Kidnapping leads to police chase in Waterville
A man is arrested after an attempted kidnapping and leading officers on a chase in Waterville, according to the Waterville Police Department. On Friday night, an officer tried to pull over Brian Charette's car after a woman in the car frantically waved her hands towards the officer in what appeared to be a gesture for help. The woman became scared when Charette said he would not stop for police if they attempted to stop him. Charette then sped off with the officer in pursuit, eventually leading the chase into Oakland.
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 13-19. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 13. Heidi Resh, 42, of Swanville, was issued a...
Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary
A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
Woman dies from snowmobile crash
MEXICO — Saturday a woman died from injuries following a tragic snowmobile crash that occurred a little past noon. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife 46-year old Dorothy McPherson, of Mexico, was riding alone on her Polaris 850 snowmobile on a snowmobile trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge and crashed into a tree.
One Man Arrested After Stabbing a Stranger Six Times in Winslow, Maine
A 21-year-old man from Winslow is in custody Wednesday after stabbing a 65-year-old man multiple times in broad daylight on Lasalle Street in Winslow, Maine. The man was attacked from behind and stabbed at least six times around 10:00 am on January 18, according to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid.
Someone stole an $8K bear statue from UMaine
(BDN) -- The University of Maine Police Department is on the hunt for a bear statue stolen from campus last fall. Since at least November, police have been seeking a copper bear statue, valued at $8,000, stolen from the Buchanan Alumni House on Nov. 23, 2022, according to a UMaine police Facebook post.
Car crash leaves multiple people hospitalized
ETNA — According to the Maine State Police Saturday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Trooper’s responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on I-95 in Plymouth in the area of mm162 northbound. The investigation indicated that 70-year-old Phyllis Wheeler of Whitefield was operating a 2013...
Maine Father & Son Cash-in Their Savings & Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Food Truck Dream
Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
Four in Jail After Police Tip Leads to Big Central Maine Drug Bust Monday Morning
Four men are in custody and several drugs are off the streets of Central Maine following a Monday morning drug raid. According to WGME 13, an anonymous police tip led investigators to perform a drug raid on Monday morning at a home on Lake Auburn Avenue in Auburn, Maine. Police say they began the raid in the early morning hours at around 2 am Monday.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Dozens of Accidents from Winter Storm
Multiple accidents have been reported due to Friday’s snow storm… And it looks like another snow event is just a few days away.
Man Identified After Falling to His Death From Moving Bucket Truck in Maine
According to an updated press release from the Maine State Police,. The worker in Rangeley who was killed when he fell from the bucket of a utility truck has been identified. The victim is 24-year-old Danila Belov of Brooklyn, NY. The incident remains under investigation. ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS. According to...
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
A Maine Town is Throwing an Ice Storm of 98 Party in The Streets Next Weekend!
I know it's all anyone has been hearing about the last couple of weeks or so, but it really is hard to believe that the big Ice Storm of 98 was 25 freakin' years ago. Like many major events that happen in our lifetimes, this is one of those things that happens and we always remember 'where we were' or 'what we were doing' when it happened.
Man facing charges after incident on Second Street in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after an incident on Second Street in Bangor Tuesday. Bangor Police responded to a report of a group of people arguing in the street. Police say one of the first officers to arrive witnessed the suspect, Kyle Riegel, 31, waving...
