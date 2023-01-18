Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup
The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Fans Furious Over Expensive DLC After Delisting Announcement
Marvel's Avengers fans are pretty angry about some really pricey DLC that was released just before Crystal Dynamics announced it was killing support for the game. Marvel's Avengers has been struggling for years. It was a game that had two competing visions, butting heads with each other at every turn. On one hand, it had an amazing story that felt true to the heroes they were adapting. On the other, it was heavily impacted by an out of place games as a service model that people didn't really latch on to. It didn't help that the "service" element was also met with frequent delays and eventually, cancelations for extra content.
Marvel's Avengers is shutting down, to be delisted later this year
Crystal Dynamic's Marvel's Avengers is going end-of-life later this year, and the team has detailed the game's final update and its eventual death.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
msn.com
PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak
It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
Android Headlines
Tetris Effect is 1 of 13 new launch titles revealed for PS VR2
The PS VR2 is set to launch in just over a month, and Sony this week has officially revealed a full list of launch titles for the upcoming VR headset. This includes 13 new games that were previously unknown to be part of the launch lineup. Tetris Effect: Connected happens to be one of those titles. So if you have enjoyed this game on PS4 and while using the original PS VR, you can continue enjoying it with the new hardware.
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online
Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of the Best PS2 Games
There is a reason the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time, and that's because it's the best console of all time. Of course, this is a subjective claim, but there's denying it had many great games, including many great games that were exclusive to it. Not many of these games were better than GTA Vice City, which, sitting at 95 on Metacritic, makes it tied for fifth highest-rated game on the PlayStation platform. And nobody needs any introduction to the game. If you don't know about GTA Vice City you're living under a rock with no Internet access and thus you couldn't possibly be reading this. For several months, the game has been playable via PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, but this is changing.
game-news24.com
Full set-up of Ubisoft 2023 games hints hint you’re interested in mobiles and free-to-play
The Assassins Creed Jade hope you like the Assassins Creed because you have gotten four of them this year already (pic: Ubisoft). The released calendar for 2017 lists five mobile games for the 2023 2024 fiscal year, but it isn’t Star Wars. If Ubisoft haven’t even had a month...
CNET
Sony Announces Additional PlayStation VR 2 Launch Titles
An additional 13 games will work with Sony's PlayStation VR 2 between its February launch and the end March, Sony said Thursday. Some of the titles included in the announcement are Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected. The additional 13 titles brings the total number of games available at or...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft will show off Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and more at its "Developer Direct" event
Xbox didn't have much in the way of first-party original IPs in 2022. Sony, on the other hand, had quite a lot in its tank with titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and The Last of Us Part 1. Microsoft wants to remedy that in 2023 with its own portfolio, neither of which are likely to be available on PlayStation due to the ongoing spat between the two console makers.
ComicBook
Kevin Feige Teases Namor's Marvel Future
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever executive producer Kevin Feige teased Namor's future after his big debut. Tenoch Huerta's antagonist made waves in the larger MCU as he battled with Shuri's Wakandan hero in the sequel. But, according to the Marvel Studios president, fans should be expecting a surprise in these future titles in Phase 5 and 6. Feige wouldn't give an exact project for Namor's rousing return trip. But, he did gesture towards the 80 year history of the Marvel anti-hero. To speculate, the Sub-Mariner has done battle with The Fantastic Four in the past. And, the events of Thunderbolts do seem like an opportunity to have Talocan enter the picture if there's the need for another team besides The Avengers.
PC Gamer's most-anticipated games of 2023
30 games we think deserve your time, surveyed from the entire PC Gamer team.
Sony just confirmed the entire PSVR 2 launch line-up with 13 more games
Sony has rounded out the line-up of games that’ll be available within weeks of the PSVR 2 headset going on sale on February 22. The company has revealed 13 more titles coming to the next-generation headset in 2023, but also drilled down into the 30+ games that will be available before the end of March. The company also said the Gran Turismo 7 update is ready for launch day.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Mystery Gift
Since debuting on Nintendo Switch back in November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has given players a plethora of free Mystery Gifts to claim. Today, The Pokemon Company made another one available, and it can be claimed with the code T0KUSE1STUDY. That code will grant players an Ability Capsule, which is actually pretty handy. Ability Capsules can be used to change a Pokemon's Ability type, though it does not work for Hidden Abilities. It's a neat little option, especially for those that get into Pokemon's competitive scene! The Mystery Gift is available now, and can be redeemed through February 28th.
Nier Automata Anime Ver.1.1a episode 4 and beyond have been temporarily postponed
"Information regarding the schedule for episode four and beyond will be announced soon"
ComicBook
Classic Star Wars Game Now Free With PlayStation Plus
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can now download and play a classic Star Wars game for free, courtesy of the subscription service. The catch is you need to be subscribed to the most expensive version of the subscription service, called PlayStation Plus Premium, the only tier that gives subscribers access to PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. More specifically, if you're a Star Wars fan and a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber, you can now enjoy Star Wars: Demolition. How long the game will be available via PS Plus, we don't know, but it's already available at the moment of writing this.
