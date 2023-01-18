Read full article on original website
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
San Francisco 49ers Announce Jimmy Garoppolo's Status For Cowboys Game
Earlier this week, a report that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted without a walking boot for the first time since he broke his foot led to some speculation that Garoppolo could return to the team's active roster before the end of the postseason. If that happens, it won't ...
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Watch: Cowboys' Dak Prescott hurled expletive on sideline when Brett Maher missed third extra point
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback's moment of frustration came after he threw his second touchdown of the NFC wild card win to put the team up 18-0. Dallas defeated Tampa Bay on the road 31-14, with Maher missing his first four extra point attempts before making his final try. The Cowboys...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
A Weakness on the Cowboys Defense That the 49ers can Exploit
There is a weakness on the defense of the Cowboys that the 49ers can attack with great success.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge
Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
Cowboys 'Kryptonite'? Michael Irvin Has Concerns vs. 49ers
The Cowboys meet the 49ers in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and Michael Irvin is worried for Dallas.
Gio can't understand why Giants fans would go to Saturday's game: 'You're gonna get harassed'
Gio, noting how ruthless Eagles fans will likely be at The Linc, can’t understand why Giants fans want to go to Saturday’s game and subject themselves to that harassment.
Dallas Cowboys two coordinators: One looks to be moving on while the other needs help
Dan Quinn looks to be a lock to get an NFL head coaching job while Kellen Moore still needs more
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Mike McCarthy Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Being Underdog vs. San Francisco 49ers
There are few motivating factors as strong as being counted out. Being told you’re not the favorite can sometimes provoke... The post Mike McCarthy Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Being Underdog vs. San Francisco 49ers appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Yardbarker
The Dallas Cowboys Can Win, but Dak Prescott Needs To Play Perfect
The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers square off in an exciting Division Round game. Dak Prescott played lights out Monday night, but can he do it again? Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off an absolute beatdown of the Seattle Seahawks and are looking like the scariest team in the playoffs.
Mattress Mack drops huge bet on Dallas Cowboys in NFL Playoff matchup with San Francisco 49ers
Mattress Mack, the Houston millionaire, philanthropist, ace gambler and Lone Star sports super fan, placed a huge bet on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the San Francisco 49ers. Most folks know him by his Mattress Mack nickname, but officially, he’s Jim McIngvale. Earlier this week, he drove the two-plus hours from Houston to a casino in Lake Charles, La.. That’s where he placed a $2 million cash bet at Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Lake Charles on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers. The casino is the official casino partner of the Houston Texans. But since the Texans went no where this season, the Cowboys are reppin’ the most football state in the country.
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $2 million bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers in NFC Divisional playoff game
HOUSTON (KIAH) — If it’s another big sports weekend, then you know more than likely that Houston furniture salesman turned big-time gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has big money riding on something. This weekend, Mattress Mack has decided to put down a $2 million wager on...
George Kittle excited for his 49ers to renew rivalry with the Cowboys in NFC Divisional playoff game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following practice in Santa Clara on Thursday afternoon, 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about the preparations for Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff game against the Cowboys, renewing the storied rivalry with Dallas as San Francisco prepares to meet them in the postseason for the ninth time, the impressive performance from […]
Yardbarker
Bills' Damar Hamlin faces 'lengthy recovery' despite team visits
The ongoing recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is clearly still in its infancy. "Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and friend, told ESPN's Coley Harvey. "Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily. He's upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this."
