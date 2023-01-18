Read full article on original website
Late surge powers shorthanded L. Merion past upset-minded W.C. East
WEST GOSHEN >> Lower Merion showed some championship meddle down the stretch during a Saturday matinee, and West Chester East proved it could hang with one of the big-boys of District 1 boys basketball. In an intriguing non-league clash between teams that have some serious postseason aspirations, it was the...
Downingtown West rolls over WC Rustin
DOWNINGTOWN>> The Downingtown West boys basketball bounced back from a tough Ches-Mont League loss to Coatesville Thursday night by looking very impressive in a convincing 71-52 win over West Chester Rustin Saturday afternoon at Wagner Gymnasium. Downingtown West (13-4) led from start to finish and the host Whippets shot a...
North Penn rallies past Cheltenham, pushes win streak to eight
WYNCOTE — A pressure-packed fourth quarter brought out the best in North Penn Saturday night. “Defense and energy, man,” said the Knights’ Ryan Deininger of those crucial eight minutes of basketball. “We were pressing up a lot, pressing full court. We got a lot of steals and a lot of fast breaks. We weren’t doing that the whole game, until the fourth. It was great.”
Upper Dublin tops Archbishop Ryan in Golden Bear Duals final
UPPER MORELAND >> Austin Pendleton got into a situation he did not want to be in late in the first period of his 152-pound match against Archbishop Ryan’s Anthon Toczydlowski. “I had a cradle on the guy and so when I rolled him over he rolled through it,” the...
Mercury roundup (Jan. 21): Phoenixville boys basketball outlasts Owen J. Roberts in overtime
Phoenixville 58, Owen J. Roberts 55 (OT) Highlights: Aidan McClintock and Max Lebisky both scored 14 points apiece, leading the way for Phoenixville in a PAC crossover game against Owen J. Roberts at home. Christian Cervino (13 points) and Deacon Baratta (10) also scored double-figures. Luke Fryer unleashed 32 points for the Wildcats and Tyler Rossi supplied nine.
Undefeated Unionville swimmers edge Rustin in close meet
Kennett Square >> Following Unionville’s closely-fought dual swimming meet victories against West Chester Rustin Saturday at the Kennett Area YMCA, Longhorn head coach Mike Mangan reflected on the close family-like feeling between the two squads. “It’s a family thing,” said Mangan. “The reason we were excited about this meet...
DLN local roundup: West Chester East boys basketball team tops Henderson
The West Chester East boys’ basketball team defeated West Chester Henderson, 67-42, Thursday. The Vikings KJ Cochran (21 points) and Jack Gallagher (20 points) led the way for West Chester East, and Jack Kushner chipped in with nine points. For West Chester Henderson, Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 16 points (including three treys) and Connor Fleet 15.
Boys Basketball: Chichester’s gym empties before Chester leaves it all on floor in OT win
UPPER CHICHESTER — It had been many years since Chichester High School’s gymnasium saw a turn-them-away-at-the-door crowd for a boys basketball game. None of those fans, though, were still inside by the end of a befuddling and beguiling roller-coaster ride – even by Del Val League standards.
Maue helps Souderton hold off Council Rock South, snap 4-game skid
FRANCONIA >> Aiden Maue has been working to assert himself more in the Souderton boys basketball team’s offense. “I haven’t always been a scorer,” the junior said. “I think I just thought of myself as more of a defense player. I’ve been trying to get more shots up, better shots, just play smarter.”
Boys Basketball Notebook: Springfield’s impressive, but facing uphill battle
The high school basketball season is so comparatively brief that sometimes the luck of the injury draw plays an outsized role. So it is this season at Marple Newtown. The Tigers’ route to an 8-6 record tracks nicely with who has and has not been available to play. A...
CB East skates to a win over Souderton Area
COLMAR — Central Bucks East killed off penalties with a passion and took control of a tense battle with Souderton Area, skating away to a 6-3 victory at Hatfield Ice Thursday night. “We had a great time,” said a happy coach, Jeff Mitchell. “It got off to a little...
Delco Roundup: Upper Darby’s 400 free relay keys win over Penncrest
Rayan Hansali, Mateo Verden, Jose Mendoza and Sebastian Valle teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay and secure Upper Darby’s 89-83 victory over Penncrest in Central League swimming action Thursday. Valle also anchored the winning 200 medley relay and won the 200 and 500 freestyle. Gabriel Green was...
Big night for La Salle boys, Upper Dublin girls in non-league clash
FORT WASHINGTON — The January grind has arrived, but the La Salle boys are powering through it. The Explorers returned from their winter training with a full slate of meets packing their schedule the last two weeks: Philadelphia Catholic League rival Archbishop Ryan, Wilson Relays, PCL rival Archbishop Carroll and Devon Prep, and on Friday night, a trip to Upper Dublin.
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Roundup (Jan. 19): Lansdale Catholic cruises past Archbishop Ryan for 7th straight win
Lansdale Catholic 75, Archbishop Ryan 29 >> Gabby Casey led Lansdale Catholic with 22 points as the Crusaders won their seventh in a row Thursday night to stay unbeaten in the Philadelphia Catholic League. Nadia Yemola and Jaida Helm each scored 14 points while Sanyiah Littlejohn finished with 13 points...
Delco Roundup: Interboro’s Daniels chalks up five winning efforts
Marin Daniels was part of five winning events in Interboro’s 118-46 decision over Chichester in a Del Val League girls swimming meet Wednesday. Daniels led off the winning 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. She claimed first place in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Henderson blanks Conestoga behind Scebelo’s 21 saves
WEST GOSHEN >> The West Chester Henderson girls ice hockey team had a dream season last year, winning the Ches-Mont Natonal and knocking off perennial power Unionville to capture the Flyers Cup. This season, the Warriors had to replace a number of parts from that team, but they still find...
Strong 3rd quarter sends Plymouth Whitemarsh past Upper Moreland
WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh only hit one three-pointer against Upper Moreland Thursday night, but it was a big one. Erin Daley’s triple from the left wing cut a six-point deficit in half in the final moments of the second quarter. The Colonials kept the momentum going after halftime, scoring...
Boyertown rallies from 12 down to top Pope John Paul II, 46-43
BOYERTOWN >> The Boyertown girls played like a whole different basketball team in the second half on Thursday night and rallied from 12 points down for a 46-43 win over Pope John Paul II in a Pioneer Athletic Conference crossover game. Madelyn Weaver led the comeback for the host Bears...
