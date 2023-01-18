Read full article on original website
Boys basketball Top of the Crop for Jan. 19
6: (6) Perry (11-2) 7: (7) Riverside (10-2) 9: (9) Lake Catholic (8-5) Dropped Out: University (9-5) Watch List: University, Chagrin Falls (8-4), Madison (8-4), NDCL (7-4), Chardon (7-4), Cardinal (8-5) Crop comment: After a week of upsets and interesting results, the Crop remains mostly unchanged. The only two teams...
Doyel: Everyone wins this annual Special Olympics basketball game in Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. – Last I saw of Eric Spurling, he was walking slowly off the court at Danville High, toward the Danville student section, arms raised in victory. Spurling has splints on his lower legs, so he’ll get there when he gets there, but the crowd can’t wait. They’ve been loving him and...
Area sports scoreboard for Saturday, January 21
HIGH SCHOOL Boys Basketball Sebring 47, East Canton 43 Louisville 86, Akron Ellet 55 ...
Mentor vs. Cornerstone boys basketball: Cardinals outshoot Patriots, 90-72; Kwasniak scores 49
Fans should have been advised to bring their umbrellas and rain gear when Cornerstone made the trip to Mentor on Jan. 21. Once the 3-pointers started raining on both sides, they didn’t stop. They combined for 27 3-pointers. But Mentor’s work on the inside made the difference. The...
Synchrony Financial Kid of Character: Madison Scott, St. Michael School
NAME – Madison Scott SCHOOL – St. Michael’s School, Plain Township RESIDENCE – Jackson Township ...
Lake Catholic vs. VASJ boys basketball: Vikings win, 64-56, behind strong shooting
The acoustics in the visitor’s locker room at Lake Catholic amplified the celebratory exultations of the VASJ team on Jan. 21. An emotional win over a heated rival will tend to elicit that type of reaction. A strong night shooting the ball and solid defensive effort helped the Vikings...
Madison wrestling: Blue Streaks honor their past with hall of fame induction
Gary Fortuna has been around wrestling, specifically the Madison program, for most of his life. But that didn’t stop him from being choked up a little bit on nostalgia Jan. 19 during the Madison wrestling team’s night of festivities that were capped by a Western Reserve Conference dual between the Blue Streaks and visiting Riverside.
Perry boys basketball: Jake Cubbison surging up scoring charts for Pirates
It’s been a whirlwind past month for Perry senior Jake Cubbison. During the final week of Christmas break, Cubbison and the Pirates were in Florida for a three-game showcase. Then in their first game back in Ohio against Orange on Jan. 7, he became the fifth player in Perry...
Richmond Heights Youth Basketball League returns
Richmond Heights Youth Basketball League is in full swing, teaching children in the community how to play competitive basketball. Games are held at Richmond Heights High School each Saturday morning throughout January and February. The league hosts kids from all throughout Greater Cleveland and divides them into three leagues based on grade — first and second grades, third and fourth grades, and fifth and sixth grades. Spectators can attend games free of charge.
