ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

6 Trends Retail Needs to Know to Beat Disruption in 2023

By Matt Hickman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ciXQ_0kJ8Pad000

The three days of hype, hope and unease about a teetering economy and potential technology disruptors that were the NRF 2023 Big Show at the Javits Center in New York City, culminated in a discussion of six “transformative retail trends that will break through disruption in 2023 .”

In a word, according to Harvey Ma, SVP of retail for NielsenIQ, the U.S. consumer in 2023 can be described as “unsettled,” which in itself isn’t surprising, given the ongoing threat of recession that’s been hobbling an inflation-battered economy still recovering from the effects of a pandemic. What is surprising, Ma noted, is what’s accompanying that unsettledness.

“Consumers are in a pre-recession mindset, and that’s one of the catalysts of fragile times, but one of the most surprising things is that all of [the catalysts] are happening at the exact same time,” he said. “What’s surprising is how fast these trends are rising… No matter what we believe, personally, our customers are sharing that we’re already in a recession.”

NielsenIQ data showed that 59 percent of the people it polled believe America is already in a recession and that 49 percent of those believe the recession will last more than a year. Among all those polled, 33 percent only had enough money on hand for basic survival needs, making competition for the middle-class dollar all the more cutthroat.

“These same [middle classes] categories we were talking about a year ago experiencing rapid boom and rapid growth, those consumers now say they’ll likely spend less,” Ma said. “But in the midst of this enduring disruption there are also major waves of transformation under way, altering the future state of retail.”

With that, Ma unveiled NielsenIQ’s six trends and suggestions to survive them.

  1. Financial polarization will define price tiers and assortment
  2. Global and long-distance supply chains will undergo major transformation
  3. Sustainability shifts from promise to proof
  4. The geography of spending in the U.S. is shifting
  5. The digital and physical retail world will become one
  6. Gen Z is transforming the future of shopping

Ma pointed out that an already distant gap between the upper portion, or “The Thrivers” as described in his display, and “The Strugglers” is only growing to grow wider. The top group does not express much concern about a coming recession, but the group in the middle called the “Cautious,” and described as “not impacted financially but are cautious with spending,” has increased from 33 percent of the populace in January of 2022 to 42 percent now.

But while the bottom three-fourths of the economy is feeling bearish, the upper 10 percent is quite the opposite, leaving open a lane in retail for goods aimed at a “super-premium” customer, Ma said.

So while the rich get richer, supply chains around the world will become more regressive in a trend Ma calls “ deglobalization .”

Protectionist policies surfacing around the world, coupled with lingering effects of Covid will have a profound impact on distribution.

“You are going to be longer and farther away from your supply chain, so that the world, rather than being smaller is going to feel like it’s much larger,” Ma said.

The NielsenIQ outlook also sees a future where business will no longer be able to kick the can down the road, paying mere lip service to environmentally friendly practices. This, Ma says, goes in concert with the sixth trend, the rise of Gen Z as a consumer force, a generation that will demand action on sustainability, and there will be a shift from promise to proof .

Ma shared a survey that showed consumers hold governments and brands most responsible for environmental conditions and 26 percent say that companies “make it harder, not easier to shop sustainably.”

Shifts not only in population from rural to urban centers, but in the money these people bring with them accounts for the fourth trend. Ma said metro areas thought of as secondary cities become primary ones. This coincides with the rise of e-commerce and “ last mile marketing ,” delivering practically everything right to the shopper’s doorstep.

A graphic depicting the 20 U.S. cities expect to grow the most in GDP by 2035 shows the top four and seven of the top 10 all west of the Mississippi River, led by San Jose, Calif., Portland, Ore., Austin, Texas, and Seattle, with Charlotte, N.C. at No. 5.

Ma’s fifth trend may be a bit ambiguous, but the notion of the physical and digital worlds of commerce “becoming one” is nothing new.

“We’re all tired of the words e-commerce, omni commerce, in-store, online… but here’s the thing… we’re going to see the gap between the digital and physical exist no longer,” Ma said. “The digitization of the physical store is happening at a rate like never before and there’s positive and negative to that.”

Ma said the strong performance of in-store sales originating from online interactions, in contrast to online “click-and-collect” purchasing has been nothing short of shocking.

“Online is still rolling and we’re starting to see some lines of stabilization, but with the online component, the trend we found startling is the slowdown of click and collect ,” Ma said. “No doubt, online sales are still rolling at a double-digit rate but in 2021 and 2022 they were in decline.”

The final trend, the rise of Gen Z as a buying force, essentially informs all the others. Though those between the ages of 10-25 do not have tremendous buying power at the moment, they will in the near future, and in the meantime, they are an entirely digital, social and round-the-clock audience, they demand real action on climate change, including a professed affinity for resale over buying new .

“Get ready, because this generation is a connected and continuously connected consumer,” Ma said. “Gen-Z is an inspired ecosystem of ‘always on’ poised for retail—on demand, anywhere, anytime. They take ‘anytime’ to a completely new level,” Ma said. “They are actually reinventing that traditional relationship between the retailer and the consumer; it’s now circular. They are creators and influencers , so it’s full-circle now. Those retailers who don’t have arms and legs in social should want to be. Gen Z is extremely loyal, but they want to be wowed by their experience.”

In his final piece of advice before much of the more than 15,000 people who attended the three-day event began saying their farewells and exhibitors began breaking down their displays , Ma told the crowd of retail industry stakeholders that success in the world to come relies on knowing and positioning oneself around three pillars:

  1. Know your consumer, even when they’re outside the four walls of your business or website.
  2. Up your collaboration with suppliers in ways that don’t include data selling.
  3. Uphold your marketplace by knowing your full omnichannel read , and identify and address your leaks.

“These are the basic building blocks,” Ma said. “The first question you should ask yourself is, does this in a positive way or a negative way affect me?”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Boom Ahead? What to Watch Early in 2023

The bankruptcy blues are coming for retail. After Bed Bath & Beyond warned it might have no other option but to file for bankruptcy, the home goods chain has sparked a flurry of interest and activity this month, with Authentic Brands Group this week surfacing as a possible contender, though a spokeswoman for the Reebok owner declined to comment on reports of the company’s rumored interest “at this time.” Interest in Bed Bath & Beyond suggests it could end up finding a buyer or winding up with a fairly tidy, pre-pack Chapter 11 bankruptcy in which creditors, the debtor and the buyer...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

‘Expect High Street Casualties’ in UK Retail

U.K. retail faces headwinds in 2023. According to U.K. footfall data firm Springboard, post-Christmas results showed that footfall across U.K. retail destinations in the final week of December fell 27.7 percent from the prior week leading up to Christmas Day. Footfall was up 7.2 percent for the week from year-ago levels. Overall, footfall for December rose by just 5.8 percent from November. Based on January declines from December foot traffic in past years, Springboard estimates that this month will see a 20 percent in footfall. The retail data gets worse. U.K. total retail sales rose 3.1 percent in 2022 from 2021...
Sourcing Journal

Crate & Barrel Explains How it Turns Product Returns into Opportunity

Returns are a given in retail, but prioritizing the customer experience across the supply chain can lower the volume and financial impact of reverse logistics. Consumers have come to expect free returns, and many are “taking advantage of that free ride,” noted Tony Sciarrotta, executive director of the Reverse Logistics Association, during a session at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show. In fashion, bracketing—or buying multiple sizes and colors with plans to return the excess—is rampant. Return rates have also grown as sales moved from physical stores to online, resulting in escalating financial and environmental costs tied to single-use packaging materials, shipping, and...
Sourcing Journal

NRF 2023: J.Crew Launch Shows Resale ‘Isn’t Junk, It’s Personal’

2023 is shaping up to be the year of used, with the resale revolution accelerating with each passing day. J. Crew on Tuesday launched its new initiative, J. Crew Always, with ThredUp, where customers can buy and resell pre-owned, good-condition J. Crew items and then receive J. Crew shopping credit for the items sold. And resale was a prominent theme throughout the National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail’s Big Show, where several experts highlighted the resale sector’s many upsides. Lee Peterson, executive vice president, thought leadership and marketing, at design services company WD Partners and Seana Strawn, head of retail design and home furnishing identity at...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Microsoft Debuts Smart Store Solutions, M&S Adds Virtual Try-On, Walmart x Salesforce Fulfillment Tie-Up

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Retail analytics Microsoft Microsoft is adding new updates to its Cloud for Retail solution with two new offerings: Smart Store Analytics and Store Operations Assist. The tech giant partnered with AiFi, a computer vision-powered autonomous store operator with 100 locations deployed worldwide to develop Smart Store Analytics. With Smart Store Analytics, Microsoft aims to provide retailers with e-commerce level shopper analytics for the physical space. The company defines a “smart” store as a brick-and-mortar retail establishment that uses a variety of smart tech to track shoppers...
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
techxplore.com

Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change

Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
AUSTIN, TX
Sourcing Journal

‘Big Evolution’ Coming to Fast-Growing Fashion Resale

Bargain hunters will have a lot more to look forward to in 2023 as the resale revolution continues to change the way people shop for clothes, industry experts said. The year of branded resale that was 2022 was only the beginning, said Noelle Sadler, chief marketing officer at ThredUp. Over the past 12 months, more than 120 brands launched resale programs, or three times as many as in 2021, according to the secondhand e-tailer’s Recommerce 100 index. These included Hot Topic, Tommy Hilfiger and Torrid, each of which tapped ThredUp’s resale-as-a-service platform to seize a slice of what is poised to...
MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia’s Qlik Details Data Trends to Help Businesses Thrive in 2023

Whether inflation, global conflict or supply chain disruption, 2022 was full of significant events that have fundamentally impacted the business landscape. The undercurrent is an accelerating de-globalization process. But this isn’t just geo-political in nature; the re-distribution of power and fragmentation of data are inextricably linked. As a result,...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy