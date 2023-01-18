Read full article on original website
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to DenverInna DDenver, CO
Why electric vehicles are practical in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Parking worries expressed about downtown Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Debate, public comment up for council discussion in AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
5280.com
8 Places In and Around Denver to Get Great Birria
It seemed like 2022 was the year of the birria taco—your TikTok and Instagram feeds were full of delicious golden tacos accompanied by Styrofoam cups of red-hued consomé. Although there are regional variations throughout Mexico, you’ll most likely see the Tijuana-style birria de res in America—which traditionally encompasses goat, sheep, or beef simmered in a broth that gains a crimson color from a combination of chiles, tomatoes, and spices. The resulting meat is shredded, stuffed into tortillas with cheese, and fried in its own rendered fat to create the delicious dish that you know as quesabirria. Here are our suggestions for where to find the hearty dish in and around Denver.
Colorado man selling “witness tree” table from Civil War
A giant wooden table on display at the National Western Stock Show is catching plenty of attention, not just for its beauty, but for its story.
Aurora set to open $41.9M ‘first-of-its-kind facility’, funded through marijuana tax
A nearly $42 million recreation center, financed by marijuana taxes and designed to reflect the needs and wants of an Auroran community will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.
Black+Haus Tavern to Serve Up Scratch-made Comfort Food in Littleton
The upscale bar will also feature an unbeatable whiskey selection and handmade cocktails in March.
Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
5280.com
Boulder Entrepreneur Juan Stewart Appears on Shark Tank, Wins Mentorship From Kind Bar Founder
Colorado entrepreneur Juan Stewart, a longtime Boulder resident and native of Guatemala, is no stranger to the hustle of startup life—and his hard work has finally paid off big. On Friday evening, Stewart appeared on Season 14 episode 12 of the ABC television show Shark Tank, where he pitched his two-year-old product, Frescos Naturales to the sharks: business titans including Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and guest Daniel Lubetzky, who search for companies in which to invest.
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver
Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
Summit Daily News
“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland
Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
thepirateer.com
Colorado’s Finest High School of Choice
Press the play button above to begin the live-streaming event. The Rose & Awards Ceremony at 10 am followed by a brief intermission and then our Graduation Ceremony.
Pastor believes fire accelerant was thrown inside church in Loveland
An investigation is underway after a fire started at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church in Loveland. The pastor told CBS News Colorado that he believes someone threw some kind of accelerant inside the church on Thursday night. The sprinkler system put it out. Something else was thrown at the front door. The church did have some damage inside from the water but it was safe for people to come inside on Friday. Investigators have not named any suspects.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Colorado rancher uses genetics to create super mountain cows
When a Denver Gazette reporter called the Walter Angus company to interview them on the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association award they just earned, Manager Ty Walter responded: “I’m cleaning the pens right now. The weather’s not helping.”. This was Wednesday, as the state was getting pounded with...
Free candy tour, Fire and Ice Fest, plus 8 things to do this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the final weekend of the National Western Stock Show to adoptable puppy yoga and more, there's something for everyone.
Black, Hispanic people disproportionately shot by Denver police
The people shot by Denver Police Department officers are disproportionately Black or Hispanic, but the trend is consistent among officers of all races.
tourcounsel.com
FlatIron Crossing | Shopping mall in Broomfield, Colorado
Opened in the year 2000, FlatIron Crossing is one of the best malls in Denver, both for its variety of stores and its design. The design of the mall is hybrid, that is, one part of the mall is indoors and the other is outdoors. It has numerous stores such as Dick's Sporting Goods, the Apple Store as well as other fashion brands including J.Crew, Banana Republic, H&M and Old Navy.
Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots
(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.
How many chickens can you own in Denver?
For those interested in taking up animal husbandry in the new year, why not first peruse the rules that Denver residents must follow in order to legally keep certain livestock on their property?
How housing is becoming less affordable for more Coloradans
By Tayler Shaw and Luke Zarzecki A home means everything to Shelley Gilson, a 50-year-old single mother of three girls who works as a guest service agent at an airline. "It's one word: priceless," she said.The rising cost of housing in the Denver area has made it difficult for her to afford a home. She spent years bounding around working for low pay, including to several affordable housing communities across the state. Eventually, more than a decade ago, she found a home at Orchard Crossing Apartments in Westminster. It is an affordable housing community that includes voucher-based housing, a federal government program that...
