Richmond, KY

WSAZ

Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Suspect accused of impersonating police officer, stopping pedestrians

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police say a man pretending to be a police officer was caught after pulling people over. A news release from the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says Thursday, they responded to a report of a suspicious person using blue and red LED lights to stop pedestrians who were traveling near the Morgan/Elliott County line.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart shooting

The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart …. The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort police increase downtown patrol following shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — In a small city like Frankfort, police said a few complaints and one shooting are all it takes to enforce a new order. Starting tonight at 10 p.m., the FPD will have two additional police officers patrol downtown until 2 a.m. Chief Dustin Bowman...
FRANKFORT, KY
wtloam.com

Jackson County Theft Complaint Leads To Drug Arrests And Injury To Towing Company Employee

Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs says he was called to a home off Highway 421 on a complaint of some people stealing items from the property. When Issacs arrived, three suspects took off from the scene. The sheriff was able to catch one of them, a man, following a brief foot chase. Once they returned to the home, police found out who the other two suspects were by some of the items they left behind when they ran. Officers also found what they believe to be meth and some tools that were used in the theft. When other deputies and officers arrived, they put together a plan to search for the other suspects and called a local towing company to come get a truck that was left on the property during the crime. When an employee from the towing company showed up and started to hook the truck up, it reportedly caught on fire, burning the person’s face and arms. Police were able to find the other suspects and take them into custody. No names were released, but they were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment. Two others were arrested on other charges.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London. It has Kentucky plates with the tag number A7C105.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

42-year-old man killed in crash on Liberty Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The portion of Liberty Road that was closed due to the fatal pedestrian-involved collision has reopened. The name of the victim was 42-year-old Joshua Davis. A man is dead after Thursday morning’s pedestrian-involved crash, Lexington police said. The Lexington Police Department told FOX...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington man pleads guilty to fatal distribution of fentanyl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to distributing fentanyl resulting in an overdose death. Keon Lamont Lee, 31, obtained two bags of controlled substances from his dealer, one containing cocaine and the other fentanyl, according to his plea agreement. Lee distributed fentanyl to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Family of 6-year-old student accused of shooting teacher issues statement

WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read the full statement: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/family-of-6-year-old-accused-of-shooting-teacher-issues-statement/. Family of 6-year-old student accused of shooting …. WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read the full statement: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/family-of-6-year-old-accused-of-shooting-teacher-issues-statement/. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20: Bad healthcare, Princess Diana’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Reckless driving in Nicholasville leads to wreck, arrest

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Tuesday night a reckless driving incident in Nicholasville led to a wreck and arrest. Nicholasville Police Department said officers saw a car driving recklessly almost hitting a parked car. While trying to stop the car an officer was knocked down and the car took off.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
CBS Minnesota

Savage couple accused of kidnapping 7-week-old baby arrested in Kentucky

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Parents of a 7-week old baby were arrested in Kentucky after allegedly kidnapping their child, who was under child protection at the time.Scott County Child Protection placed the baby in the care of their grandmother on Jan. 12, after the infant was brought to an emergency room with injuries. According to the Savage Police Department, the parents were set to be interviewed about the baby's care, due to the nature of the child's injuries.However, the grandmother soon rescinded her role as caregiver.The parents left Minnesota on Monday with the baby and were seen pulling a U-Haul both in St. Paul and Chicago, police say. They were later found in Lexington and were taken into custody on felony kidnapping warrants after six hours of negotiations. The infant was placed in protective custody.
SAVAGE, MN

