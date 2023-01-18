Read full article on original website
Syphilis cases on the rise in Lubbock County, health officials say; take a look at the numbers
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Health Department held a Board of Health meeting on Friday to discuss the uptick in syphilis cases in Lubbock County. Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health with the Lubbock Health Department, said that the number of Syphilis cases were the highest numbers they’ve seen in Lubbock County. “We will probably have […]
towntalkradio.com
Filing begins for Municipal Elections
It’s that time again to file for Municipal Candidates in Terry County, which include the City of Brownfield, Meadow, & Wellman, Brownfield ISD (BISD), Meadow ISD (MISD), Wellman-Union ISD WUISD), and Brownfield Regional Medical Center. For the City of Brownfield, there will be four seats to be voted on....
Lubbock: These are Three Questions You Should Ask If You Get Fired
Although the height of layoff season is technically behind us, there is always a risk of being terminated. No matter how good of an employee you are, how long you’ve been working there, or how loyal you are to the company, you could still be at risk. Especially when...
PETA files complaint against TTU after piglet went without water, euthanized
An animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, released a statement on Wednesday after an inspection report from the United States Department of Agriculture found that a piglet at Texas Tech University had to be euthanized after going without water for an "unknown period of time."
everythinglubbock.com
Frenship ISD announces name of new middle school
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Frenship Independent School District announced the name of its newest campus as Alcove Trails Middle School in a press release on Friday.. According to the press release, the new campus is slated to open in August 2023. “The opening of Alcove Trails Middle School in August...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock church accused of ‘potential illegal political campaigning’ in complaint to IRS
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock church was accused of electioneering by the Freedom From Religion Foundation on Tuesday. The FFRF sent a complaint letter to the Internal Revenue Service. The letter raised concerns of “potential illegal political campaigning” by Southcrest Baptist Church. According to the complaint, a pastor told...
Will A Winter Storm Bring Snow To Lubbock Next Week?
If you thought winter was somehow over and thought there was no way we would see winter weather again this season, it might be time to unpack those winter jackets. A cold front looks like it could come through the area on Tuesday morning and bring storms to much of the state.
Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house gets second location taken away over owners’ beliefs
LUBBOCK, Texas — The owners at Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house said they were “robbed” of a second location at the South Plains college downtown location due their beliefs and affiliation with Jane’s Due Process. Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house has been operating out in Wolfforth for 3 years and were given the chance to […]
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock families frustrated with death certificate delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lee Blaylock never expected he would have a roommate after the death of his wife in 2019. “It was just me and the dogs,” Blaylock said. That changed in August 2022, when his 23-year-old granddaughter moved in. “I have to admit, it’s certainly different from...
Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House
There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
fox34.com
First winter weather of 2023 forecasted next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A brief break in the chilly temps on Friday with daytime highs climbing to around the 60-degree mark. Also, plenty of sunshine to help the afternoon. That will not be the case tomorrow as a cold front sweeps into the region early in the day and brings gusty northwest winds, a few clouds, and lower temperatures. I expect highs to remain in the 40s in the northwest South Plains to the low to mid-50s in the southern communities.
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
If You Love Flavorful & Taseful Food, Try This Lubbock Food Truck
Make way Lubbock, a new food truck that we have all been waiting for is finally opening up. Carlitos’ Way Foods is no stranger to Lubbock. When the owner, Carlos Tarrats, moved here he wanted to share his culture with the community. Plus, it has been his dream since he was 12 years old to own a restaurant.
Carl Tepper defamation lawsuit dismissed
Col. David J. Lewis (Ret.) filed a Notice of Nonsuit Friday, dismissing the defamation case he filed against Carl Tepper last year, according to a press release from Matthew Harris Law, PLLC.
One person sent to hospital Friday following rollover in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover in Lubbock county on Friday around 7:05 a.m., according to a press release from LCSO. According to LCSO, the driver had minor injuries and was sent to University Medical Center. The driver was heading down East County Road 6100 and North Farm […]
Mobile home arson under investigation by Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office, police report says
The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating an arson incident from Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock shooting leads to arrest of North Texas man in Guadalupe County
Julio Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in connection to a New Year’s shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left a man with serious injuries, according to a press release from LPD.
Which Lubbock Country Band Is Stopping Home While on Their Tour?
A band originally from the Hub City is making a stop home during their North American tour. Many people know Lubbock for it's dust storms, tumbleweeds, and of course music with a few musicians ventured out of Lubbock and into the world making a name for themselves. The country band...
You Won’t Believe What I Found On Lubbock Facebook Marketplace
I hope you can handle a little story before we get to the meat of the matter. Right before I moved to Texas I was elected Junior Class Treasurer for John Glenn High School in Norwalk California. I would have been, I guess, seventeen at the time. One of our first big tasks was organizing a Sadie Hawkins dance (you know, where the girls ask the guys). We decided on a very unique fundraiser/activity to take place during the dance (yeah, probably my idea) and that was TORTURE!
KCBD
Armed robbery reported at central Lubbock convenience store
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an armed robbery reported at a central Lubbock convenience store Thursday morning. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Ave. At this time police say no arrests have been made. This...
