News-Herald.com

Boys basketball Top of the Crop for Jan. 19

6: (6) Perry (11-2) 7: (7) Riverside (10-2) 9: (9) Lake Catholic (8-5) Dropped Out: University (9-5) Watch List: University, Chagrin Falls (8-4), Madison (8-4), NDCL (7-4), Chardon (7-4), Cardinal (8-5) Crop comment: After a week of upsets and interesting results, the Crop remains mostly unchanged. The only two teams...
Madison wrestling: Blue Streaks honor their past with hall of fame induction

Gary Fortuna has been around wrestling, specifically the Madison program, for most of his life. But that didn’t stop him from being choked up a little bit on nostalgia Jan. 19 during the Madison wrestling team’s night of festivities that were capped by a Western Reserve Conference dual between the Blue Streaks and visiting Riverside.
MADISON, OH
Richmond Heights Youth Basketball League returns

Richmond Heights Youth Basketball League is in full swing, teaching children in the community how to play competitive basketball. Games are held at Richmond Heights High School each Saturday morning throughout January and February. The league hosts kids from all throughout Greater Cleveland and divides them into three leagues based on grade — first and second grades, third and fourth grades, and fifth and sixth grades. Spectators can attend games free of charge.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH

