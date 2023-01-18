Read full article on original website
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Apple iPhone 15: from design to specs, everything we know so far
How time flies. It's already been a third of year since the iPhone 14 was launched, and now excitement around the iPhone 15 has begun in earnest. Because while the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are all great phones, they weren't really a huge leap forward from their iPhone 13 predecessors. So many are hoping Apple's been saving the big innovations for the iPhone 15 range, and will really blow our socks off this time.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals
Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
TechRadar
The iPhone 13 is now free at Verizon - and they're throwing in an Apple Watch too
For the first time ever, you can get an iPhone 13 for free with an unlimited data plan (opens in new tab) at Verizon without needing a pesky trade-in. While this carrier is no stranger to excellent deals on the iPhone 13, all promotions on this excellent device have either revolved around handing over an old phone or capped out the device cost at $5 per month with a plan.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
Digital Trends
Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal
Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
Android Authority
Best free streaming services: Freevee, Pluto TV, Peacock, and more
It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That’s why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
TechRadar
I wouldn't buy the new MacBook Pro as a student – I'd get an iPad
Apple dropped a bunch of new MacBooks this week with practically no notice, and as usual, there’s a mad scramble for people desperate to get their hands on one. The new Macs are now equipped with shiny new M2 chips that promise processing power that’ll likely put them at the top of our best laptops list.
Amazon Shoppers Rave About This 'Super Lightweight' Vacuum That Rivals a Dyson — and It's 40% Off
“On the lowest power level it is able to suck up all the dirt from the hardwood and carpet” If you've long grown weary of pulling out a hefty upright vacuum cleaner every time you need to clean up a little mess, it's time to upgrade to a cordless device. And right now, the Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on super sale at Amazon; it's 32 percent off, plus you can take an extra $20 off thanks to a coupon. The stick vacuum is complete with a 400-watt...
New wireless 55-inch TV runs on batteries for a month, sticks to wall without mounting hardware
The Displace TV does not require mounting hardware and runs on batteries as a completely wireless television, making it one of the smartest TV innovations in years.
People are just realising iPhone has a secret keyboard you can unlock
YOUR iPhone has a secret keyboard that can make your life much easier. It's hidden away so well that you might never notice it. But it's seriously handy, especially if you've got a bigger smartphone. We're talking about the one-handed keyboard – an essential iPhone hack. It can be...
TechRadar
Netflix sets deadline for its crackdown on password sharing
Netflix has confirmed when its password sharing crackdown program will officially begin. Announced as part of its Q4 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Netflix revealed it'll start rolling out its paid sharing feature "more broadly" in Q1 2023. In simple terms? Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing between households by March, which is when its Q1 2023 phase ends.
Phone Arena
Apple might surprisingly announce new devices today
Apple could announce a bunch of new devices today, January 17, via a press release on its pressroom website today, says leakster Jon Prosser on Twitter. This is what the rumor mill has been buzzing about in the past few hours, and people are speculating about the possible releases we might get out of these surprising announcements.
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
TechRadar
Wi-Fi routers are being hit by a dangerous new Android malware with extra DNS hacks
A new Android app has been found tricking unsuspecting users (even those with clean devices) into visiting malicious versions of popular websites, where they might end up giving away their login credentials, or even worse - money. The findings come courtesy of Kaspersky, which found a malicious Android app carrying...
hypebeast.com
Apple Is Reportedly Developing a Cheaper Alternative to Its Rumored Mixed Reality Headset
For a few years now, Apple has been rumored to be working on a mixed-reality headset that would rival Meta’s Quest Pro. Previous reports on the mixed-reality headset have alleged that the company plans to price the headset somewhere around $3,000 USD. New reports on the company’s activities now...
People are just noticing hidden iPhone hack to have secret conversations with friends
SOME messages are best sent between friends. And the popularity of Snapchat's one-view-only messaging feature clearly caught Apple's eye. Apple introduced a brilliant trick to iPhones running on iOS 10 and later which mirrors Snapchat's famous feature. The in-built feature means there won't be a trace of the conversation you...
makeuseof.com
Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
