Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
ComicBook
Percy Jackson: Major Character Gets Book-Accurate Makeover
One of Disney+'s first big budget endeavors outside of Star Wars and Marvel comes in the form of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The house of mouse has been collaborating with Rick Riordan for over three years now to bring a live-action serialized adaptation of his best-selling Greek mythology-based novels to life. Production on Percy Jackson finally kicked off in June 2022, two years after Rick and wife Becky Riordan announced that the project was in development. Disney has spared no expense with the show either, as a custom Industrial Light & Magic StageCraft was constructed specifically for Percy Jackson production.
Gizmodo
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
ComicBook
Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff
Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
wegotthiscovered.com
Simon Pegg calls it a wrap on his ‘insane’ return to ‘The Boys’
Mission: Impossible and Star Trek‘s Simon Pegg has a history with The Boys that stretches back long before the hit Prime Video show. In Garth Ennis’ original comic, Hughie was directly inspired by Pegg, and there’d long been talk that he’d play the character in a live-action adaptation.
‘Slow’ Trailer: Moving Relationship Drama Exploring Intimacy & Asexuality Debuts In Sundance
EXCLUSIVE: Can a new romantic relationship survive when one of the partners declares they are asexual in its early stages? That is the driver of Lithuanian filmmaker Marija Kavtaradze’s touching relationship drama Slow which debuts in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition this month. Paris-based sales company Totem Films have unveiled the international trailer for the work co-starring Greta Grinevičiūtė (Runner) and Kęstutis Cicėnas (The Last Czars) as a dancer and a sign language interpreter who meet and are immediately drawn to one another. The fledgeling relationship quickly enters unexpected waters when one of the partners announces they are asexual. Slow is Kavtaradze’s second feature after Summer Survivors, following a...
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup
The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cafe Reveals Its Strangely Delicious Menu
Chainsaw Man earned its place last year as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to hit the small screen in 2022, as viewers came to fall in love with the tragic tale of Denji and himself and his fellow Devil Hunters' attempt to take down supernatural forces threatening mankind. While the series has become popular in North America and the world at large, Japan is once again getting an exclusive with a Chainsaw Man Cafe swinging open its doors and offering a hilarious menu that imagines the Devil Hunters as chefs.
ComicBook
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
Netflix just revealed every new movie coming to the service in 2023
We’re less than a month into 2023, but Netflix has already announced its full film slate for the year. There could be some surprise additions down the line, but for now, these are all of the movies that Netflix plans to release in 2023. There are a few highly anticipated sequels to Netflix original films on this list, such as Extraction 2 and Murder Mystery 2, as well as some long-awaited reboots in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Luther: The Fallen Sun.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says There’s 1 Part Of ‘Buffy’ She Refuses To Show Her Kids
“I just don’t want to rewatch it,” the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star admitted of a controversial storyline fans also dislike.
msn.com
15 Rare Photos of Betty White When She Was Young
Slide 1 of 16: There's no actress quite like Betty White. In 2018, the Golden Girls icon celebrated her 80th year in the entertainment industry. In that time, she became one of the very first women to host a television show, star in a sitcom, and earn an Emmy Award. We could go on and on about all of her success, but you know what's even more fun? Looking back at old photos!
Digital Trends
5 upcoming action movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres, including science fiction (Dune Part Two), comic book (The Flash), drama (The Color Purple), and comedy like Barbie. Contents. John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24)
Collider
The Movie That Launched Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender as Artists
Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.
ComicBook
David Duchovny Reveals Quentin Tarantino Rejected His Reservoir Dogs Audition
Here's a crazy piece of film trivia: The X-Files star David Duchovny auditioned to be in Reservoir Dogs, but was rejected by Quentin Tarantino himself! In a recent interview, Duchovny explained that he auditioned for the role of "Mr. Orange" in Reservoir Dogs – the most pivotal role in the film, which ultimately went to actor Tim Roth.
ComicBook
DC Has Killed a Major Flash Character
The One Minute War has started in the pages of DC Comics' The Flash and to kick off the battle that will only see the speedsters of the DCU taking on an alien threat looking for world domination, it seems that a major supporting character for the Scarlet Speedster didn't survive the initial assault. Writer Jeremy Adams and penciler Roger Cruz have introduced "The Fraction" to the comic book universe, and it seems as though Wally West and Barry Allen are paying the price.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Clip Gives Makima a Gorgeous CG Makeover
Of the many characters that were introduced in the first season of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, Makima still has the most mystery surrounding her as the leader of the Devil Hunting organization has shown that she is far more than a regular human. While fans wait for word on a second season of the popular MAPPA production, one fan has decided to imagine what Makima might have looked like a computer-generated makeover as anime fans continue to speculate on the Devil Hunter's true motivations and powers.
Brett Kavanaugh Investigation Documentary ‘Justice’ From Doug Liman Added To Sundance Lineup
At Thursday’s opening-day Sundance Film Festival press conference, director of programming Kim Yutani announced the addition of Doug Liman’s first documentary, Justice, about Brett Kavanaugh. It was the first in-person press conference since Sundance went virtual over the last two years. Related Story Will A Return To In-Person Sundance Fire Up The Indie Film Biz? Related Story Ryan Coogler On Sundance & 'Fruitvale Station' A Decade Later & How 'Creed' May Be The Most Park City Franchise Ever Related Story Netflix Hops On 'Run Rabbit Run', Acquires XYZ Films Sundance Midnight Title Starring Sarah Snook Yutani, who marveled about the festival’s overall doc lineup for this...
Comments / 0