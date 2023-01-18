RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)JoVon McClanahan scored 19 points as Hawaii beat UC Riverside 67-63 on Saturday. McClanahan added five rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (15-5, 6-2 Big West Conference). Bernardo da Silva scored 18 points while going 7 of 9 and 4 of 9 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Noel Coleman shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO