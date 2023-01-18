ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

q13fox.com

Bryan Kohberger ate at Idaho restaurant where two victims worked: report

MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger ate at a local Moscow restaurant where two students he's accused of stabbing to death worked as waitresses, according to a new report. A former employee at Mad Greek told People magazine that Kohberger, 28, visited the restaurant at least twice and...
q13fox.com

Grand jury indictment could speed up Bryan Kohberger's case

Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a grand jury indictment, which would also spare the surviving roommates from having to sit in court across from Kohberger and face cross-examination during a preliminary hearing.
q13fox.com

Cleats vs. Cancer: The legacy of Derek Sparks

Longtime WSU fans may remember the name Derek Sparks. After his playing time ended, he became and coach. When his daughter was diagnosed with Leukemia, he started a charity game to raise support for cancer research.
PULLMAN, WA

