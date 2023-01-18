Read full article on original website
Related
delaware.gov
Delaware Releases K-12 Mathematics Framework
The Delaware Department of Education released the Delaware K-12 Mathematics Framework today, defining effective and equitable mathematics systems in the state and providing education leaders with the direction, resources, and support needed to provide all students with the mathematics instruction they deserve. Delaware is only the second state, after New Mexico, to release a statewide mathematics framework grounded in high-quality instructional materials and professional learning.
delaware.gov
Governor Carney Delivers 2023 State of the State Address
DOVER, Del. – Governor Carney on Thursday delivered his 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the General Assembly, announcing plans to strengthen our economy and infrastructure, invest in public schools and child care, and maintain a sustainable financial plan. “I can confidently say that...
delaware.gov
Delmarva Fox Squirrel Recovery and Species Restoration in Delaware Continued During 2022
Once a federally-listed endangered species, the Delmarva fox squirrel now populates five sites in Delaware as it continues to rebound through DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife efforts. /Photo courtesy of Sandra and George Wiley. Translocations to Three New State Sites Increase the Total Populated Delmarva Fox Squirrel Sites to...
Comments / 0