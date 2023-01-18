Modesto teenage passenger killed, driver seriously injured, in crash near Salida

A Modesto teenager was killed and the driver of the vehicle seriously injured in a crash west of Salida on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred at Jackson and Bacon road around 4:13 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

James Jacobs III, 19, of Modesto, was driving a Honda CRV south on Jackson when he ran the stop sign at Bacon. In the intersection, the Honda traveled directly into the path of an eastbound Dodge RAM that did not have a stop sign.

The RAM collided with the right side of the Honda and both vehicles continued off the roadway into an almond orchard, according to the CHP.

The passenger in the Honda died at the scene. He was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as 19-year-old Jackson Upton of Modesto.

Jacobs suffered major injuries and was taken by helicopter to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

Jacobs and Upton were not wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, according to the CHP.

The driver of the RAM, a 62-year-old Salida man, had minor injuries.