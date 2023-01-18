ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast

There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday.  Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Star Not Happy With The NFL

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon took umbrage to the NFL considering a possible AFC Championship Game without them. If the Buffalo Bills beat the Bengals on Sunday, a potential conference-title matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (who must first defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars) will ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Jimmy Burrow reflects on Joe’s on-field, off-field success

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Joe Burrow prepares to take on another tough team on Sunday, his father, Jimmy Burrow, reflects on his son’s on and off-field accomplishments. Being the father of an NFL superstar like Joe can cause a special kind of nervousness, but it’s the kind that pays off.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend. Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle

Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that clearly didn’t bother the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. After getting X-rays on his ankle and taping it up, he returned in the second half and proceeded to lead the Chiefs to the 27-20 victory. Mahomes finished with […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly still believes in Jeff Saturday, giving credence to all those rumors that the team’s interim head coach will get the full-time job. A report Thursday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz noted that “Irsay believes Jeff Saturday has the capabilities to be a head coach. That’s why Saturday’s in this position Read more... The post Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round

The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Colts complete interview with beloved coach

While there is a lot of conjecture right now that Jim Irsay might just remove the interim tag from Jeff Saturday’s title and make him the permanent head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, the team continues to interview interesting candidates who many fans might much prefer to see get the job. The Colts announced Friday Read more... The post Colts complete interview with beloved coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
ClutchPoints

