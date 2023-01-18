Richmond Heights Youth Basketball League is in full swing, teaching children in the community how to play competitive basketball. Games are held at Richmond Heights High School each Saturday morning throughout January and February. The league hosts kids from all throughout Greater Cleveland and divides them into three leagues based on grade — first and second grades, third and fourth grades, and fifth and sixth grades. Spectators can attend games free of charge.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO