Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
wypr.org
Maryland college savings board chair resigns after parents' Annapolis protest of financial snafu
Joseph Dubsky, a freshman at the University of Maryland, College Park campus said he's concerned that without access to the state's college savings plan he might drop out of school. His father, Michael Dubsky, joined him for a rally in Annapolis, Maryland on January 19th, 2023. Editor's Note: Since this...
Bay Net
‘There Wasn’t Anything Motivational About Him’ Motivational Speaker ‘Trauma Dumps’ On Students At LHS
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 12, 2023, motivational speaker, Jeff Yalden, visited Leonardtown High School to give an informative speech on the importance of mental health. Now, many parents have been calling out the speaker for “trauma dumping” on their children, and are demanding that he is never invited back again.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore County sees sharp rise in children who qualify for free lunches
A key gauge of family poverty, children who qualify for free or reduced-price meals in public schools, is skyrocketing in Baltimore County. Roughly 66% of the children in the county school system currently qualify for either free or reduced-price meals, according to statistics on the school system’s website. That’s up from about 44% just five years ago.
Wes Moore discusses plans for Maryland at MLK service in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke at Union Bethel A. M.E. in Randallstown about the plans he expects to implement during his administration just three days after his inauguration.Moore attended a service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday morning. At the service, he talked about his $63 billion budget plan, which he made public on Friday.Moore touched on his plans for addressing crime.He said his administration intends to work with law enforcement officials to remove violent offenders from the streets and keep them returning to the streets.They'll focus on finding and confiscating illegal guns, too, Moore said.He said his budget includes "historic investments" to support the attorney general's office and the public defender."We are going to ensure that everybody, our children and our families, have a right to feel safe in their own communities, and feel safe in their own skin… and that is why you will see within that budget that we make investments about how we're doing things like supporting local law enforcement agencies, but also ensuring that we are not going to militarize our way to safety," Moore said.
WBAL Radio
Helping Up Mission expands to house families
The Helping Up Mission, which has provided housing and drug treatment for adults, will soon offer housing for mothers and their children. It is a landmark on East Baltimore Street. For more than 100 years, the Helping Up Mission has been helping homeless and drug-addicted men get their lives back on track.
Wbaltv.com
New Maryland governor commits $500M to education funding in Blueprint for Maryland's Future
TOWSON, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Friday unveiled his first state budget proposal and named public education one of his top priorities. The governor reaffirmed his commitment to continue funding the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, which he expects will go a long way toward improving public education.
Moore takes office set on easing poverty, local family shelter hopes for upturn
Newly-inaugurated Governor Wes Moore has spoken at length about poverty, both on the campaign trail and in his speech at the state house this week.
Maryland Gov. Moore announces budget proposal that focuses on education, transportation
MARYLAND, USA — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore announced his plans Friday for the 2024 budget, highlighting transportation and education as his areas of focus. "Our first budget is strategic," Gov. Moore said. "It prepares us to weather risk in the larger economy and makes historic investments to position us for our future growth and make this next decade Maryland’s decade."
khqa.com
Gov. Moore proposes 'ambitious' $63B budget, calls for education and transportation boost
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland’s Gov. Wes Moore capped off his first few days in office by proposing his first state budget, outlining how he wants to spend $63.1 billion during the next budget year. Starting with a less-than-optimistic economic forecast, Gov. Moore said he recognizes the need...
Foundation empties coffers to fund Black paper in Baltimore
In a rare move for philanthropy, Adam Holofcener and his family emptied their foundation’s coffers and gave $1 million — nearly all the money it had left to give — to support Lisa Snowden-McCray’s dream: a free newspaper staffed by Black editors and writers in Baltimore to provide news primarily for the city’s Black residents.
NBC Washington
Maryland Lawmakers Hold Hearing on Prepaid College Tuition Error
Maryland lawmakers held a hearing Thursday into an interest miscalculation for the state's prepaid college tuition plan that means many families don't have as much money in their accounts as they thought. The hearing room in Annapolis was packed with parents and students wanting to know where their money went.
severnaparkvoice.com
Open For Business: What To Expect During 2023
*Data provided by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation. Office Vacancy Rates November 2022 (7.7%) Office Vacancy Rates November 2021 (8.5%) Flex Vacancy Rates November 2022 (6.8%) Flex Vacancy Rates November 2021 (7.7%) Industrial Vacancy Rates November 2022 (3.2%) Industrial Vacancy Rates November 2021 (3.1%) Retail Vacancy Rates November 2022...
Lancaster Farming
Maryland Ag Secretary Ready to Pursue Industry’s Needs
As Maryland’s new ag secretary, Kevin Atticks wants to help farmers meet the challenges of the day — and see them thrive doing it. It’s an approach Atticks has honed over two decades of supporting value-added agriculture. Before Gov. Wes Moore nominated him Jan. 17, Atticks was the executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association and the founder of consulting firm Grow & Fortify.
severnaparkvoice.com
Back In Session
As Maryland’s 2023 legislative session got underway on January 11, many new faces filled the Maryland State House in Annapolis. Maryland has a new governor, Democrat Wes Moore, and many first-time legislators. The Senate and House of Delegates have 90 days to discuss laws that could make the state...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland State Police troop commander takes on new challenge at 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
WESTMINSTER, Md. — The troop commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barracks is taking on a new challenge at this year'sPolar Bear Plunge. Before the main plunge on Feb. 4, the Super Plungers will go into the icy water of the Chesapeake Bay 24 times in 24 hours, all to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland athletes. This year, there are some new members of the team.
atlantatribune.com
Black Atlanta designer outfits first Black Governor of Maryland
Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland for his inauguration and inauguration ball. Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland, for his inauguration and inauguration ball which took place on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Ocean City Today
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Maryland using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WBOC
Proposed Gun Control Legislation in Maryland
MARYLAND -- A bill is making it's way through the Senate that would not allow people to bring a firearm within 100 feet of some public areas. Concealed carry permit holders would be included. The bill mentioned "sensitive areas" where firearms would be prohibited. Those areas include public parks, libraries,...
Commercial Observer
Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park
Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
MD Gov. Wes Moore promises to fill state vacancies with new budget
Gov. Wes Moore promised in his inauguration speech that he was going to move fast to tackle issues plaguing the state he is now in charge of as its elected leader.
