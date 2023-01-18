ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge

Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Outsider.com

Mattress Mack drops huge bet on Dallas Cowboys in NFL Playoff matchup with San Francisco 49ers

Mattress Mack, the Houston millionaire, philanthropist, ace gambler and Lone Star sports super fan, placed a huge bet on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the San Francisco 49ers. Most folks know him by his Mattress Mack nickname, but officially, he’s Jim McIngvale. Earlier this week, he drove the two-plus hours from Houston to a casino in Lake Charles, La.. That’s where he placed a $2 million cash bet at Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Lake Charles on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers. The casino is the official casino partner of the Houston Texans. But since the Texans went no where this season, the Cowboys are reppin’ the most football state in the country.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX40

George Kittle excited for his 49ers to renew rivalry with the Cowboys in NFC Divisional playoff game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following practice in Santa Clara on Thursday afternoon, 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about the preparations for Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff game against the Cowboys, renewing the storied rivalry with Dallas as San Francisco prepares to meet them in the postseason for the ninth time, the impressive performance from […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Bills' Damar Hamlin faces 'lengthy recovery' despite team visits

The ongoing recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is clearly still in its infancy. "Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and friend, told ESPN's Coley Harvey. "Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily. He's upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this."
