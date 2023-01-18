ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Burgess: We’re facing a new McCarthyism

When I was a boy in the late ‘40’s, I saw seemingly endless newspaper headlines about “McCarthyism.” At first I thought the term referred to Charlie McCarthy, the famous comic puppet millions of us listened to on radio—if you can imagine listening to a puppet on radio. But McCarthyism wasn’t funny, as it referred to the political tactic of smearing one’s political opponents with wild, “big lie” tactics in order to derail their programs and further your own. Sen. Joe McCarthy of Wisconsin was its namesake, though he had help from others, including Rep. Richard Nixon, who came to fame serving on the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.

