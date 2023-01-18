The Corvette family continues to expand, and this time it's with the first electrified, all-wheel-drive version of the classic nameplate. The Corvette E-Ray has been a hot topic of discussion for years, but we can finally put the rumors to rest about what this special sports car is all about. Using a combination of the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 and an electric motor, the E-Ray makes a combined 655 horsepower and will hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, making it even quicker than the mighty Z06. An intelligent eAWD system helps the E-Ray put its power down effectively, and the motor enables an electric-only Stealth Mode that is also new to the Corvette. Let's dig into all the exciting details of this electrified 'Vette.

