ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville Police Share Stats for Transparency

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAeL6_0kJ8K3oj00
Photo byCalhoun Journal

January 18, 2023

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 1/8/2023 -1/15/2023. There were a total of 256 answered calls for service. There were 52 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were six felony arrest made and 16 misdemeanor arrests. There were 12 traffic accidents, 155 traffic stops, and 40 citations/written warnings issued. There were five warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

January 20, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
GOODWATER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1168 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 79 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 12 felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 294 traffic stops, and 93 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Police Seek Information on Multiple Theft Cases

Oxford, AL – The Oxford Police Department has requested information through their facebook page on two theft cases. For the most recent the Oxford Police Department would like help to identify the subject in the still images below. They are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft. If you recognize the individual in these still […]
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers

Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Three Vehicle Wreck in DeKalb County

One person was hurt in a three vehicle mishap Thursday in DeKalb County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement accident report, that crash took place at 3:38pm on Alabama Highway 75 near County Road 843 – and involved a 2016 Chevy Silverado, a 2011 Honda Accord and a 2018 Nissan Rogue.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Passing of Sheriff’s Office K-9, “KILO”

Passing of Sheriff’s Office K-9 We are saddened to announce the passing of Sheriff’s Office K9, “Kilo.”. She died under the care of her veterinarian, due to medical issues. Kilo was 10 years old and served Cherokee County with pride. Kilo was a loving and hard working K-9 whose primary mission was detecting illegal drugs, but also loved visiting schools.
Calhoun Journal

Two Deceased as Anniston Police Locate Multiple Gunshot Victims

Anniston, AL – Per Sargent Randy Grier of the Anniston Police Investigative Division on January 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, Aniston Police Officers responded to the 5100 Block of McClellan Boulevard in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene, the found Carlos Miller age 43, of Anniston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Anniston father charged in death of his 6-year-old child

ANNISTON, Ala. — A 29-year-old father has been charged with capital murder in relation to the death of his 6-year-old child. The Anniston Police Department reported Joshua Clark is currently in the Calhoun County Jail with no bond. Lt. Tim Suits of the APD says officers were called to...
ANNISTON, AL
WAFF

2 people killed in Cherokee County wreck

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck killed two people on Thursday afternoon near Piedmont, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Brittney Hayes, 21, and an 18-year-old were both fatally injured when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, hit a mound of dirt and overturned. Hayes and the teen were not using seatbelts at the time of the wreck and were ejected. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Veteran Affairs – Oxford Girls Maintain Title

Jacksonville, AL – Behind Whitfield and McGrue, Oxford’s experienced girls successfully defend their Calhoun County Tournament title, go back-to-back for first time since 2006 CALHOUN COUNTY TOURNAMENT Girls Championship Oxford 56, Anniston 38 By Al Muskewitz Mya McGrue’s primary role on the Oxford girls basketball team is to be a defensive specialist. But when she adds […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford’s ‘Manchild’

Jacksonville, AL – Lewis slams his way into the Calhoun County spotlight with MVP performance as No. 2 seed Oxford overcomes top seed Jacksonville for county title By Joe Medley Jayden Lewis said his coach first called him ‘Manchild’ after an area-tournament game at Springville last year, and Joel Van Meter repeated it after Lewis keyed […]
OXFORD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to shooting deaths of Anniston men

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection to the deaths of two Anniston men Monday night. The Anniston Police Department said according to its investigation, the 18-year-old was involved in the incident that led to the fatal shooting of Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown. The...
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Inmate dies at Etowah County jail

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Facility died Tuesday morning, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO reports that the inmate, who was not named in the release but is from Michigan, was found unresponsive in their cell during a nighttime security check at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday. The […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Pinson Elementary School resource officer dies

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Elementary School Resource Deputy Patrick Leblanc has died, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Leblanc’s passing was sudden and unexpected. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on its Facebook page Wednesday. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
PINSON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy