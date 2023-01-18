Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Has Roman Reigns’ WWE Title In His Sights
Sami Zayn is talking about the possibility of winning the WWE Title even though Roman Reigns currently holds that title and they are part of The Bloodline together. Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since August 2020, which is over 870 days. Reigns also won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 meaning he’s held that title for nearly nine months too.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Calls WWE Star The Roman Reigns Of Women’s Wrestling Right Now
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about his thoughts on former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. “I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo...
wrestlingnews365.com
WWE Announces Two New Signings: Alexis Gray And Christopher Daniels
Whether they come from a wrestling background or another sport, WWE is always on the lookout for its next big stars. A former Texas Southern University track and field star was revealed earlier today by PWInsider that the company has hired two new recruits. The Bahamas-based 25-year-old Alexis Gray graduated...
Popculture
WWE Hall of Famer Announces Exit From Company
A legendary WWE figure is no longer with the company. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went to Twitter to announce that he's longer with WWE after he began working as an NXT coach in June 2022. Dudley said it was a mutual decision. "I would like to say thank...
sportszion.com
WWE veteran labels Becky Lynch’s iconic rival Asuka ‘The Roman Reigns of Women’s Wrestling’ ahead of Royal Rumble
Ever since her debut, Asuka has been a very significant member of the Women’s division of the WWE. She currently performs under the Monday night raw promotion of the respected wrestling organization. In an era when wrestlers like Mandy Rose are resorting to degeneracy to make a living, pure wrestlers like Becky Lynche’s rival Asuka are getting a lot of praise.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Makes Decision On Future Of WWE Tag Titles
The Usos are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, but that doesn't necessarily mean the two pairs of belts they hold are inseparable. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H has a plan in place to make sure that there will be two different sets of tag titles for WWE's men's division.
PWMania
Big Names Possibly Revealed for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Brock Lesnar Update
Brock Lesnar, DX, and The American Badass may all make an appearance at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been confirmed to appear at the RAW 30th Anniversary show next Monday in Philadelphia. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was also announced, as were several others.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Kevin Owens Match For Next Friday’s SmackDown
On Saturday morning, WWE announced a new match for next week’s episode of SmackDown as Kevin Owens will wrestle Solo Sikoa in a singles match. This will come just one day before Owens challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble. Updated WWE SmackDown...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Says WWE Title Reign Would Be ‘Cherry On Top’ Of His Current Run
Sami Zayn’s journey from self-proclaimed locker room leader to Honorary Uce of The Bloodline is a testament to “where there’s a will, there’s a way.” Having lost respect and credibility in the locker room, Zayn began seeking favor with The Bloodline on the April 22nd episode of WWE SmackDown, and the rest is history.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE SmackDown News On The Street Profits
"WWE SmackDown" comes to us live tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as we get ever closer to the Royal Rumble, but don't be surprised if some familiar faces from "WWE Raw" pop by as well. Fightful report that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, are in Detroit this evening for the "SmackDown" tapings. That said, Fightful does note that WWE typically has "Raw" stars work the post-show dark matches fairly regularly.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At Impact Wrestling Taping
A former WWE star has debuted in Impact Wrestling, appearing at the show taping on January 20 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Steph De Lander (formerly Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) made her debut saying that “the Knockouts division are shaking in their boots.”. She would have a match against...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens sign contract for 2023 Royal Rumble
Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE universal championship against Owens at the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will put pen to paper ahead of their undisputed WWE universal championship match at the 2023 Royal Rumble. A contract signing is scheduled for Friday night SmackDown at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
Update on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's status for WWE WrestleMania 39
Johnson is considered less likely for WrestleMania than he was a few months ago.
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
Yardbarker
Report: Bloodline ceremony for WWE Raw replaced by Sami Zayn trial
Major creative plans involving The Bloodline have reportedly been changed for this coming Monday’s Raw. PWInsider reported Saturday afternoon that plans for a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony has been dropped. Instead, Sami Zayn will be going before a “tribunal court” for the show in Philadelphia in what is being called “The Trial of Sami Zayn”. WWE has yet to officially confirm these new plans for the show.
Comments / 2