Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
The iPhone 13 is now free at Verizon - and they're throwing in an Apple Watch too
For the first time ever, you can get an iPhone 13 for free with an unlimited data plan (opens in new tab) at Verizon without needing a pesky trade-in. While this carrier is no stranger to excellent deals on the iPhone 13, all promotions on this excellent device have either revolved around handing over an old phone or capped out the device cost at $5 per month with a plan.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
TechRadar
Netflix sets deadline for its crackdown on password sharing
Netflix has confirmed when its password sharing crackdown program will officially begin. Announced as part of its Q4 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Netflix revealed it'll start rolling out its paid sharing feature "more broadly" in Q1 2023. In simple terms? Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing between households by March, which is when its Q1 2023 phase ends.
TechRadar
Avatar: The Way of Water animator explains the truth behind that viral hand shot
Much has been made of the downright jaw-dropping technical wizardry on display in Avatar: The Way of Water, and it’s hard to argue against director James Cameron’s decision to wait over a decade for the appropriate filmmaking technology to arrive before commencing work on his subaquatic sequel. In...
TechRadar
I listened to music on the HomePod 2 and was totally blown away
Listen, I would go to more concerts if it wasn’t for the expense, crowds, and rigamarole involved with getting to the venue. Now, though, after an all-too-brief listening session with the new Apple HomePod 2, maybe I don’t need to go anywhere. The music experience is that good.
TechRadar
Nintendo is reportedly increasing Switch production ahead of Breath of the Wild 2
Nintendo has plans to increase production of the Switch in the coming months, according to a new report. According to a recent report by Bloomberg (opens in new tab), after lowering the projected sales for the Switch in November to 19 million units, Nintendo has told suppliers that it plans to increase production starting in April. While expectations are for sales of the six-year-old console to start diminishing, Nintendo has claimed that the slump they experienced at the end of 2022 was more to do with supply issues than a lack of demand, Bloomberg reports.
TechRadar
HyperX Armada 27: solid gaming screen and an awesome arm
The HyperX Armada 27 is one of the more unique gaming monitors out there thanks to its multi-axis boom arm and QHD display. And while it is a bit expensive for a 1440p monitor, its compelling design alone is worth the price of admission. Pros. +. Boom arm with desk...
TechRadar
The internet of the future could download Red Dead Redemption 2 in nanoseconds
Get ready for blisteringly fast internet, folks. But don’t rush; you’ve got plenty of time to prepare for it. A team of researchers in Europe has developed a new way to transmit data (opens in new tab) at speeds that dwarf the fastest internet connections in the world - and they’ve done so using just a simple chip and light beam.
TechRadar
Better than 4K Blu-ray: the new disc that could do movies better… but do we need it?
As a movie fan who's a huge cinema lover as well as a massive home theater nerd – nerdy enough to have chosen the wrong side in the HD-DVD vs Blu-ray war, and to maintain that my logic was sound to this day – I have a bit of an obsession with getting the best quality possible from movies.
TechRadar
LG’s smart projector is the square cousin of Samsung’s cool The Freestyle
Previously confined to the corporate boardroom, compact portable projectors are becoming a popular option for those who want to temporarily set up a big-screen display either inside or outside their home for a movie night or gaming. And with many new models featuring built-in streaming, it’s now easier than ever to get things up and running once you find a blank wall to beam images at.
TechRadar
Samsung S95C QD-OLED: everything you need to know
The Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV is one of Samsung’s flagship TVs in 2023 and the OLED model to watch this year. In a TV market saturated with OLED ranges, it’s thrilling to usher in a screen that combines the best of OLED’s self-emissive brilliance with the brightness and color enhancement of quantum dot, or QLED.
TechRadar
Hostinger quietly shutters Zyro to focus on Hostinger Website Builder service
Popular web hosting (opens in new tab) provider Hostinger (opens in new tab) has begun shifting its website builder efforts away from its subsidiary, Zyro, following the launch of its new eponymous competing service. Founded in 2019, Zyro (opens in new tab) has - for over three years - been...
TechRadar
How to use Windows 11's Find My Device to help locate your lost laptop
Losing an expensive device is never a good situation to be in, and even worse if you can't find it. Thankfully, we're in an age where you can easily find it, or remotely wipe the device if needed. There are apps where, in the hope of getting your laptop back,...
TechRadar
What is completion rate and why it matters for Usenet?
The internet as we know it was formally invented in 1983 even though the planning for this global network began decades ago. It began as ARPANET, a research program funded by the U.S. government, and was primarily used in academic settings before it made its way into everyday life. In 1989, a British scientist named Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web (WWW) system that made it easy to locate resources online and is largely in use today.
TechRadar
Microsoft hides cool experimental audio control tool in Windows 11 preview build
Microsoft is currently experimenting with a new audio control feature on Windows 11 that allows users to control the volume of multiple apps from Quick Settings. Volume Mixer, as it’s known, is currently available in Preview Build 25281 (opens in new tab) from the Dev Channel on the Windows 11 Insider Program. It’s being compared to software like Discord and EarTrumpet due to similar capabilities of adjusting volume levels for different audio sources. For example, you can keep the volume on a Skype call loud while quieting music playing on Spotify and having WhatsApp somewhere in between for notifications. It’s a level of management not currently seen as Windows 11 only currently offers universal adjustments. Users typically use third-party apps, like EarTrumpet, to gain this level of control.
TechRadar
Get AMD's best graphics card for 10% off with this Amazon GPU deal
It's not often that we get to bring you graphics card deals, so when we saw the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX was on sale at Amazon for $1,241.56 (opens in new tab) (a 10% discount), we knew we had to bring it to you ASAP. The Sapphire version of...
TechRadar
Amazon, Meta and Google are actually spending big on clean energy
Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet-owned Google are the top corporate investors of wind and solar power in the US, new figures have claimed. A report (opens in new tab) from the American Clean Power Association (ACPA), a pressure group, which also revealed that, while the technology industry is (perhaps understandably) setting an example for others in buying 48% of all clean power, others are following that example.
TechRadar
Invincible season 2 trailer is the perfect birthday gift for the hit Prime Video show
Finally, almost two years after its predecessor ended, Invincible season 2 has an teaser trailer and launch window. Revealed by Amazon Studios on Friday, January 20, the hugely popular Prime Video show will return to our screens in late 2023. The announcement comes two days before Invincible's 20th anniversary, with the graphic novel series originally debuting on January 22, 2003.
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak tells us more about the camera upgrades
You might have thought just about every aspect of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 phones had leaked at this point, but not so – the rumor mill keeps coming up with more information about these flagship devices ahead of their February 1 launch. Today we've got another tidbit of...
TechRadar
I got this HyperX pajama cat keycap and it's too adorable for words
Back before CES 2023, HyperX previewed its upcoming Personalization line which would introduce a boatload of accessories to trick out your gaming space. One such product line is the keycap collection, which are 3D-printed keycaps either in the shape of adorable frogs, cats, and rubber duckies or cooler designs like dragons.
Comments / 0