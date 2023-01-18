ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets sign Tomas Nido to two-year deal: Report

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

The Mets and catcher Tomas Nido have agreed to a two-year deal that covers the backstop’s final two years of arbitration, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

Per Murray, the deal is for $3.7 million, and will pay Nido $1.6 million this season and $2.1 million in 2024.

Nido and the Mets had settled on $1.6 million last weekend to avoid an arbitration hearing, and now won’t have to worry about arbitration next offseason, or ever again in his MLB career.

The 28-year-old played in 98 games for New York in 2022, batting .239 with three home runs. He was a Gold Glove finalist last season, and saw more playing time as James McCann continued to struggle. Now, he could be manning the catcher position until top prospect Francisco Alvarez is deemed ready to take over the everyday role.

