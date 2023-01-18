ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 5 UCLA, No. 11 Arizona set for clash of Pac-12 heavyweights

No. 5 UCLA and No. 11 Arizona deftly took care of challenging opponents Thursday night to further raise the stakes when the best college basketball rivalry on the West Coast resumes Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. The Bruins (17-2, 8-0 Pac-12) won their 14th consecutive game by battling past Arizona State...
Hawaii wins 67-63 over UC Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)JoVon McClanahan scored 19 points as Hawaii beat UC Riverside 67-63 on Saturday. McClanahan added five rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (15-5, 6-2 Big West Conference). Bernardo da Silva scored 18 points while going 7 of 9 and 4 of 9 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Noel Coleman shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.
Allen-Eikens leads CS Northridge over CS Fullerton in OT

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP)De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 22 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal State Fullerton 69-66 in overtime on Saturday. Allen-Eikens also grabbed eight rebounds for the Matadors (4-16, 1-8 Big West Conference), who snapped an eight-game losing streak. Atin Wright had 18 points and three steals. Max Jones...
