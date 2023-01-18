Read full article on original website
German Tuner Transforms Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Into 870-HP Supercar Killer
German tuner Vath has worked its magic on the already potent Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, creating a highly powerful sleeper with a supercar-slaying 867 horsepower. This surfeit of additional muscle comes courtesy of several engine refinements, including turbochargers, a reworked intake system, and an uprated intercooler. Aside from this, the tuner has also equipped the menacing wagon with a new exhaust system to provide a throatier V8 rumble.
Porsche's New Shapeshifting Longtail Bodywork Grows And Shrinks As You Drive
Porsche has developed a new active aero system that can actively change the length of a sports car, turning it from a regular-sized machine into a slippery longtail variant within seconds. While Porsche's race cars and RS division road cars like the new 911 GT3 RS are known for their...
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray First Look Review: Ray Of Lightning
The Corvette family continues to expand, and this time it's with the first electrified, all-wheel-drive version of the classic nameplate. The Corvette E-Ray has been a hot topic of discussion for years, but we can finally put the rumors to rest about what this special sports car is all about. Using a combination of the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 and an electric motor, the E-Ray makes a combined 655 horsepower and will hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, making it even quicker than the mighty Z06. An intelligent eAWD system helps the E-Ray put its power down effectively, and the motor enables an electric-only Stealth Mode that is also new to the Corvette. Let's dig into all the exciting details of this electrified 'Vette.
Listen To The Lamborghini Aventador's Successor In Electric Mode
Lamborghini's upcoming V12 hybrid supercar that will act as a successor to the Aventador will officially have a pure electric mode, and CarBuzz has found out what it will sound like. It has been a week to forget for Lamborghini after the design of the new supercar - which we...
BMW M4 CS Spied At The Nurburgring
The unconfirmed but inevitable BMW M4 CS has been spied tackling the Nurburgring alongside its four-door M3 CS sibling. Finished in a striking burgundy hue, the M4 CS looks outstanding, but when will it finally be revealed, and what can we expect?. A Competition Sport version of the BMW M4...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
American Tesla Owners Feel Duped After Car Prices Slashed In The USA
There's a growing number of frustrated Tesla owners in the US following the automaker's decision to reduce prices a few weeks ago, which is now resulting in lost resale value. Per Bloomberg, the EV automaker's decision to slash prices by as much as 20% in order to boost sales volumes late last year is now leaving a long line of angry customers who missed out on those discounts.
Audi Introduces Battery Passport To Track How Clean Your EV Really Is
The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) launched its new Battery Passport at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. To be more precise, the GBA introduced the results of a proof of concept battery passport prototypes using data provided by Audi and Tesla. The idea for a Battery Passport dates back to 2017, but now there is proof that it can work.
Honda Halts Civic Type R Orders In Japan Following High Demand
Honda has reportedly stopped taking orders for its Civic Type R hot hatch in Japan due to high demand and a parts supply shortage. This news comes from the Japanese language publication Car Watch Impress following an announcement posted (translated below) on Honda's official Japanese website. "Apology for temporary suspension...
2024 Bentley Continental Spied Frolicking In The Snow
Our spy photographers have snapped the Bentley Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible while playing around in the snow and ice. At first glance, it appears to be a simple midlife facelift. Up front, you'll notice the new headlights, a redesigned bumper, and what seems to be a smaller grille. The latter might be an optical illusion, however. At the rear, we can see an updated bumper, new taillights, and two large exhaust outlets instead of the current quad tailpipes.
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Has A Cheat Code For Burnouts
Despite being all-wheel drive and engineered for maximum grip, a lengthy cheat code will allow Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray owners to do burnouts. Corvette chief engineer Josh Holder explained to MotorTrend that the process to unlock the ability is the same as with the C8 Corvette Stingray and Z06. On the...
Bugatti Centodieci Specced In Iconic EB110 Le Mans Livery By American Owner
A US-based customer has specced the best of all the 10 Bugatti Centodieci models, creating a special tribute to the iconic EB110S racer that participated at Le Mans in 1994. The automaker shared stunning images of the motorsport-inspired hypercar on its social media channels, noting that this particular Centodieci was configured to match the only EB110S to ever participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The unnamed American owner clearly has an affinity for Bugatti's historical exploits.
BMW And Toyota Targeted By European Parody Billboards Tackling Polluting SUVs
Environmental activism group Brandalism is taking action against BMW and Toyota with a series of parody adverts across Great Britain and Europe. These "hijacked billboards" are protesting the automakers mentioned above, both of which use "aggressive lobbying tactics," according to the organization. This is based on statistics from an InfluenceMap report which deems Toyota to be the 10th worst company in the world regarding anti-climate lobbying.
Have Fun Building Your 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
With the arrival of the all-new 2024 Corvette E-Ray, Chevrolet's halo sports car lineup has grown to accommodate an electrified, all-wheel drive variant: the first of its kind in the history of the nameplate. Not wanting to wait, Chevrolet has already released a visualizer for the newcomer, allowing potential customers...
Bangkok's Air-Cooled Porsche Extravaganza Is A Candy-Colored Dream
If there's one thing Porsche owners love, it's getting together and admiring one another's cars, and this is nowhere more apparent than at the Das Treffen Porsche event held yearly in Bangkok, Thailand. The show, which very well may be in the running for the most colorful car show in the world, was created in 2016 by Porsche owner and lover Sihabutr "Tenn" Xoomsai and has now reached its seventh year.
BMW M3 CS In Signal Green Leaked Ahead Of Next Week's Reveal
Images of the upcoming BMW M3 CS have been leaked online by someone whose Instagram account is called @kero_wolf, with these images shared by @wilcoblok in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. The leak occurred just days after BMW confirmed the new M3 special edition would be revealed at the 24 Hours of Daytona, which must be quite annoying for the German brand. BMW intended to reveal its quickest M3 to date at the first public appearance of the M Hybrid V8 World Endurance Championship hypercar, hoping to reinforce the idea that BMW M road cars are directly influenced by the innovative racers tested on the motorsport stage. But these images have stolen quite a lot of that thunder.
Ferrari Wants To Develop Its Own Version Of Dodge's Fratzonic EV Exhaust
Ferrari has developed a means of generating an authentic and pleasurable soundtrack for its future electric supercars that will directly correlate with the powertrain's performance, enabling drivers to drive by sound as they would in any contemporary Prancing Horse like the SF90 Stradale. Instead of playing simulated audio through a...
Novitec Transforms Tesla Model Y Into Sporty Electric Crossover With Attitude
German tuner Novitec has announced a new refinement package for the ever-popular Tesla Model Y, elevating the style of the reserved crossover with carbon fiber bodywork and enhanced aerodynamics. The rounded, aerodynamic design benefits from an athletic body styling kit finished in high gloss carbon fiber. A simple lip spoiler...
Watch Mazda Unbox The CX-90's Epic 340-HP Straight-Six Engine
Mazda continues its Mazda CX-90 unboxing teasers with a second video; this time, it's more revealing than before and features Ant Anstead giving us some driving impressions. Japanese actor and martial artist Hiroyuki Sanada returns as the presenter, following up on the promise: "Over the next few weeks, we will assemble Mazda's most ambitious vehicle ever."
GM Reportedly Benchmarking The Ford Maverick Pickup
A new report via GM Authority suggests that General Motors is benchmarking the Ford Maverick in the United States. This may not sound like a big deal, as most automakers engage in the practice to see how their products stack up against the competition. However, this development is interesting because General Motors has no competitor in the compact pickup truck market. This can only mean one thing: the automotive giant is preparing to release a direct Maverick competitor.
