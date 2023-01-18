Read full article on original website
Related
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
CNET
There's Just 10 Days Left to Get Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
If you are (or were) a T-Mobile customer, you may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement. But the deadline to file a claim is less than two weeks away. The carrier agreed to the massive payout to resolve allegations its negligence led to 2021 data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information.
Americans outraged as they receive payment of less than $5 when promised $125 – see who qualifies for extra money
A DATA breach left 147million Americans seeking restitution, but some aren't even getting a quarter of what was promised. Equifax, a credit reporting company, experienced a data breach in 2017, resulting in a $425million consumer restitution fund being created. Those who were affected had the option to sign up for...
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
Americans will start receiving monthly direct payments of $500 in February – see who is eligible
AMERICANS who have enrolled to participate in a guaranteed income pilot are set to start getting their monthly payments in the coming weeks. Known as ARISE, the universal basic income pilot in Alexandria, Virginia is offering $500 per month for two years to needy residents. In a January newsletter, Mayor...
T-Mobile Data Breach: You Could Claim Up to $25K — But You'll Need to Do it Soon
More than 76 million T-Mobile customers can claim part of a $350 million payout, after a huge data breach of personal information.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
3 big mistakes that can give scammers access to your bank accounts
Over $3 billion a year is estimated to be lost due to elder scams because they are typically financially secure, have good credit and are trusting.
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Wells Fargo ordered to refund a record $3.7 billion to consumers after latest financial scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Federal regulators penalized Wells Fargo with a record $3.7 billion fine last week for widespread mismanagement throughout the years that harmed over 16 million consumer accounts.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
Former CVS Worker Said She Was Fired for Letting Customers User Her Rewards Card
We've probably all been at the checkout aisle of a supermarket or any retailer with a rewards/points system and asked the cashier to scan a "communal" membership card for us so we can get that extra 20 cents off the can of corn, or to enable that buy one get one free offer that's extended to members only.
Billionaire Mark Cuban warns the next crypto implosion could come from 'wash trades,' report says
Billionaire Mark Cuban thinks the next crypto meltdown could stem from wash trades. "There are supposedly tens of millions of dollars in trades and liquidity for tokens that have very little utilization," he told The Street. Wash trades are a form of pump-and-dump scheme to artificially generate interest around a...
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
CNET
SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why
If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0