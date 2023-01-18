“You’re killing my husband,” Becky Whitson, wife to William Whitson, the Flagler Beach city manager, told the city commission Thursday evening, also accusing them of being the ones who “torment him.” It was one of the most startling public comments, if not accusations, the city commission–or any local government board–has heard about its own executive in recent memory.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO