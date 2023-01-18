Read full article on original website
North Carolina man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Kentucky
ELLIOT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A North Carolina man was charged with impersonating an officer after he allegedly used blue and red lights to stop people in Kentucky. Elliot County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a Jan. 19 call about a suspicious person driving a car with blue and red LED lights while stopping pedestrians […]
WSAZ
Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
WSAZ
Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police say a man pretending to be a police officer was caught after pulling people over. A news release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says Thursday, they responded to a report of a suspicious person using blue and red LED lights to stop pedestrians who were traveling near the Morgan/Elliott County line.
West Virginia woman’s body found after police chase; Police release identity
Kentucky State Police have released the identity of a West Virginia woman whose body was found in the back of a vehicle that led officers on a police chase along Interstate 75. The body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia, was recovered from the vehicle on Wednesday, state police spokesman Scottie Pennington […]
Police chase leads to discovery of woman's body in trunk
A high-speed chase through several counties led to the discovery of a woman’s body stuffed inside a plastic tote in the trunk of the car.
Traffic stop leads to 4 Somerset residents charged with meth trafficking
Multiple residents of Pulaski County were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Teenage boy reported missing in Somerset
Aiden Lewis Miller was last seen leaving 107 Rock Quarry Rd. on Thursday.
fox56news.com
Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart shooting
The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart …. The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights...
WKYT 27
SHERIFF: Pulaski County man charged after police find more than 100 grams of Fentanyl
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man was arrested after police found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. Christopher Spencer, 42, of Somerset was arrested on Wednesday after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over...
fox56news.com
Lexington man arrested for fetal homicide, domestic violence-related charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One man has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident resulted in a miscarriage. At 9:24 a.m., officers were called to a Lexington hospital after receiving reports of domestic violence. Upon arrival, officers said they learned the female suffered a miscarriage following an...
fox56news.com
Frankfort police increase downtown patrol following shooting
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — In a small city like Frankfort, police said a few complaints and one shooting are all it takes to enforce a new order. Starting tonight at 10 p.m., the FPD will have two additional police officers patrol downtown until 2 a.m. Chief Dustin Bowman...
wtloam.com
Jackson County Theft Complaint Leads To Drug Arrests And Injury To Towing Company Employee
Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs says he was called to a home off Highway 421 on a complaint of some people stealing items from the property. When Issacs arrived, three suspects took off from the scene. The sheriff was able to catch one of them, a man, following a brief foot chase. Once they returned to the home, police found out who the other two suspects were by some of the items they left behind when they ran. Officers also found what they believe to be meth and some tools that were used in the theft. When other deputies and officers arrived, they put together a plan to search for the other suspects and called a local towing company to come get a truck that was left on the property during the crime. When an employee from the towing company showed up and started to hook the truck up, it reportedly caught on fire, burning the person’s face and arms. Police were able to find the other suspects and take them into custody. No names were released, but they were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment. Two others were arrested on other charges.
fox56news.com
Madison County man arrested on multiple drug charges, possible overdose
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received calls of a possible overdose at a Dollar General store on Wednesday. When deputies arrived at the Dollar General on Irvine Road the target vehicle was pulling onto the road, prompting a deputy to initiate a traffic stop.
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London. It has Kentucky plates with the tag number A7C105.
q95fm.net
Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
fox56news.com
42-year-old man killed in crash on Liberty Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The portion of Liberty Road that was closed due to the fatal pedestrian-involved collision has reopened. The name of the victim was 42-year-old Joshua Davis. A man is dead after Thursday morning’s pedestrian-involved crash, Lexington police said. The Lexington Police Department told FOX...
fox56news.com
Lexington man pleads guilty to fatal distribution of fentanyl
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to distributing fentanyl resulting in an overdose death. Keon Lamont Lee, 31, obtained two bags of controlled substances from his dealer, one containing cocaine and the other fentanyl, according to his plea agreement. Lee distributed fentanyl to...
fox56news.com
Family of 6-year-old student accused of shooting teacher issues statement
WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read the full statement: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/family-of-6-year-old-accused-of-shooting-teacher-issues-statement/. Family of 6-year-old student accused of shooting …. WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read the full statement: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/family-of-6-year-old-accused-of-shooting-teacher-issues-statement/. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20: Bad healthcare, Princess Diana’s...
fox56news.com
Reckless driving in Nicholasville leads to wreck, arrest
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Tuesday night a reckless driving incident in Nicholasville led to a wreck and arrest. Nicholasville Police Department said officers saw a car driving recklessly almost hitting a parked car. While trying to stop the car an officer was knocked down and the car took off.
Savage couple accused of kidnapping 7-week-old baby arrested in Kentucky
SAVAGE, Minn. -- Parents of a 7-week old baby were arrested in Kentucky after allegedly kidnapping their child, who was under child protection at the time.Scott County Child Protection placed the baby in the care of their grandmother on Jan. 12, after the infant was brought to an emergency room with injuries. According to the Savage Police Department, the parents were set to be interviewed about the baby's care, due to the nature of the child's injuries.However, the grandmother soon rescinded her role as caregiver.The parents left Minnesota on Monday with the baby and were seen pulling a U-Haul both in St. Paul and Chicago, police say. They were later found in Lexington and were taken into custody on felony kidnapping warrants after six hours of negotiations. The infant was placed in protective custody.
