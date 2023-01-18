ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5280.com

8 Places In and Around Denver to Get Great Birria

It seemed like 2022 was the year of the birria taco—your TikTok and Instagram feeds were full of delicious golden tacos accompanied by Styrofoam cups of red-hued consomé. Although there are regional variations throughout Mexico, you’ll most likely see the Tijuana-style birria de res in America—which traditionally encompasses goat, sheep, or beef simmered in a broth that gains a crimson color from a combination of chiles, tomatoes, and spices. The resulting meat is shredded, stuffed into tortillas with cheese, and fried in its own rendered fat to create the delicious dish that you know as quesabirria. Here are our suggestions for where to find the hearty dish in and around Denver.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Boulder Entrepreneur Juan Stewart Appears on Shark Tank, Wins Mentorship From Kind Bar Founder

Colorado entrepreneur Juan Stewart, a longtime Boulder resident and native of Guatemala, is no stranger to the hustle of startup life—and his hard work has finally paid off big. On Friday evening, Stewart appeared on Season 14 episode 12 of the ABC television show Shark Tank, where he pitched his two-year-old product, Frescos Naturales to the sharks: business titans including Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and guest Daniel Lubetzky, who search for companies in which to invest.
BOULDER, CO
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland

Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Pastor believes fire accelerant was thrown inside church in Loveland

An investigation is underway after a fire started at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church in Loveland. The pastor told CBS News Colorado that he believes someone threw some kind of accelerant inside the church on Thursday night. The sprinkler system put it out. Something else was thrown at the front door. The church did have some damage inside from the water but it was safe for people to come inside on Friday. Investigators have not named any suspects. 
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
tourcounsel.com

FlatIron Crossing | Shopping mall in Broomfield, Colorado

Opened in the year 2000, FlatIron Crossing is one of the best malls in Denver, both for its variety of stores and its design. The design of the mall is hybrid, that is, one part of the mall is indoors and the other is outdoors. It has numerous stores such as Dick's Sporting Goods, the Apple Store as well as other fashion brands including J.Crew, Banana Republic, H&M and Old Navy.
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

How housing is becoming less affordable for more Coloradans

By Tayler Shaw and Luke Zarzecki A home means everything to Shelley Gilson, a 50-year-old single mother of three girls who works as a guest service agent at an airline. "It's one word: priceless," she said.The rising cost of housing in the Denver area has made it difficult for her to afford a home. She spent years bounding around working for low pay, including to several affordable housing communities across the state. Eventually, more than a decade ago, she found a home at Orchard Crossing Apartments in Westminster. It is an affordable housing community that includes voucher-based housing, a federal government program that...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy