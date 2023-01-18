ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys Looking to Heal ‘Sacred Wounds’ at 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys face a familiar foe in the San Francisco 49ers. … Not only in a historical sense but in recent memory as well. Kyle Shanahan's team ended the Cowboys' season last year at AT&T Stadium. That pain and hurt will be used as motivation on Sunday night...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Speak on QB’s Ankle Injury After Win

The Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, much like the team's Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns just two years ago, saw Patrick Mahomes leave due to an injury and get replaced by Chad Henne. This time around, Mahomes was able to return to action and lead the team to a win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Tony Dungy Issues Apology Over Liter Box Tweet

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy has fallen under controversy after an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Dungy, in response to a tweet of a Minnesota bill that would require menstrual products to be placed in boys bathrooms at schools, tweeted his thoughts on the matter. "That’s nothing,” the coach...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Buccaneers’ Players Suspect Tom Brady Has Made Decision in Tampa Bay

Even prior to the Buccaneers' season coming to an abrupt end in the first round of the NFL playoffs, speculation was already swirling regarding Tom Brady's intentions following the 2022 season. Now a free agent, there are three specific paths Brady could take, each of which has been predicted, discussed,...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tri-City Herald

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20: Observations on Divisional Round Loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars' season ended in emotional and disappointing fashion in Saturday's 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, ending an odds-defying playoff run that saw the Jaguars go from worst to first in the AFC South. “I just told them I was proud of them for the season we...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Could Still Add Byron Leftwich to Coaching Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their decision and will keep Matt Canada as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. At the same time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired their OC Byron Leftwhich, who could still find his way onto the Steelers’ coaching staff this offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

‘It’s Huge!’ Dak Reveals Cowboys at 49ers Key to Playoff Win

The Dallas Cowboys need to strike early and often at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, says quarterback Dak Prescott. After sending Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers packing with a 31-14 win, attention now turns to coach Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, and Prescott knows the importance of getting off to a fast start.
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Rout Giants, Move into NFC Championship Game

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles on Saturday night received big assists from Boston and Dallas to defeat New York, 38-7, for a third time this season and in the one that really mattered because it came in the divisional round of the playoffs. The victory at rocking Lincoln Financial Field...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Panthers Schedule Interviews with Ken Dorsey + Mike Kafka

Carolina has five interviews in the books but this weekend will be packed full of them, starting with Sean Payton on Friday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the head coaching job on Saturday. On Sunday, they will do the same with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Tri-City Herald

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from their long standing franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and may have to look into the 2023 NFL Draft to find its replacement. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be tasked this offseason to find players to improve a roster that finished with a 6-11 record this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Scouting Report: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers could bring a hard-hitting, true-blooded cornerback to their secondary this NFL Draft. Originally an unheralded recruit out of Pensacola, Florida, Devon Witherspoon enrolled at Illinois late in the process. He didn't need too much time getting up to speed, starting a handful of games as a freshman, with his role growing larger as each season passed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Kings: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Saturday night to conclude their West Coast road trip. For their final stop of the trip, the Sixers will take on the Sacramento Kings. Just one week ago, the Sixers were coming off a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They bounced...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Panthers interview Bills offensive coordinator Dorsey

The Carolina Panthers completed a virtual interview on Saturday with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their vacant head coaching job, the team said. Dorsey’s Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional playoffs on Sunday. The 41-year-old Dorsey previously spent seven seasons with the Panthers, including...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Rangers Move in ESPN Power Rankings

So how much of a boost did the Texas Rangers get in ESPN’s most recent power rankings after its free-agency spending spree?. Well, it was worth four spots. ESPN moved the Rangers up from No. 21 to No. 17 in its latest offseason power rankings. The Houston Astros —...
TEXAS STATE
Tri-City Herald

NFL Announces 2023 International Games; Falcons Heading Overseas?

The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season. The Bills and the Titans will each play a game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will also being playing in...
Tri-City Herald

Minnesota takes on Houston after Edwards’ 44-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-36, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Houston Rockets after Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in the Timberwolves' 113-104 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are 5-27 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks second...
HOUSTON, TX

