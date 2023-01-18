Read full article on original website
Flagler Beach Rejects Realtor’s Odd Bid to Run City Information Website Only He Would Own
Increasingly troubled by a perceived if amorphous failure of communication between the city and residents, the Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening entertained the possibility of contracting with a local Realtor in a “private-public” partnership that would have enabled the Realtor to run what amounts to the city’s PR operation on a publicly accessible but privately owned website.
Four Arrested in Drug Raid At Rivera Lane House in Palm Coast
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and SWAT Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 10 Rivera Lane in Palm Coast. This search warrant stemmed from a previous undercover operation conducted by SIU. During the execution of the search warrant,...
‘You’re Killing My Husband,’ Flagler Beach City Manager Whitson’s Wife Tells Commission
“You’re killing my husband,” Becky Whitson, wife to William Whitson, the Flagler Beach city manager, told the city commission Thursday evening, also accusing them of being the ones who “torment him.” It was one of the most startling public comments, if not accusations, the city commission–or any local government board–has heard about its own executive in recent memory.
Custodial Services’ Renee Berry and Matanzas Math Teacher Lee Winfree Win District’s Top Honors
Renee Berry, the Custodial Services department secretary, was named the Flagler County School District Employee of the Year, and Lee Winfree, a math teacher at Matanzas High School, was named the District Teacher of the Year at the annual celebration at Flagler Auditorium Wednesday evening. It was a packed evening,...
Mysterious Boom Reported Thursday Night Across Flagler Attributed to a Possible Meteorite
Palm Coast and Flagler County residents were abuzz with reports of a mysterious boom heard across parts of the county at 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. There were also unconfirmed reports of a fireball spotted in St. Johns County around the same time. “Unfortunately we don’t know” what caused the boom,...
Brother and Sister Face Several Felony Charges in Beating and Hit-and-Run at Wickline Park
Update: Nicholas Alo was arrested Thursday night in Palm Coast’s W Section on the charges listed below, plus a charge of probation violation, Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said. It was a scene out of A Clockwork Orange as a brother and sister, cruising Flagler Beach with others,...
