Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Looking to Heal ‘Sacred Wounds’ at 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys face a familiar foe in the San Francisco 49ers. … Not only in a historical sense but in recent memory as well. Kyle Shanahan's team ended the Cowboys' season last year at AT&T Stadium. That pain and hurt will be used as motivation on Sunday night...
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Bengals a Close Game? ‘Zero Chance!’ Argues Ex All-Pro Eric Weddle
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in a highly anticipated AFC Divisional round matchup ... but not everybody's buying into the hype. Former Super Bowl champion and six-time All-Pro safety Eric Weddle, who spent three years with the Bengals' AFC North...
Tri-City Herald
Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Speak on QB’s Ankle Injury After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, much like the team's Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns just two years ago, saw Patrick Mahomes leave due to an injury and get replaced by Chad Henne. This time around, Mahomes was able to return to action and lead the team to a win.
Tri-City Herald
Tony Dungy Issues Apology Over Liter Box Tweet
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy has fallen under controversy after an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Dungy, in response to a tweet of a Minnesota bill that would require menstrual products to be placed in boys bathrooms at schools, tweeted his thoughts on the matter. "That’s nothing,” the coach...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Buccaneers’ Players Suspect Tom Brady Has Made Decision in Tampa Bay
Even prior to the Buccaneers' season coming to an abrupt end in the first round of the NFL playoffs, speculation was already swirling regarding Tom Brady's intentions following the 2022 season. Now a free agent, there are three specific paths Brady could take, each of which has been predicted, discussed,...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20: Observations on Divisional Round Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars' season ended in emotional and disappointing fashion in Saturday's 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, ending an odds-defying playoff run that saw the Jaguars go from worst to first in the AFC South. “I just told them I was proud of them for the season we...
Pounded in the paint: Kings haunted by familiar mistakes in loss to shorthanded 76ers
The Kings’ issues Saturday night were all too familiar on the defensive side of the ball.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Could Still Add Byron Leftwich to Coaching Staff
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their decision and will keep Matt Canada as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. At the same time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired their OC Byron Leftwhich, who could still find his way onto the Steelers’ coaching staff this offseason.
Tri-City Herald
‘It’s Huge!’ Dak Reveals Cowboys at 49ers Key to Playoff Win
The Dallas Cowboys need to strike early and often at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, says quarterback Dak Prescott. After sending Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers packing with a 31-14 win, attention now turns to coach Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, and Prescott knows the importance of getting off to a fast start.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Rout Giants, Move into NFC Championship Game
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles on Saturday night received big assists from Boston and Dallas to defeat New York, 38-7, for a third time this season and in the one that really mattered because it came in the divisional round of the playoffs. The victory at rocking Lincoln Financial Field...
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Schedule Interviews with Ken Dorsey + Mike Kafka
Carolina has five interviews in the books but this weekend will be packed full of them, starting with Sean Payton on Friday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the head coaching job on Saturday. On Sunday, they will do the same with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Tri-City Herald
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from their long standing franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and may have to look into the 2023 NFL Draft to find its replacement. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be tasked this offseason to find players to improve a roster that finished with a 6-11 record this season.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Scouting Report: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers could bring a hard-hitting, true-blooded cornerback to their secondary this NFL Draft. Originally an unheralded recruit out of Pensacola, Florida, Devon Witherspoon enrolled at Illinois late in the process. He didn't need too much time getting up to speed, starting a handful of games as a freshman, with his role growing larger as each season passed.
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Kings: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Saturday night to conclude their West Coast road trip. For their final stop of the trip, the Sixers will take on the Sacramento Kings. Just one week ago, the Sixers were coming off a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They bounced...
Tri-City Herald
Panthers interview Bills offensive coordinator Dorsey
The Carolina Panthers completed a virtual interview on Saturday with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their vacant head coaching job, the team said. Dorsey’s Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional playoffs on Sunday. The 41-year-old Dorsey previously spent seven seasons with the Panthers, including...
Tri-City Herald
Rangers Move in ESPN Power Rankings
So how much of a boost did the Texas Rangers get in ESPN’s most recent power rankings after its free-agency spending spree?. Well, it was worth four spots. ESPN moved the Rangers up from No. 21 to No. 17 in its latest offseason power rankings. The Houston Astros —...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Announces 2023 International Games; Falcons Heading Overseas?
The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season. The Bills and the Titans will each play a game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will also being playing in...
Tri-City Herald
Bills Thursday Injury Report vs. Bengals; Jordan Poyer OUT, Dane Jackson Back?
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Jackson had been listed as day-to-day by coach Sean McDermott after suffering the knee injury in the AFC Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, but he appears to be on track to play against Cincinnati on Sunday. Poyer was limited in Wednesday's walk-through,...
Tri-City Herald
Minnesota takes on Houston after Edwards’ 44-point game
Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-36, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Houston Rockets after Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in the Timberwolves' 113-104 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are 5-27 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks second...
Comments / 0