Severna Park, MD

baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County sees sharp rise in children who qualify for free lunches

A key gauge of family poverty, children who qualify for free or reduced-price meals in public schools, is skyrocketing in Baltimore County. Roughly 66% of the children in the county school system currently qualify for either free or reduced-price meals, according to statistics on the school system’s website. That’s up from about 44% just five years ago.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Wes Moore discusses plans for Maryland at MLK service in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke at Union Bethel A. M.E. in Randallstown about the plans he expects to implement during his administration just three days after his inauguration.Moore attended a service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday morning. At the service, he talked about his $63 billion budget plan, which he made public on Friday.Moore touched on his plans for addressing crime.He said his administration intends to work with law enforcement officials to remove violent offenders from the streets and keep them returning to the streets.They'll focus on finding and confiscating illegal guns, too, Moore said.He said his budget includes "historic investments" to support the attorney general's office and the public defender."We are going to ensure that everybody, our children and our families, have a right to feel safe in their own communities, and feel safe in their own skin… and that is why you will see within that budget that we make investments about how we're doing things like supporting local law enforcement agencies, but also ensuring that we are not going to militarize our way to safety," Moore said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Helping Up Mission expands to house families

The Helping Up Mission, which has provided housing and drug treatment for adults, will soon offer housing for mothers and their children. It is a landmark on East Baltimore Street. For more than 100 years, the Helping Up Mission has been helping homeless and drug-addicted men get their lives back on track.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland Gov. Moore announces budget proposal that focuses on education, transportation

MARYLAND, USA — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore announced his plans Friday for the 2024 budget, highlighting transportation and education as his areas of focus. "Our first budget is strategic," Gov. Moore said. "It prepares us to weather risk in the larger economy and makes historic investments to position us for our future growth and make this next decade Maryland’s decade."
MARYLAND STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Foundation empties coffers to fund Black paper in Baltimore

In a rare move for philanthropy, Adam Holofcener and his family emptied their foundation’s coffers and gave $1 million — nearly all the money it had left to give — to support Lisa Snowden-McCray’s dream: a free newspaper staffed by Black editors and writers in Baltimore to provide news primarily for the city’s Black residents.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Lawmakers Hold Hearing on Prepaid College Tuition Error

Maryland lawmakers held a hearing Thursday into an interest miscalculation for the state's prepaid college tuition plan that means many families don't have as much money in their accounts as they thought. The hearing room in Annapolis was packed with parents and students wanting to know where their money went.
MARYLAND STATE
severnaparkvoice.com

Open For Business: What To Expect During 2023

*Data provided by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation. Office Vacancy Rates November 2022 (7.7%) Office Vacancy Rates November 2021 (8.5%) Flex Vacancy Rates November 2022 (6.8%) Flex Vacancy Rates November 2021 (7.7%) Industrial Vacancy Rates November 2022 (3.2%) Industrial Vacancy Rates November 2021 (3.1%) Retail Vacancy Rates November 2022...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Lancaster Farming

Maryland Ag Secretary Ready to Pursue Industry’s Needs

As Maryland’s new ag secretary, Kevin Atticks wants to help farmers meet the challenges of the day — and see them thrive doing it. It’s an approach Atticks has honed over two decades of supporting value-added agriculture. Before Gov. Wes Moore nominated him Jan. 17, Atticks was the executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association and the founder of consulting firm Grow & Fortify.
MARYLAND STATE
severnaparkvoice.com

Back In Session

As Maryland’s 2023 legislative session got underway on January 11, many new faces filled the Maryland State House in Annapolis. Maryland has a new governor, Democrat Wes Moore, and many first-time legislators. The Senate and House of Delegates have 90 days to discuss laws that could make the state...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland State Police troop commander takes on new challenge at 2023 Polar Bear Plunge﻿

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The troop commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barracks is taking on a new challenge at this year'sPolar Bear Plunge. Before the main plunge on Feb. 4, the Super Plungers will go into the icy water of the Chesapeake Bay 24 times in 24 hours, all to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland athletes. This year, there are some new members of the team.
WESTMINSTER, MD
atlantatribune.com

Black Atlanta designer outfits first Black Governor of Maryland

Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland for his inauguration and inauguration ball. Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland, for his inauguration and inauguration ball which took place on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Maryland using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Proposed Gun Control Legislation in Maryland

MARYLAND -- A bill is making it's way through the Senate that would not allow people to bring a firearm within 100 feet of some public areas. Concealed carry permit holders would be included. The bill mentioned "sensitive areas" where firearms would be prohibited. Those areas include public parks, libraries,...
MARYLAND STATE
Commercial Observer

Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park

Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
GLEN BURNIE, MD

