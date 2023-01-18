Jacksonville Police Share Stats for Transparency

Photo by Calhoun Journal

January 18, 2023

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 1/8/2023 -1/15/2023. There were a total of 256 answered calls for service. There were 52 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were six felony arrest made and 16 misdemeanor arrests. There were 12 traffic accidents, 155 traffic stops, and 40 citations/written warnings issued. There were five warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

