harris, the former American Idol contestant who died Sunday in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama, suffered a fatal heart attack, the Walker County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to Deadline. The 31-year-old Harris was rushed to the hospital but CPR efforts proved unsuccessful. The singer, born Curtis Harris, was a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, winning over the judges and audience before the semi-finals with soulful interpretations of the Southern Rock classic hits “Soulshine” (by the Allman Brothers Band) and “Can’t You See” (by The Marshall Tucker Band). Although he advanced to the semi-finals, Harris was eliminated in the sixth...
JASPER, AL
Deadline

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: Alex Wolff To Reteam With ‘Pig’s Michael Sarnoski On Paramount Spin-Off

Alex Wolff (Hereditary) will reteam with Pig filmmaker Michael Sarnoski on Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place: Day One, Deadline can confirm. He’s set to star alongside Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn. Day One is the third film in the blockbuster franchise A Quiet Place, launched with the 2018 pop culture sensation directed by and starring John Krasinski, which grossed over $340MM at the worldwide box office and was recognized with nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and elsewhere recognizing its crafts. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps, though the original and...
Deadline

‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ Sundance Film Festival Review: With An ’80s Vibe, Davis Guggenheim’s Docu Takes Us Back And To The Future Of An Unstoppable Star

I love the title of Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth documentarian Davis Guggenheim’s wonderful new docu on the life and times of Michael J. Fox. It is called Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The Sundance website has a colon where you might expect it to be, right after Still, but the press notes leave it out which is how I hope Apple Studios — which has the film for an unspecified future release date and is world premiering it Friday at the Sundance Film Festival — would officially call it. That’s because what Guggenheim, and importantly his editor ...
Deadline

Taraji P. Henson Boards Sundance Doc ‘Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project’ As EP And Voice Of Legendary Poet’s Work

Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson is joining the Sundance documentary Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project as executive producer and voice of Giovanni’s poems throughout the film. Going to Mars, directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson, premieres Friday at the festival in U.S. Documentary Competition. It examines the life and work of Giovanni, who emerged in the 1960s as one of the nation’s foremost poets and a leader of the Black Arts Movement. She has won seven NAACP Image Awards and has been named one of Oprah’s 25 “Living Legends.” “I’m thrilled to join Michèle and Joe in bringing Nikki’s...
Deadline

Jonathan Majors In ‘Magazine Dreams’ Pumps It Up At Sundance Premiere

Jonathan Majors and Magazine Dreams flexed some big muscles tonight at the drama’s Sundance Film Festival premiere with the actor drawing a standing ovation. Screening at the jam-packed near 2,500 seat Eccles Theater just outside Park City, the Elijah Bynum film had the room buzzing early on with a crowd that included the likes of director Boots Riley, Sundance juror Jeremy O. Harris, Sony Pictures Classics co-head Michael Barker, Searchlight Distribution Boss Frank Rodriguez, and the label’s SVP of Acquisitions and Production Chan Phung. Magazine Dreams was such a must-see that many of these buyers were forced to cue up...
Deadline

Dennis Quaid Joins David Oyelowo In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Bass Reeves’ Series For Paramount+

Dennis Quaid is set to star opposite David Oyelowo in Paramount+’s new original series Bass Reeves, from Yellowstone co-creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan. Bass Reeves brings the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and possibly inspiration for “The Lone Ranger,” worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded. Quaid will play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall. Bass Reeves, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios,101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon,...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Taylor Kinney Takes Leave Of Absence From NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kinney, a fan favorite who plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, is taking a break from the NBC drama. Kinney has starred as the firefighter on the Dick Wolf procedural since its launch in 2012. A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that Kinney is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. Cast and crew were apparently informed of Kinney’s leave earlier Friday. It is likely that future scripts will have to be rewritten to accommodate his absence. A spokesman for the show would not comment. Kinney has been nominated three times for...
Deadline

Brett Kavanaugh Investigation Documentary ‘Justice’ From Doug Liman Added To Sundance Lineup

At Thursday’s opening-day Sundance Film Festival press conference, director of programming Kim Yutani announced the addition of Doug Liman’s first documentary, Justice, about Brett Kavanaugh. It was the first in-person press conference since Sundance went virtual over the last two years. Related Story Will A Return To In-Person Sundance Fire Up The Indie Film Biz? Related Story Ryan Coogler On Sundance & 'Fruitvale Station' A Decade Later & How 'Creed' May Be The Most Park City Franchise Ever Related Story Netflix Hops On 'Run Rabbit Run', Acquires XYZ Films Sundance Midnight Title Starring Sarah Snook Yutani, who marveled about the festival’s overall doc lineup for this...
Deadline

Donn Cambern Dies: ‘Easy Rider’ Editor & ‘Romancing The Stone’ Oscar Nominee Who Led Editors Guild Was 93

Donn Cambern, the Oscar-nominated Romancing the Stone film editor whose credits also include Easy Rider, The Last Picture Show and Ghostbusters II and was a longtime president of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, died Wednesday, his family told the guild. He was 93. Born on October 9, 1929, in Los Angeles, Cambern came from a showbiz family. His father was in the music-publishing business, and his mother played harp on movie soundtracks including Top Hat for the RKO Pictures orchestra. He graduated from UCLA in 1952 and landed a gig at Disney as a messenger. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Bel-Air’: Tatyana Ali From ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ To Recur On Peacock Reboot This Season; Watch Trailer

A familiar face is about to matriculate on Bel-Air: Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, is set to recur as an English literature teacher in the second season of the Peacock reboot. The streamer also released the Season 2 trailer, which teases tumultuous times ahead for Will (Jabari Banks). Ali joins stars Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks) and Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks) in the new, 10-episode season that kicks off Feb. 23 on Peacock. Ali will play Mrs. Hughes, a teacher at Bel-Air middle school who sees something special in Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar). Per the logline:...
Deadline

Alec Baldwin & ‘Rust’ Armorer To Face Criminal Charges Over 2021 Fatal Movie Shooting, Santa Fe D.A. Says

Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will face criminal charges for the October 21, 2021 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney said this morning. Close to 16 months after Baldwin took the life of Hutchins and wounded the movie’s director Joel Souza with a loaded gun on the set of indie western Rust, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies today has finally unveiled her decision as to who should be charged and not charged in the tragic incident. Related Story Alec Baldwin’s Lawyer Calls ‘Rust’ Shooting Criminal Charges “Terrible Miscarriage Of Justice” Related Story Santa Fe...
SANTA FE, NM
Deadline

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS; Series Finale Date Set

One of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after 322 episodes. Its current 14th season will be the show’s last, with the series finale set for May 14, airing on the network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The NCIS spinoff, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, is tied as the fifth longest-running CBS primetime scripted series ever, only behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds, both have since been revived, which...
Deadline

Jeremy Renner Upbeat On Recovery As He Shares New Details On His Condition

The Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner has shared new news about his snowplow accident on Instagram, including the shocking revelation that he broke 32 bones in the incident. Despite that heavy detail, Renner remains upbeat, sharing his gratitude for the support he’s received since the accident and vowing to press on with his rehabilitation. Renner’s is now home after the Jan. 1 accident, which saw him run over by a snow plow while trying to free a family member’s car from an accumulation. Renner underwent two surgeries the next day. Despite the near-fatal accident, Renner, age 52, shared a positive post on...
Deadline

Alan Komissaroff, Fox News Senior VP Of News & Politics, Dies At 47

Alan Komissaroff, senior vice president of news & politics for Fox News, died on Friday, nearly two weeks after suffering a heart attack at his home. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace informed staffers of his death in a memo. “Alan was a leader and mentor throughout Fox News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle,” they wrote. “The recent midterm election coverage was easily one of the finest nights of special coverage he produced throughout his career. And he was the ultimate producer:...
Deadline

‘Shotgun Wedding’ Review: Jennifer Lopez Hits The Altar Again But This Time With Real Fireworks

Jennifer Lopez has been married a few times, both in life and in the movies — most recently twice last year with her real life wedding(s) to Ben Affleck, and on screen in her delightful Valentine’s Day-timed comedy Marry Me. Both made me happy for her, but her latest, Shotgun Wedding, is something altogether different, a frenetic action comedy that never puts on the brakes. It is a wild ride no doubt, but it isn’t the kind of wedding to which I need to be invited any time soon. So the plot is pretty predictable, especially if you have seen a...
Deadline

Multi-Cam Family Comedy ‘Forgive & Forget’ In The Works At ABC From Eugene Garcia-Cross, Robin Shorr & Ty Burrell

EXCLUSIVE: Punky Brewster duo Eugene Garcia-Cross and Robin Shorr have teamed up with Modern Family star Ty Burrell on a new multi-camera comedy for ABC. Deadline understands that the trio are developing Forgive and Forget for the Disney-owned network, a family comedy about Alzheimer’s. The show, which comes from 20th Television, follows Ben Flemings, who, when his life-of-the-party father is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, is forced to take in the one man he’s worked his whole life not to become. Garcia-Cross will write with Shorr as showrunner. They will exec produce alongside Burrell via his Desert Whale Productions banner. Garcia-Cross is a co-producer on Disney+’s reboot of The...
Deadline

Jason Momoa Teases More ‘Aquaman’, DC Universe Future & David Zaslav Sit-Down

“I love [James] Gunn and so there’s gonna be some really cool things, what they’re doing with DC, and I definitely will be in more than just one,” Jason Momoa said Friday at the Sundance Film Festival when asked about his DC Universe future. “There’s room for me to play a couple different [roles],” the Aquaman actor said. “I’ve seen other actors do it. Yeah. I want a shot.” At the Park City shindig ahead of tonight’s premiere of the documentary Deep Rising, on which Momoa serves as narrator and executive producer, the Game of Thrones alum detailed a recent meeting with...
Deadline

‘Theater Camp’ Producers Jessica Elbaum & Will Ferrell On Sundance Entry & Whether Ferrell Will Sing & Tap Dance With Ryan Reynolds If ‘Spirited’ Tune Gets Nom

Gloria Sanchez, the production partnership between Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum that ramped up after Ferrell, Adam McKay and Chris Henchy ended their long partnership, today launches Theater Camp. Coming on the heels of the Apple TV+ musical Spirited, Theater Camp premieres shortly at Eccles as an acquisition title. Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, the film stars Gordon and Ben Platt as longtime best friends who return to an upstate run down theater camp which is imperiled when its founder lapses into a coma due to an unfortunate strobe light incident. Her son takes over, and he tries...
Deadline

Deadline

156K+
Followers
42K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy