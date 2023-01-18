ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

delaware.gov

Delaware Releases K-12 Mathematics Framework

The Delaware Department of Education released the Delaware K-12 Mathematics Framework today, defining effective and equitable mathematics systems in the state and providing education leaders with the direction, resources, and support needed to provide all students with the mathematics instruction they deserve. Delaware is only the second state, after New Mexico, to release a statewide mathematics framework grounded in high-quality instructional materials and professional learning.
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Delivers 2023 State of the State Address

DOVER, Del. – Governor Carney on Thursday delivered his 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the General Assembly, announcing plans to strengthen our economy and infrastructure, invest in public schools and child care, and maintain a sustainable financial plan. “I can confidently say that...
