Read full article on original website
SunShine Rush
3d ago
I don't know what they expect people to do minimum wage barely covers one gallon of milk. 1 hour of work you can either buy a gallon of milk or a bag of chips and that's it you can't have both. this is absolutely ridiculous this whole country has gone to hell in a handbag
Reply(1)
7
Ashley Redden
3d ago
I moved from WV where they don't tax food bill Lee and tennessee government need to fix a lot
Reply(1)
7
SunShine Rush
3d ago
that's not even counting bills, and necessities that it takes to put in your household I'm not talking about extra things at all I'm talking about just pure necessities that a person has to have to survive my needs aren't being met and I know millions of others aren't. PEOPLE WILL NOT SURVIVE LIKE THIS
Reply
2
Related
radio7media.com
TN offers process for insurance complaints
CONSUMERS WHO BELIEVE THEY HAVE BEEN WRONGFULLY DENIED A CLAIM BY THEIR INSURANCE COMPANY OR HAVE ANOTHER ISSUE WITH AN INSURANCE AGENT OR COMPANY CAN FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND INSURANCE BY COMPLETING AN ONLINE COMPLAINT FORM AT TN.GOV/INSURANCE. FORMS CAN ALSO BE PRINTED OUT AND MAILED OR FAXED TO CONSUMER INSURANCE SERVICES. THE INSURANCE POLICY MUST HAVE BEEN WRITTEN IN TENNESSEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 615-741-2218 OR 1-800-342-4029 OR GO TO TN.GOV/INSURANCE.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
thunder1320.com
Tennessee Farmers can buy more tax free in 2023
The Tennessee Department of Revenue and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture remind farmers, timber harvesters, and nursery operators that they can buy more items tax-free in 2023. Under a new state law taking effect January 1, 2023, qualified farmers and nursery operators may purchase building material, fencing material, warranties, and...
Rent The Chicken helps customers save on eggs
If you're looking for a way around expensive egg prices, there may be a solution.
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
mymix1041.com
New bill could increase classroom sizes in the Volunteer State
From Local 3 News- A newly proposed law in Tennessee would remove the cap on how many students can be in a classroom with a teacher. If passed, school districts in Tennessee would be able to increase student-teacher ratios inside of their schools. Senator Jon Lundberg, of Bristol, Tenn, introduced...
Pride Publishing
A sure way to finance the new stadium
Nashville, the home city of the Tennessee Titans franchise, is progressing at an exponential rate. It is understandable that we would want to be able to compete with any other city when it comes to amenities attracting businesses and potential citizens. Thus, Nashville as well as the state of Tennessee, is looking at avenues to finance a $2.1 billon domed stadium consisting of 1.7 million square feet that will seat 60,000. This new domed stadium will put the Tennessee Titan franchise in a position to host a Super Bowl. But not all taxpayers are aboard when it comes to supporting a new open or retractable dome, citing understandable concerns.
nomadlawyer.org
Top 10 Best Places to Live in Tennessee: A Guide to the State’s Best Communities
With azure skies, majestic mountains, abundant lakes, a vibrant music scene, and scrumptious Barbeque, Tennessee has plenty of attractive offerings. Best Places to Live in Tennessee: Whether you’re relocating with your whole family, looking for your dream retirement place, or are a young professional in search of a place to put down your roots, the volunteer state won’t disappoint.
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
Proposed Tennessee Bill Would Add This Pie As An Official State Symbol
A state lawmaker wants to add a specific pie as an official symbol of Tennessee.
WATE
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee
A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session. Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee. A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis...
What states near Tennessee allow medical cannabis?
Tennessee borders five different states that allow for medical cannabis usage.
Before HIV grant cut, Tenn. tried to oust Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Top Tennessee health officials attempted to oust Planned Parenthood from a program designed to prevent and treat HIV before eventually deciding to forgo federal funding for the program, despite warnings that doing so will have a devastating impact on marginalized communities, documents show.
fox17.com
Lawmaker wants personal marijuana possession to be a $25 fine instead of criminal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for personal marijuana possession to be subject to a civil fine instead of criminal charges. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB309 which seeks to amend state law on marijuana possession. The bill defines personal marijuana possession as one ounce or less...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
wvlt.tv
More kids in classrooms? It’s possible in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More students in your child’s classroom is a possibility in Tennessee. A new bill would get rid of class size limits in public schools, and not everybody is on board. Should the bill pass, it would be up to individual counties and school districts to...
Georgia man travels through Tennessee to research impacts of anti-camping law on the homeless
A new state law went into effect last summer, criminalizing camping on public property. Now, one man is working on a project to highlight how the law is impacting Tennessee's homeless population.
New discount retail store opens in Tennessee
A new discount retail store recently opened in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, WE Wholesale opened its new Tennessee discount store in Chattanooga, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
WBIR
Deadline to submit appeal for Pandemic EBT is Jan. 20
TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Human Services said Friday, Jan. 20 is the deadline for Tennessee parents to submit an appeal for Pandemic EBT. It said an appeal may be an option for children who participated in the National School Lunch Program and had COVID-19-related absences but did not receive P-EBT benefits.
What happened to those bills? The state of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee
Tennessee passed the second-highest amount of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the nation last year, behind only Texas.
Comments / 15