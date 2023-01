UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) – MnDOT has reopened a stretch of southbound I-35 after a semi jackknifed early Friday morning. The southbound lanes between Exit 32 – Steele County Road 4 – and MN 30 (7 to 14 miles south of Owatonna) were closed for approximately two hours as crews worked to remove the semi that was blocking both lanes of traffic.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO