ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

14-year-old charged with killing another 14-year-old at Camden birthday party

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yZe1_0kJ8MVPq00

CAMDEN — A 14-year-old boy from Camden is accused of fatally shooting another 14-year-old outside a birthday party last month.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with the murder of Dai’meon Allen of Lindenwold, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The Lindenwold High School freshman was attending a party at the Elks Lodge on the 1800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue when he was shot around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, the prosecutor's office said.

According to an obituary, "Dai'meon loved to cook for his family" and found small jobs "at a young age ... like sweeping barbershops to earn money for himself."

"He loved to stay home, playing his video games, and playing his game with his cousins; play(ing) football, making TikToks, joking and laughing with friends and family," the obituary said.

"He was full of love and made all his cousins feel special," it continued. "He was a protector of all."

The suspect was arrested Tuesday "following an extensive investigation," the prosecutor's office said. He is being held at the county's Juvenile Detention Center pending a court hearing.

The charges against the suspect are only allegations.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester

PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
Daily Voice

Philly Man Accidentally Shoots Wife: Police

A Philadelphia man called 911 early Friday to tell them he had accidentally shot his wife, police told Daily Voice. First responders were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of North 18th Street just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 to find a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

30 to 60 years in Mayfair shooting/killing

Common Pleas Court Judge Scott O’Keefe on Friday sentenced Aaron K. Scott to 30 to 60 years in prison for an October 2021 shooting that left one man dead and a teenager injured near Rowland and Ryan avenues in Mayfair. Scott, of nearby Aldine Street, had previously pleaded guilty...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Cyclist Stabs Would-Be Robber With Own Knife: Philly Police

A knife-wielding robber ended up hospitalized with multiple stab wounds when he tried to rob the wrong cyclist, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. A 31-year-old man was riding his bike on the 1200 block of Walnut Street in Center City at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, when a suspect approached him with a knife, the department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Westland Daily

Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In Wheelchair

Aaron Clark allegedly used a concealed Apple Watch to send threatening messages to his ex even after being apprehended. A Philadelphia guy allegedly drove to his ex's house on Sunday, Dec. 4, the day after he and his fiancée split up, and set it on fire. An affidavit of probable cause states that the woman was not home at the time, but that her younger sister, who was wheelchair-dependent and had cerebral palsy, was killed because she was unable to flee the fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Brother of dead Abington man who had Down syndrome admits to neglect

NORRISTOWN — A Lansdale man admitted to taking part in the neglect of his younger brother who had Down syndrome and who died of an untreated medical condition. Joseph T. Gramlich, 65, of the 500 block of East Main Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court on Friday to a felony charge of neglect of care of a dependent person in connection with incidents that occurred in 2020 while he handled his brother Timothy’s financial matters.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

US Marshals: Wanted suspect arrested, charged in August murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City in August 2022. Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City was arrested early Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Bristol Male Arrested For Attempted Murder Of A Federal Officer

A man was shot twice by a security guard assigned to protect the federal building in Philadelphia.. This incident happened yesterday and resulted in the closure of Market Street in front of the federal complex for several hours. The FBI released, through the US Attorney’s office the following facts of what happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Courier Post

Courier Post

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy