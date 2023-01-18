ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CA

Modesto teenage passenger killed, driver seriously injured, in crash near Salida

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXG36_0kJ8MRsw00

A Modesto teenager was killed and the driver of the vehicle seriously injured in a crash west of Salida on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred at Jackson and Bacon road around 4:13 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

James Jacobs III, 19, of Modesto, was driving a Honda CRV south on Jackson when he ran the stop sign at Bacon. In the intersection, the Honda traveled directly into the path of an eastbound Dodge RAM that did not have a stop sign.

The RAM collided with the right side of the Honda and both vehicles continued off the roadway into an almond orchard, according to the CHP.

The passenger in the Honda died at the scene. He was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as 19-year-old Jackson Upton of Modesto.

Jacobs suffered major injuries and was taken by helicopter to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

Jacobs and Upton were not wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, according to the CHP.

The driver of the RAM, a 62-year-old Salida man, had minor injuries.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Young woman in fatal head-on collision in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 22-year-old woman who was killed after being involved in a head-on collision in Merced has been identified as Sinthia Fernandez of San Jose, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. According to the California Highway Patrol, Thursday morning Fernandez was driving southbound on Gurr Road along with a 24-year-old man […]
MERCED, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Crash on Bacon Road and Jackson Road in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal auto accident on Bacon Road near Salida in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The fatal motor vehicle crash occurred at Bacon Road and Jackson Road shortly after 4:10 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Fatal Accident on...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto

The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Head-on collision in Merced leaves one dead, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in Merced after being involved in a head-on collision Thursday morning in Merced, according to California Highway Patrol. On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., authorities received a call in regards to a head-on collision, according to officials. Investigators say they determined a 22-year-old female was driving southbound on […]
MERCED, CA
abc10.com

Northbound Highway 99, Woodbridge offramp reopens in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif — Northbound Highway 99 fully reopened in San Joaquin County Friday morning around 5 a.m., according to Caltrans. The left northbound lane on Highway 99 reopened Wednesday morning, but the right lane was still closed due to flooding. Both lanes on northbound Highway 99 are open between Peltier Road and Turner Road.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Car fire spreads to Lodi mobile home leaving family displaced

LODI, Calif. — A Lodi family is without a home after a car fire spread to a shed and a mobile home early Saturday morning, officials with the Lodi Fire Department said. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Saturday in a car that appeared to be stopped near a mobile home park in Lodi. Once firefighters got to the scene, they say the blaze had spread to a storage shed and a mobile home with the threat of spreading to several other structures.
LODI, CA
FOX40

Road rage shooting leads to two arrests in Stockton

(KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Stockton on Wednesday after being found to be connected to a road rage incident that resulted in a car crash and gunshots being fired, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came into law enforcement at around 4:45 p.m. about gunshots being heard in the area […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery

(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

Small plane crashes near Modesto Airport

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A plane crash in Stanislaus County left one person dead on Wednesday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. The small airplane crashed east of the Modesto Airport around 1 p.m. The person who died was the plane’s only occupant, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said traffic on the Mitchell […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Toward Officer

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case. Sonora Police were called to the 100 block of North Stewart Street near the Elkin Street intersection recently for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.
SONORA, CA
ABC10

Man arrested for firing gun on Central Avenue in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A 23-year-old man was arrested in Tracy Friday for a shooting that caused a nearby high school to go on lockdown, Thursday afternoon. According to Tracy police, Arturo Muniz Razo was taken into custody and booked into San Joaquin County Jail for attempted murder and resisting arrest.
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

Driver dies in San Jose Highway 101 crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal crash on Highway 101 in San Jose unfolded during stormy weather over the weekend. Weather conditions at the time were described by California Highway Patrol officers as “raining, cold, wet.” Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a man was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 101 near […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

DUI suspect was driving 100 mph when killing woman: CHP

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was arrested for driving under the influence was going more than 100 miles per hour when he struck a car, killing the driver, the California Highway Patrol said. The suspect was identified as Hector Segura, 37, of Castro Valley. The crash happened Aug. 5, 2022 during morning commute […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

10K+
Followers
135
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy