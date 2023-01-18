Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Jason Kidd calls out Mavericks for letting Hawks have a 'shootaround' after giving up 130 points in loss
After the Dallas Mavericks' fifth loss in six games on Wednesday, a 130-122 defeat against the Atlanta Hawks, coach Jason Kidd identified the problem: "We're not playing any defense." The Hawks scored 132.7 points per 100 possessions, and this was not an anomaly. In Dallas' preceding game, the Portland Trail...
CBS Sports
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
CBS Sports
How LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham are all contributing to Lakers' late-game offensive woes
LeBron James is on the shortlist of players you'd most want to give the ball to on a critical possession late in a key game. Trailing by three with roughly 50 seconds remaining in Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to do just that. What followed was a sequence that is growing far too familiar to Lakers fans.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Thursday
Gobert (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin and sat out Wednesday against the Nuggets, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's unavailable once again, Naz Reid should continue to see increased run.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls out of top 10 after impressive winning streaks snapped by LMU
I rarely punish teams on winning streaks. That's the long and short of it. So even when Gonzaga had close calls this month against sub-80 NET teams like San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU, I kept Mark Few's program in the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 because the Zags were still winning and, again, I rarely punish teams on winning streaks.
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Kansas State a new Bracketology No. 1 seed after Kansas slips
The countdown to Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament will hit seven weeks on Sunday, and conference races across the country are starting to take shape. But the sport's hierarchy at the top remains a muddy picture, and that was evident again Saturday as a pair of top-five teams suffered defeats early in the day.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: New Mexico arrives in latest Top 25 And 1 after clutch overtime win
The Mountain West currently rates as the nation's fifth-best conference, according to the NET. It's ahead of both the ACC and the Pac-12 — and on track to get at least three schools, and perhaps as many as five, into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Two of those schools played...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday
Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain
Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Posts big double-double in loss
Adams closed with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Lakers. Adams was a beast on the boards Friday, tallying a game-high 17 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive glass. The big man also tied a season high with 16 points, his only weak point being another poor performance from the charity stripe. Adams ranks fourth in the NBA with 11.4 boards per game, but he's outside the top 150 in nine-category fantasy leagues due to his mediocre scoring (8.6 PPG), tepid blocks production (1.1 BPG) and atrocious free-throw shooting (35.2 percent).
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Saturday
Tatum has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. Tatum struggled to find any consistency from the field in Thursday's overtime win over Golden State, despite scoring 34 points, and he appears to have also picked up a wrist injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Tatum's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando. In the MVP candidate's absence, Grant Williams will presumably enter the starting lineup again, while Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser figure to all be candidates for increased run off the bench.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision
Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Vegas, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin skipped the morning skate for maintenance. If he is unable to play, Anthony Mantha is slated to fill in alongside Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Ovechkin has amassed 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
CBS Sports
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game will not be played Saturday due to Wildcats' health and safety issues
Northwestern will miss a second consecutive Big Ten game on Saturday because the program is still in COVID health and safety protocols, the school announced Thursday night. Northwestern also could not play Wednesday vs. Iowa due to the illness on the Wildcats. The program entered protocols earlier in the week...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
