Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients
CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
Effingham Radio
SNAP Benefits To Drop In March
SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states across the country have already ended their SNAP emergency allotments ahead of the federal change, while Illinois will sustain benefits through February.
Some childcare providers forced to close after not getting paychecks from state
CHICAGO — Some Illinois childcare providers have been forced to close their doors after they did not receive their paychecks from the state. Childcare workers across the state are still waiting for their monthly paychecks, which they should have received at the beginning of January. But 19 days later and many are unable to pay […]
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items
Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
Illinois Business Journal
Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer assistance program with additional $8 million
Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. Governor JB Pritzker recently announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the “Opening Doors” or “Abriendo...
wjol.com
Illinois Relaunching Homebuyer Assistance Program
Illinois is relaunching a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state. The Opening Doors program is designed to aid lower-income people of color in their path toward homeownership with six-thousand-dollars in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This round of assistance is expected to assist more than 13-hundred potential homebuyers.
Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
Looking to Get an Illinois REAL ID? Here's What You Will Need
While the deadline for Illinoisans to receive their REAL ID has been extended by two years, many residents are still looking to get their updated ID cards ahead of the eventual change. Under REAL ID requirements, a driver's license will no longer be an acceptable form of identification for domestic...
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Illinois? Here's an Explanation
If you've tried to purchase eggs recently and were surprised by the costs, you're not alone. The national average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November, up from $1.72 a year earlier, according to the latest government data. And while overall food prices fell from November to December, egg prices soared 25%.
WAND TV
IL Human Services seeks to educate SNAP households to prepare for benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels
CHICAGO (WAND) — Two million people in Illinois will be affected by SNAP's return to pre-pandemic levels in March. Since April of 2020, all Illinois SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients received regular monthly benefits and additional emergency SNAP allotments. Beginning in March, SNAP households will no longer receive the additional allotments.
If You Use This Slang Word You Probably Grew Up In Illinois
When it comes to slang words, there are certain phrases that can instantly give away where someone is from. If you're from Illinois, you're easily detectable. Remember in elementary school when your entire class would go to your lockers and grab your shoes for gym class? That was always the best part of the day because we got to release all our built up energy!
Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which states are next?
(NEXSTAR) – Paper? Plastic? Or none of the above?. This month, Walmart locations in three states eliminated single-use plastic and paper bags at checkout, as part of a move designed to encourage customers to bring, or buy, their own reusable bags. These Walmart locations — in Colorado, Connecticut and...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Illinois Child and Family Services incarcerated hundreds of children: Lawsuit
The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) allegedly imprisoned hundreds of children in its care, a federal class action lawsuit claims.
fourstateshomepage.com
Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
Illinois Utilities Seek to Increase Rates Across the State
Illinois utilities companies want to charge more for delivering natural gas and electricity to consumers across the state. “Basically every major gas and electric utility in Illinois has filed for a rate increase at once,” Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) director Abe Scarr said. What’s behind the increases...
proclaimerscv.com
In March, SNAP Benefits Will Reach Their Pre-Pandemic Levels
Starting in March 2023, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments will be at pre-pandemic levels. According to the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) issued the declaration on Tuesday. Two million individuals and one million households in Illinois will be affected by these...
