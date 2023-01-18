ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Portland police respond to three overdose deaths in 24 hours

PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland Police are reporting some alarming overdose numbers in the city Friday night. They say they've responded to five overdoses in just the last 24 hours, with three of those victims dying. We're not even three weeks in 2023 and police say so far this year police...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Southern Maine braces for significant snowstorm

YORK (WGME) – Southern Maine is bracing for what could be a significant snowstorm Thursday night into Friday. Mainers knew this day would come. “It’s kind of a weird year, because we really haven’t had that much snow coming throughout the season. So it’s a little off,” Susan Hall, who was getting ready for the snow, said.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Beloved Taste of Maine restaurant for sale

WOOLWICH (WGME) -- The iconic Taste of Maine restaurant on Route 1 in Woolwich is for sale. The owners say they started the process of selling the business in May 2022. However, this will not affect their upcoming season. “We will be celebrating our 45th year with the return of...
WOOLWICH, ME
WGME

Storm creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine

Friday’s snowstorm is creating tricky travel conditions across Maine. A tractor-trailer blocked I-295 northbound near Exit 7 in Portland for a good part of the morning commute on Friday. The driver was not hurt, according to police. Drivers had to be directed off I-295 at Exit 7. This created...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Several crews respond to house fire in Gray

GRAY (WGME) - Several area crews responded to a house fire in Gray late Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out at 120 Ramsdell Road. Multiple crews responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. They tell us that the family was home at the time but no one...
GRAY, ME
WGME

Maine artist uses reclaimed wood and string to create masterpieces

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A South Portland woman is creating one-of-a-kind pieces of art using local products. Heather Kelly's work at Nail It Art is all about precision. “I'm an imperfect perfectionist and so that is probably my largest challenge is to get the designs perfectly balanced and correct,” Kelly said.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Horse rescued from half-frozen bog in Casco

CASCO (WGME) -- The Lake Region Animal Control Department helped rescue a horse who got stuck in a half-frozen bog in Casco Thursday morning. The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the Carousel Horse Farm on Leach Hill Rd. Lake Region Animal Control Officer Jessica Jackson says the horse named...
CASCO, ME
WGME

Saco man arrested for alleged shooting incident in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The Biddeford Police Department says a Saco man has been arrested for an alleged shooting incident on Tuesday. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 61 and 63 South Street. No one was injured in the shooting.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

Lewiston church opens new warming center for those in need

LEWISTON (WGME) – A church in Lewiston has opened a new warming center. Thursday afternoon, knowing a snowstorm was coming, Calvary United Methodist Church put in charging stations and got its new warming center ready to open earlier than expected. Normal hours will be from 12 a.m. until 8...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary

A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
BRUNSWICK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy