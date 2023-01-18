ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Flagler Beach Rejects Realtor’s Odd Bid to Run City Information Website Only He Would Own

Increasingly troubled by a perceived if amorphous failure of communication between the city and residents, the Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening entertained the possibility of contracting with a local Realtor in a “private-public” partnership that would have enabled the Realtor to run what amounts to the city’s PR operation on a publicly accessible but privately owned website.
Four Arrested in Drug Raid At Rivera Lane House in Palm Coast

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and SWAT Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 10 Rivera Lane in Palm Coast. This search warrant stemmed from a previous undercover operation conducted by SIU. During the execution of the search warrant,...
‘You’re Killing My Husband,’ Flagler Beach City Manager Whitson’s Wife Tells Commission

“You’re killing my husband,” Becky Whitson, wife to William Whitson, the Flagler Beach city manager, told the city commission Thursday evening, also accusing them of being the ones who “torment him.” It was one of the most startling public comments, if not accusations, the city commission–or any local government board–has heard about its own executive in recent memory.
